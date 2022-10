Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

MISC CPF X2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

*J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

(GO OFF BOND) DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

(GO OFF BOND) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC BENCH WARRANT

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ

(GO OFF BOND) UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

MISC BENCH WARRANT

(GO OFF BOND) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

MISC BENCH WARRANT

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

Gregory Ussery SO Number: 47267 Booking Number: 441865 Booking Date: 10-07-2022 2:34 am Charges: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: No Bond Phillip Ibarra SO Number: 105212 Booking Number: 441864 Booking Date: 10-07-2022 1:15 am Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $1264.00 Dennis Carlson SO Number: 105656 Booking Number: 441863 Booking Date: 10-07-2022 12:13 am Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Joseph Tambunga SO Number: 90293 Booking Number: 441862 Booking Date: 10-06-2022 9:40 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Enrique Dominguez SO Number: 105655 Booking Number: 441861 Booking Date: 10-06-2022 8:29 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: No Bond Jose Aguilar SO Number: 105654 Booking Number: 441860 Booking Date: 10-06-2022 8:28 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: No Bond Joshua Hart SO Number: 103676 Booking Number: 441859 Booking Date: 10-06-2022 5:42 pm Charges: *J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Robert Baze SO Number: 89375 Booking Number: 441858 Booking Date: 10-06-2022 5:16 pm Charges: FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5 Bond: No Bond Dezarae Enriquez SO Number: 101336 Booking Number: 441857 Booking Date: 10-06-2022 5:14 pm Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: No Bond Jerry Paxton SO Number: 24831 Booking Number: 441856 Booking Date: 10-06-2022 4:58 pm Charges: *GOB* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Ricardo Molina SO Number: 103432 Booking Number: 441855 Booking Date: 10-06-2022 4:47 pm Charges: *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Carlos Alvarado SO Number: 86109 Booking Number: 441854 Booking Date: 10-06-2022 4:45 pm Charges: *GOB* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Dalton Hobbs SO Number: 102536 Booking Number: 441853 Booking Date: 10-06-2022 4:38 pm Charges: *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Fred Thompson SO Number: 105653 Booking Number: 441852 Booking Date: 10-06-2022 4:14 pm Charges: VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: No Bond Howard Linzy SO Number: 82095 Booking Number: 441851 Booking Date: 10-06-2022 2:52 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Reagan Bredemeyer SO Number: 105652 Booking Number: 441850 Booking Date: 10-06-2022 9:12 am Release Date: 10-06-2022 – 10:28 am Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

