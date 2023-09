From 7 a.m. on Friday, September 8, to 7 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2023, 35 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 4

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

RECKLESS DRIVING: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

MISC CPF X 8: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

STOP SIGN: 1

MISC VPTA X2: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING ON LEFT: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONAIBILITY: 1

RED LIGHT VIOLATION: 1

SOLICITING FROM ROADWAYX2: 1

MISC FTA X6: 1

MISC FTAX6: 1

VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE: 1

INTOXICATION MANSLAUGHTER W/VEHICLE: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY X2: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAHERNALIA: 1

MISC CPF X 3: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

*MO* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ONLINE IMPERSONATION-NAME/PERSONA CREATE PAGE: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*J/N*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

Joe damian Robles SO Number: 77083 Booking Number: 447204 Booking Date: 09-11-2023 3:04 am Charges: ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: $1012.00 Daniel Weston SO Number: 78554 Booking Number: 447203 Booking Date: 09-11-2023 12:38 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Marcelina Gonzalez SO Number: 107049 Booking Number: 447202 Booking Date: 09-11-2023 12:21 am Charges: MISC CPF X 8 Bond: No Bond Robert Rios SO Number: 78309 Booking Number: 447201 Booking Date: 09-10-2023 11:05 pm Charges: VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: No Bond Kimberly Del-real SO Number: 75279 Booking Number: 447200 Booking Date: 09-10-2023 9:46 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Billy Avila SO Number: 29178 Booking Number: 447199 Booking Date: 09-10-2023 9:02 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Lenwood Oudems SO Number: 107048 Booking Number: 447198 Booking Date: 09-10-2023 6:18 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Christian wendel Hall SO Number: 107047 Booking Number: 447197 Booking Date: 09-10-2023 4:14 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: No Bond Lydia Barrera SO Number: 83398 Booking Number: 447196 Booking Date: 09-10-2023 8:57 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Judea Jeffcoat SO Number: 106258 Booking Number: 447195 Booking Date: 09-10-2023 4:58 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Marc Mendoza SO Number: 107046 Booking Number: 447194 Booking Date: 09-10-2023 3:41 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Johnathan Garcia SO Number: 107045 Booking Number: 447193 Booking Date: 09-10-2023 2:52 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $10000.00 Monica Hogeda SO Number: 58873 Booking Number: 447192 Booking Date: 09-10-2023 1:11 am Charges: UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: $7500.00 Brandy Martinez SO Number: 104319 Booking Number: 447191 Booking Date: 09-10-2023 1:05 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $2500.00 Diego Perez-segura SO Number: 107044 Booking Number: 447190 Booking Date: 09-10-2023 12:46 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED NO DRIVER LICENSE STOP SIGN MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $3320.00 Eric Garcia SO Number: 87371 Booking Number: 447189 Booking Date: 09-09-2023 11:39 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Jamie O’conner SO Number: 107043 Booking Number: 447188 Booking Date: 09-09-2023 10:32 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $440.00 Shawna Campbell SO Number: 89384 Booking Number: 447187 Booking Date: 09-09-2023 10:19 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $3500.00 John Austin SO Number: 107042 Booking Number: 447186 Booking Date: 09-09-2023 10:02 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Tommy Hernandez SO Number: 102305 Booking Number: 447185 Booking Date: 09-09-2023 9:32 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Kenneth Hutson SO Number: 77256 Booking Number: 447184 Booking Date: 09-09-2023 9:08 pm Charges: FLEEING POLICE OFFICER DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE RECKLESS DRIVING DRIVING ON LEFT Bond: $15420.00 Louis Kirk SO Number: 103060 Booking Number: 447183 Booking Date: 09-09-2023 2:19 pm Charges: NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONAIBILITY RED LIGHT VIOLATION SOLICITING FROM ROADWAYX2 MISC FTA X6 MISC FTAX6 Bond: $7499.20 Daniel Ramirez SO Number: 73844 Booking Number: 447182 Booking Date: 09-09-2023 1:07 pm Charges: VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE Bond: $3500.00 Clayton Lindsey SO Number: 31790 Booking Number: 447181 Booking Date: 09-09-2023 12:30 pm Charges: INTOXICATION MANSLAUGHTER W/VEHICLE Bond: $25000.00 Jaime Eckert SO Number: 105373 Booking Number: 447180 Booking Date: 09-09-2023 10:13 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: $15000.00 Robert Munoz SO Number: 42909 Booking Number: 447179 Booking Date: 09-09-2023 7:44 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Joshua Mccollum SO Number: 107041 Booking Number: 447178 Booking Date: 09-09-2023 5:53 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $35000.00 John Frimml SO Number: 107040 Booking Number: 447177 Booking Date: 09-09-2023 2:58 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $9500.00 Natalie Shelton SO Number: 94936 Booking Number: 447176 Booking Date: 09-09-2023 1:20 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY X2 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAHERNALIA MISC CPF X 3 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $33318.00 Jerry Flores SO Number: 32613 Booking Number: 447174 Booking Date: 09-09-2023 12:33 am Charges: *MO* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Andres Andrade SO Number: 42969 Booking Number: 447173 Booking Date: 09-08-2023 7:49 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G ONLINE IMPERSONATION-NAME/PERSONA CREATE PAGE Bond: $270000.00 Devonte Franklin SO Number: 89991 Booking Number: 447171 Booking Date: 09-08-2023 7:19 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Doris Johnson SO Number: 86786 Booking Number: 447169 Booking Date: 09-08-2023 2:52 pm Charges: *J/N*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Thomas Fox SO Number: 105033 Booking Number: 447167 Booking Date: 09-08-2023 12:21 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: No Bond Teresa Lasater SO Number: 72032 Booking Number: 447166 Booking Date: 09-08-2023 12:03 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

