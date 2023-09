From 7 a.m. on Friday, September 1, to 7 a.m. Monday, September 4, 2023, 36 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

MISC VPTA X3: 2

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 2

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

THEFT OF FIREARM: 2

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1

EXHIBITION OF ACC – MOVING OUT OF TRAFFIC: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY- SUBSEQUENT: 1

DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

DRIVING WHIL LICENSE INVALID X2: 1

SUNSCREEN NOT APPROVED BY DPS: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

INS NO LIABILITY INSURANCE: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

MISC CPFX1: 1

3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

TL1 DEFECTIVE OR NO TAIL LAMPS: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

MISC VIOLATION OF CONTINUING OBLIGATION TO APPEAR: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUM/BRNZ/COPPER/BRASS <$20K: 1

(GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

ILLEGAL DUMPING: 1

MISC FTA X4: 1

FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY – STOP SIGN: 1

NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100′ OF TURN: 1

PARKED MORE THAN 18 FROM THE CURB: 1

MISC CPF X6: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*COMM* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

Edgar Guajardo SO Number: 102679 Booking Number: 447120 Booking Date: 09-04-2023 1:49 am Charges: RACING ON HIGHWAY EXHIBITION OF ACC – MOVING OUT OF TRAFFIC Bond: $814.00 Rocky Perez SO Number: 98879 Booking Number: 447119 Booking Date: 09-04-2023 1:17 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION NO DRIVER LICENSE NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY- SUBSEQUENT DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) MISC VPTA X3 Bond: $4844.00 Bonnie Teague SO Number: 98030 Booking Number: 447118 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 9:01 pm Charges: 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID DRIVING WHIL LICENSE INVALID X2 SUNSCREEN NOT APPROVED BY DPS FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR INS NO LIABILITY INSURANCE MISC FTA X1 MISC VPTA X3 Bond: $5622.80 Christina Baccus SO Number: 87614 Booking Number: 447117 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 8:27 pm Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Nayeli Torres SO Number: 96959 Booking Number: 447116 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 8:03 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: No Bond Noah Perez SO Number: 96960 Booking Number: 447115 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 7:56 pm Charges: *GJI* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: $1000.00 Edgar Valenzuela SO Number: 107033 Booking Number: 447114 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 7:54 pm Charges: THEFT OF FIREARM MISC CPFX1 Bond: $10000.00 Maria Ramos SO Number: 27034 Booking Number: 447113 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 7:16 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Mitchell Mckinney SO Number: 107032 Booking Number: 447112 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 5:31 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Alvin Sanchez SO Number: 107031 Booking Number: 447111 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 3:48 pm Charges: 3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR TL1 DEFECTIVE OR NO TAIL LAMPS Bond: $489.00 Leticia Paiz SO Number: 91023 Booking Number: 447110 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 1:45 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Torrance Hillman SO Number: 107030 Booking Number: 447109 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 12:40 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: $2000.00 Josilyn Hernandez SO Number: 96971 Booking Number: 447108 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 6:10 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $5000.00 Ian Paredes SO Number: 107029 Booking Number: 447107 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 6:08 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 Shevetra Mathis SO Number: 107028 Booking Number: 447106 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 5:59 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED MISC VIOLATION OF CONTINUING OBLIGATION TO APPEAR Bond: $1532.00 Ebony Gasca SO Number: 107027 Booking Number: 447105 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 5:58 am Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Latonya Patton SO Number: 61171 Booking Number: 447104 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 5:50 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Codie Porras SO Number: 75043 Booking Number: 447101 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 3:26 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: $962.00 Jesse Byers SO Number: 84596 Booking Number: 447098 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 2:03 am Charges: *GOB*THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUM/BRNZ/COPPER/BRASS <$20K *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: $15000.00 Mason Bryan SO Number: 107025 Booking Number: 447096 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 12:54 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Carlie Roberts SO Number: 107022 Booking Number: 447093 Booking Date: 09-02-2023 11:13 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $21000.00 Alice Rodriguez SO Number: 71560 Booking Number: 447089 Booking Date: 09-02-2023 8:45 pm Charges: ILLEGAL DUMPING MISC FTA X4 Bond: $2889.20 Raul Martinez SO Number: 95098 Booking Number: 447087 Booking Date: 09-02-2023 5:50 pm Charges: FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY – STOP SIGN NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100′ OF TURN PARKED MORE THAN 18 FROM THE CURB MISC CPF X6 Bond: $1374.00 Rudolfo Velasquez SO Number: 107020 Booking Number: 447086 Booking Date: 09-02-2023 4:26 pm Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: $25000.00 Joel Delacruz SO Number: 65040 Booking Number: 447082 Booking Date: 09-02-2023 9:20 am Charges: *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $5000.00 Antonio Schmidt SO Number: 105171 Booking Number: 447080 Booking Date: 09-02-2023 6:00 am Charges: THEFT OF FIREARM POSS CS PG 2 < 1G UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: $75000.00 Lorena Ramos SO Number: 60521 Booking Number: 447073 Booking Date: 09-01-2023 11:25 pm Charges: FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY NO DRIVERS LICENSE MISC CPF X3 Bond: $1108.00 Edward Renovato SO Number: 25618 Booking Number: 447072 Booking Date: 09-01-2023 11:15 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $55662.00 Michael Bryan SO Number: 93708 Booking Number: 447069 Booking Date: 09-01-2023 8:02 pm Charges: *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: $15000.00 Felicia Avila SO Number: 82463 Booking Number: 447068 Booking Date: 09-01-2023 7:48 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Andy Lopez SO Number: 86181 Booking Number: 447067 Booking Date: 09-01-2023 7:27 pm Charges: *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Devonte Franklin SO Number: 89991 Booking Number: 447066 Booking Date: 09-01-2023 7:20 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Shawn Moolhuysen SO Number: 100695 Booking Number: 447065 Booking Date: 09-01-2023 6:56 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: $80000.00 Michael Pena SO Number: 75880 Booking Number: 447061 Booking Date: 09-01-2023 3:56 pm Charges: *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Brian Fielder SO Number: 97093 Booking Number: 447060 Booking Date: 09-01-2023 2:47 pm Charges: *COMM* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON *COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Justin Burns SO Number: 100170 Booking Number: 447055 Booking Date: 09-01-2023 11:46 am Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

