From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2023, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD: 1
- MISC CPF X5: 1
- MISC FTA X1: 1
- POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- HARASSMENT: 1
- P70 THEFT (CHECKS – INSUFFICIENT): 1
Shena Manley
SO Number: 70939
Booking Number: 447143
Booking Date: 09-06-2023 2:44 am
Charges:
FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD
MISC CPF X5
MISC FTA X1
Bond: $7074.00
James Hernandez
SO Number: 59134
Booking Number: 447142
Booking Date: 09-06-2023 2:01 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $1662.00
Christopher Flores
SO Number: 87992
Booking Number: 447141
Booking Date: 09-05-2023 9:59 pm
Charges:
*GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: No Bond
Shawn Sanchez
SO Number: 63985
Booking Number: 447140
Booking Date: 09-05-2023 8:52 pm
Charges:
POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $2162.00
Dominick Maull
SO Number: 98468
Booking Number: 447139
Booking Date: 09-05-2023 8:31 pm
Charges:
CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY
Bond: $20000.00
Vicente Pineda
SO Number: 104382
Booking Number: 447138
Booking Date: 09-05-2023 6:42 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Tommy Orasco
SO Number: 105255
Booking Number: 447137
Booking Date: 09-05-2023 5:06 pm
Charges:
*GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond: No Bond
Charles Goff
SO Number: 106893
Booking Number: 447136
Booking Date: 09-05-2023 2:58 pm
Charges:
HARASSMENT
Bond: $500.00
Tommy Thomas
SO Number: 107038
Booking Number: 447135
Booking Date: 09-05-2023 10:53 am
Charges:
P70 THEFT (CHECKS – INSUFFICIENT)
Bond: $500.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
