Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Charles Marques SO Number: 62451 Booking Number: 441885 Booking Date: 10-08-2022 4:23 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1064.00 Christian Easterwood SO Number: 105113 Booking Number: 441884 Booking Date: 10-08-2022 4:00 am Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Makayla Walker SO Number: 105114 Booking Number: 441883 Booking Date: 10-08-2022 3:54 am Charges: EXPIRED REGISTRATION NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: $582.00 Bryan Conner SO Number: 98676 Booking Number: 441882 Booking Date: 10-08-2022 3:30 am Charges: TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD RECKLESS DRIVING MISC CPF X 5 Bond: $500.00 Kaleb Carroll SO Number: 105658 Booking Number: 441881 Booking Date: 10-08-2022 3:20 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Christopher Banks SO Number: 104815 Booking Number: 441880 Booking Date: 10-08-2022 2:53 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT Bond: No Bond Raymond Hernandez SO Number: 49042 Booking Number: 441879 Booking Date: 10-08-2022 2:07 am Charges: DWLI2 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X 2 NO DRIVERS LICENSE NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY *J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC VPTA X 5 Bond: $7362.00 Hasiel Carrillo SO Number: 96369 Booking Number: 441878 Booking Date: 10-08-2022 12:43 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Christopher Capuchino SO Number: 91302 Booking Number: 441877 Booking Date: 10-07-2022 11:35 pm Release Date: 10-08-2022 – 1:58 am Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond: No Bond Antonio Garcia SO Number: 97587 Booking Number: 441876 Booking Date: 10-07-2022 10:54 pm Charges: TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD Bond: $1000.00 Brittany Vaughn SO Number: 89429 Booking Number: 441875 Booking Date: 10-07-2022 10:36 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Jordan Avendano SO Number: 105657 Booking Number: 441874 Booking Date: 10-07-2022 9:59 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Colin Blanek SO Number: 69367 Booking Number: 441873 Booking Date: 10-07-2022 8:50 pm Release Date: 10-07-2022 – 11:43 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Joel Moore SO Number: 95634 Booking Number: 441872 Booking Date: 10-07-2022 7:18 pm Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Rex Martin SO Number: 43134 Booking Number: 441871 Booking Date: 10-07-2022 7:07 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Jennifer Contreras SO Number: 50404 Booking Number: 441870 Booking Date: 10-07-2022 6:51 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE/ IDENTIFICATION SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 50 MPH SPEEDING – 15 – 24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE MISC VPTA X 3 Bond: $3350.00 Francesca Martinez SO Number: 63169 Booking Number: 441869 Booking Date: 10-07-2022 5:37 pm Release Date: 10-07-2022 – 6:13 pm Charges: FAIL TO SIGNAL LANE CHANGE Bond: $280.00 Michael Martin SO Number: 75340 Booking Number: 441868 Booking Date: 10-07-2022 4:52 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $502.00 Veronica Morales SO Number: 101459 Booking Number: 441867 Booking Date: 10-07-2022 11:50 am Charges: *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Freddie Tinney SO Number: 30314 Booking Number: 441866 Booking Date: 10-07-2022 9:57 am Charges: *MTR*SEX OFFENDER’S FAILURE TO COMPLY/CIVIL Bond: No Bond

