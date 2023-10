SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Friday, October 6, to 7 a.m. Monday, October 9, 2023, 38 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 5

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 4

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 4

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 4

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

MISC CPF X2: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

*COMM* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ROBBERY: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

MISC FAILURE TO SPAY/NUETER X 5: 1

MISC FTA X 5: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

FTSLI-UNATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

32.41 CPF* ICON ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK: 1

32.41 CPF* ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

PUBLICE INTOXICATION: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC FTA X 2: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

MISC CPF X 2: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

David Abarca SO Number: 72777 Booking Number: 447710 Booking Date: 10-09-2023 12:17 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Robert Rodriguez SO Number: 68868 Booking Number: 447709 Booking Date: 10-08-2023 10:32 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Jose Hernandez SO Number: 107196 Booking Number: 447708 Booking Date: 10-08-2023 9:28 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Michael Ramirez SO Number: 96100 Booking Number: 447707 Booking Date: 10-08-2023 9:00 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Magali Roman SO Number: 107195 Booking Number: 447706 Booking Date: 10-08-2023 8:52 pm Charges: *GJI* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond: $20000.00 Jacob Cunningham SO Number: 107194 Booking Number: 447705 Booking Date: 10-08-2023 6:25 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Rose Reisch SO Number: 103981 Booking Number: 447704 Booking Date: 10-08-2023 3:11 pm Charges: *COMM* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN Bond: No Bond Jose Colunga SO Number: 107193 Booking Number: 447703 Booking Date: 10-08-2023 2:34 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Michael Andros SO Number: 58650 Booking Number: 447702 Booking Date: 10-08-2023 4:06 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Andrew Hunter SO Number: 107192 Booking Number: 447701 Booking Date: 10-08-2023 3:58 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Tyler Davis SO Number: 81685 Booking Number: 447700 Booking Date: 10-08-2023 3:28 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $5000.00 Brenda Ramos SO Number: 61289 Booking Number: 447699 Booking Date: 10-08-2023 3:13 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $8500.00 Abel Sarsosa SO Number: 107191 Booking Number: 447698 Booking Date: 10-08-2023 1:16 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: $5000.00 Lorie Salazar SO Number: 102206 Booking Number: 447697 Booking Date: 10-08-2023 1:10 am Charges: *GJI*ROBBERY *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Carlos Cardona SO Number: 91170 Booking Number: 447696 Booking Date: 10-08-2023 12:46 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: $10000.00 Matthew Lacey SO Number: 74840 Booking Number: 447695 Booking Date: 10-08-2023 12:44 am Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FAILURE TO SPAY/NUETER X 5 MISC FTA X 5 Bond: $5932.00 Daniel Stockman SO Number: 91944 Booking Number: 447694 Booking Date: 10-07-2023 11:53 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC CPF X2 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1064.00 Samantha Cruz SO Number: 107190 Booking Number: 447693 Booking Date: 10-07-2023 11:51 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $2000.00 Maria Ramos SO Number: 27034 Booking Number: 447692 Booking Date: 10-07-2023 11:50 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $2000.00 Sarah Guerrero SO Number: 107189 Booking Number: 447691 Booking Date: 10-07-2023 11:29 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED FTSLI-UNATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE Bond: $1668.00 Brady Brazeal SO Number: 75432 Booking Number: 447690 Booking Date: 10-07-2023 9:33 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: $33000.00 Billie Hadley SO Number: 88214 Booking Number: 447689 Booking Date: 10-07-2023 8:48 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Chandon Ferguson SO Number: 101368 Booking Number: 447688 Booking Date: 10-07-2023 8:31 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $8000.00 Heliodoro Flores SO Number: 66573 Booking Number: 447687 Booking Date: 10-07-2023 7:21 pm Charges: 32.41 CPF* ICON ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK 32.41 CPF* ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK Bond: No Bond Dyllan Speller SO Number: 83830 Booking Number: 447686 Booking Date: 10-07-2023 4:19 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $7500.00 Weldon Sawyer SO Number: 107188 Booking Number: 447685 Booking Date: 10-07-2023 12:58 pm Charges: UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: $10000.00 Cody Helmers SO Number: 89640 Booking Number: 447681 Booking Date: 10-07-2023 2:59 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ PUBLIC INTOXICATION PUBLICE INTOXICATION POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTA X 2 Bond: $3950.00 Hunter Higgins SO Number: 90385 Booking Number: 447678 Booking Date: 10-07-2023 1:00 am Charges: *GOB*THEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: No Bond Lydia Westmoreland SO Number: 100210 Booking Number: 447677 Booking Date: 10-07-2023 12:58 am Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Sasha Rivera SO Number: 107184 Booking Number: 447676 Booking Date: 10-07-2023 12:12 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: $35000.00 Oscar Samaripa SO Number: 8712 Booking Number: 447675 Booking Date: 10-06-2023 10:18 pm Charges: *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond Rodolfo Martinez SO Number: 74412 Booking Number: 447674 Booking Date: 10-06-2023 10:13 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond James Arhelger SO Number: 107183 Booking Number: 447673 Booking Date: 10-06-2023 9:42 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: $1000.00 Leonel Talamantes SO Number: 85415 Booking Number: 447672 Booking Date: 10-06-2023 7:34 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X 2 MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $1264.00 Simon Lopez SO Number: 29356 Booking Number: 447670 Booking Date: 10-06-2023 6:24 pm Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K Bond: $25000.00 Beronica Chavez SO Number: 107180 Booking Number: 447668 Booking Date: 10-06-2023 5:00 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $25500.00 Rey Martinez SO Number: 107178 Booking Number: 447665 Booking Date: 10-06-2023 1:13 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: $76000.00 Hope Casarez SO Number: 52870 Booking Number: 447664 Booking Date: 10-06-2023 10:01 am Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597