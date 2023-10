From 7 a.m. on Friday, October 6, to 7 a.m. Saturday, October 7, 2023, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

PUBLIC INOTXICATION: 1

PUBLICE INTOXICATION: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC FTA X 2: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

MISC CPF X 2: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

Julie Wallien SO Number: 107187 Booking Number: 447684 Booking Date: 10-07-2023 3:25 am Charges: PUBLIC INOTXICATION Bond: $462.00 Christopher Boyd SO Number: 107186 Booking Number: 447683 Booking Date: 10-07-2023 3:10 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Andrew Sanders SO Number: 107185 Booking Number: 447682 Booking Date: 10-07-2023 3:02 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Cody Helmers SO Number: 89640 Booking Number: 447681 Booking Date: 10-07-2023 2:59 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ PUBLIC INTOXICATION PUBLICE INTOXICATION POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTA X 2 Bond: $3950.00 Francisca Perez SO Number: 93358 Booking Number: 447680 Booking Date: 10-07-2023 2:12 am Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 Joey Rios SO Number: 75431 Booking Number: 447679 Booking Date: 10-07-2023 1:20 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Hunter Higgins SO Number: 90385 Booking Number: 447678 Booking Date: 10-07-2023 1:00 am Charges: *GOB*THEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: No Bond Lydia Westmoreland SO Number: 100210 Booking Number: 447677 Booking Date: 10-07-2023 12:58 am Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Sasha Rivera SO Number: 107184 Booking Number: 447676 Booking Date: 10-07-2023 12:12 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: No Bond Oscar Samaripa SO Number: 8712 Booking Number: 447675 Booking Date: 10-06-2023 10:18 pm Charges: *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond Rodolfo Martinez SO Number: 74412 Booking Number: 447674 Booking Date: 10-06-2023 10:13 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond James Arhelger SO Number: 107183 Booking Number: 447673 Booking Date: 10-06-2023 9:42 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: $1000.00 Leonel Talamantes SO Number: 85415 Booking Number: 447672 Booking Date: 10-06-2023 7:34 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X 2 MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $1264.00 Briana Prewit SO Number: 107182 Booking Number: 447671 Booking Date: 10-06-2023 7:09 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $500.00 Simon Lopez SO Number: 29356 Booking Number: 447670 Booking Date: 10-06-2023 6:24 pm Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K Bond: $25000.00 Marisa Kiser SO Number: 107181 Booking Number: 447669 Booking Date: 10-06-2023 5:33 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Beronica Chavez SO Number: 107180 Booking Number: 447668 Booking Date: 10-06-2023 5:00 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Aaron Beitron SO Number: 107179 Booking Number: 447667 Booking Date: 10-06-2023 5:00 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C Bond: $444.00 Robin Sanders SO Number: 86303 Booking Number: 447666 Booking Date: 10-06-2023 2:40 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Rey Martinez SO Number: 107178 Booking Number: 447665 Booking Date: 10-06-2023 1:13 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: $1000.00 Hope Casarez SO Number: 52870 Booking Number: 447664 Booking Date: 10-06-2023 10:01 am Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

