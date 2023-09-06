From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2023, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD: 1

MISC CPF X5: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

HARASSMENT: 1

P70 THEFT (CHECKS – INSUFFICIENT): 1

Shena Manley SO Number: 70939 Booking Number: 447143 Booking Date: 09-06-2023 2:44 am Charges: FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD MISC CPF X5 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $7074.00 James Hernandez SO Number: 59134 Booking Number: 447142 Booking Date: 09-06-2023 2:01 am Charges: POSS CS PG 3 < 28G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Christopher Flores SO Number: 87992 Booking Number: 447141 Booking Date: 09-05-2023 9:59 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Shawn Sanchez SO Number: 63985 Booking Number: 447140 Booking Date: 09-05-2023 8:52 pm Charges: POSS DANGEROUS DRUG POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $2162.00 Dominick Maull SO Number: 98468 Booking Number: 447139 Booking Date: 09-05-2023 8:31 pm Charges: CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY Bond: $20000.00 Vicente Pineda SO Number: 104382 Booking Number: 447138 Booking Date: 09-05-2023 6:42 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Tommy Orasco SO Number: 105255 Booking Number: 447137 Booking Date: 09-05-2023 5:06 pm Charges: *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Charles Goff SO Number: 106893 Booking Number: 447136 Booking Date: 09-05-2023 2:58 pm Charges: HARASSMENT Bond: $500.00 Tommy Thomas SO Number: 107038 Booking Number: 447135 Booking Date: 09-05-2023 10:53 am Charges: P70 THEFT (CHECKS – INSUFFICIENT) Bond: $500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597