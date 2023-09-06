From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2023, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD: 1
  • MISC CPF X5: 1
  • MISC FTA X1: 1
  • POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • HARASSMENT: 1
  • P70 THEFT (CHECKS – INSUFFICIENT): 1
Shena Manley mug shot

Shena Manley

SO Number: 70939

Booking Number: 447143

Booking Date: 09-06-2023 2:44 am

Charges:

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD

MISC CPF X5

MISC FTA X1

Bond: $7074.00

James Hernandez mug shot

James Hernandez

SO Number: 59134

Booking Number: 447142

Booking Date: 09-06-2023 2:01 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $1662.00

Christopher Flores mug shot

Christopher Flores

SO Number: 87992

Booking Number: 447141

Booking Date: 09-05-2023 9:59 pm

Charges:

*GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

Shawn Sanchez mug shot

Shawn Sanchez

SO Number: 63985

Booking Number: 447140

Booking Date: 09-05-2023 8:52 pm

Charges:

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $2162.00

Dominick Maull mug shot

Dominick Maull

SO Number: 98468

Booking Number: 447139

Booking Date: 09-05-2023 8:31 pm

Charges:

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY

Bond: $20000.00

Vicente Pineda mug shot

Vicente Pineda

SO Number: 104382

Booking Number: 447138

Booking Date: 09-05-2023 6:42 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Tommy Orasco mug shot

Tommy Orasco

SO Number: 105255

Booking Number: 447137

Booking Date: 09-05-2023 5:06 pm

Charges:

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

Bond: No Bond

Charles Goff mug shot

Charles Goff

SO Number: 106893

Booking Number: 447136

Booking Date: 09-05-2023 2:58 pm

Charges:

HARASSMENT

Bond: $500.00

Tommy Thomas mug shot

Tommy Thomas

SO Number: 107038

Booking Number: 447135

Booking Date: 09-05-2023 10:53 am

Charges:

P70 THEFT (CHECKS – INSUFFICIENT)

Bond: $500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
