Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Casey Skipworth SO Number: 102703 Booking Number: 441905 Booking Date: 10-09-2022 4:58 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1500.00 Joshua Taylor SO Number: 105665 Booking Number: 441904 Booking Date: 10-09-2022 3:18 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Aaron Henderson SO Number: 65074 Booking Number: 441903 Booking Date: 10-09-2022 3:12 am Charges: MISC CPF X 6 Bond: No Bond Noah Gonzales SO Number: 105664 Booking Number: 441902 Booking Date: 10-09-2022 3:01 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1500.00 Lesley Jones SO Number: 105663 Booking Number: 441901 Booking Date: 10-09-2022 2:46 am Charges: BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY Bond: No Bond Mariesol Carbajal SO Number: 76422 Booking Number: 441900 Booking Date: 10-09-2022 2:34 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: $942.00 Matthew Hernandez SO Number: 76469 Booking Number: 441899 Booking Date: 10-09-2022 2:13 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Brandon Reynosa SO Number: 105662 Booking Number: 441898 Booking Date: 10-09-2022 1:48 am Release Date: 10-09-2022 – 7:58 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION MINOR IN POSSESSION-ALCOHOL MISREPRESENTATION OF AGE BY A MINOR Bond: $1404.00 Jewel Mckoy SO Number: 93383 Booking Number: 441897 Booking Date: 10-09-2022 1:48 am Release Date: 10-09-2022 – 5:58 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $390.00 Zachariah Anderson SO Number: 105661 Booking Number: 441896 Booking Date: 10-09-2022 1:37 am Release Date: 10-09-2022 – 7:28 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION NO PROOF OF FINACIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: $1806.00 Matthew Lynn SO Number: 41970 Booking Number: 441895 Booking Date: 10-09-2022 1:19 am Release Date: 10-09-2022 – 7:28 am Charges: DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $1000.00 Jesus Zertuche SO Number: 105660 Booking Number: 441894 Booking Date: 10-09-2022 12:47 am Release Date: 10-09-2022 – 7:58 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 David Ponce SO Number: 60854 Booking Number: 441893 Booking Date: 10-09-2022 12:16 am Release Date: 10-09-2022 – 7:28 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Christian Martinez SO Number: 105659 Booking Number: 441892 Booking Date: 10-08-2022 11:56 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Edwin Flott SO Number: 103079 Booking Number: 441891 Booking Date: 10-08-2022 9:18 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2 MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $2088.00 Crystal Flores SO Number: 61156 Booking Number: 441890 Booking Date: 10-08-2022 7:19 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: $30440.00 Jeffrey Hopson SO Number: 66030 Booking Number: 441889 Booking Date: 10-08-2022 12:17 pm Release Date: 10-08-2022 – 4:13 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: $25000.00 Mustafa Carlisle SO Number: 95983 Booking Number: 441888 Booking Date: 10-08-2022 10:54 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE MISC CPF x 2 Bond: No Bond Skyler Wilson SO Number: 104071 Booking Number: 441887 Booking Date: 10-08-2022 10:12 am Release Date: 10-08-2022 – 11:58 am Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Patrick Curry SO Number: 58592 Booking Number: 441886 Booking Date: 10-08-2022 9:47 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

