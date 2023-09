From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 13, to 7 a.m. Thursday, September 14, 2023, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2

MISC FTA X1: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2: 1

EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSQUENT: 1

MISC FTA X4: 1

MISC VPTA X3: 1

BICYCLE- RAN STOP SIGN: 1

ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – MOVING VEHICLE: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

BUYER TAG – EXPIRED: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X2: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE X2: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

MISC VPTA X4: 1

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

FMFR FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

42.08 PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

Ernesto Ramirez SO Number: 30855 Booking Number: 447246 Booking Date: 09-14-2023 4:13 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Frank Lopez SO Number: 54873 Booking Number: 447244 Booking Date: 09-14-2023 4:07 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Synda Manning SO Number: 66183 Booking Number: 447245 Booking Date: 09-14-2023 4:03 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Erica Sosa SO Number: 92977 Booking Number: 447243 Booking Date: 09-14-2023 3:49 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Kenneth Oboyle SO Number: 33344 Booking Number: 447242 Booking Date: 09-14-2023 2:44 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSQUENT MISC FTA X1 MISC FTA X4 MISC VPTA X3 Bond: $9375.80 Mercede Facey SO Number: 95370 Booking Number: 447241 Booking Date: 09-14-2023 2:24 am Charges: BICYCLE- RAN STOP SIGN Bond: $420.00 Timmy Thammavong SO Number: 107057 Booking Number: 447240 Booking Date: 09-14-2023 1:31 am Charges: ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond: $1012.00 Manuel Tanguma SO Number: 35111 Booking Number: 447239 Booking Date: 09-14-2023 12:45 am Charges: *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Juan Ibarra SO Number: 102665 Booking Number: 447238 Booking Date: 09-14-2023 12:35 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – MOVING VEHICLE Bond: $768.00 Jessica Escobar SO Number: 87887 Booking Number: 447237 Booking Date: 09-13-2023 10:51 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Anthony Rios SO Number: 86326 Booking Number: 447236 Booking Date: 09-13-2023 9:05 pm Charges: *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $4000.00 Miguel Cortez SO Number: 102062 Booking Number: 447235 Booking Date: 09-13-2023 9:04 pm Charges: BUYER TAG – EXPIRED DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X2 NO DRIVER LICENSE X2 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARPHERNALIA MISC FTA X1 MISC FTA X2 MISC VPTA X4 Bond: $10826.60 Jeremy Horton SO Number: 107056 Booking Number: 447234 Booking Date: 09-13-2023 7:14 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: No Bond Israel Orona SO Number: 107054 Booking Number: 447232 Booking Date: 09-13-2023 5:27 pm Charges: RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: No Bond Audrey Paro SO Number: 107055 Booking Number: 447233 Booking Date: 09-13-2023 5:27 pm Charges: PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR Bond: $500.00 Santana Ramirez SO Number: 105285 Booking Number: 447231 Booking Date: 09-13-2023 5:06 pm Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) FMFR FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: $527.00 Jerrod Hesson SO Number: 91747 Booking Number: 447230 Booking Date: 09-13-2023 4:40 pm Charges: 42.08 PUBLIC INTOXICATION FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: No Bond Jose Carrizales SO Number: 103378 Booking Number: 447229 Booking Date: 09-13-2023 2:53 pm Charges: TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI Bond: $5000.00 John Cadle SO Number: 107053 Booking Number: 447228 Booking Date: 09-13-2023 1:13 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Kody Spaniak SO Number: 107052 Booking Number: 447227 Booking Date: 09-13-2023 1:09 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Orlando Gatica SO Number: 66464 Booking Number: 447226 Booking Date: 09-13-2023 12:52 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597