Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
  • LICENSE PLATES- OPERATING VEHICLE W/WRONG LICENSE PLATE
  • REGISTRATION EXPIRED
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K
  • WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • MISC TDCJ HOLD
  • CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV
  • DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE
  • MISC ICE HOLD
  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
  • VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Edward Brasuel mug shot

Edward Brasuel

SO Number: 80596

Booking Number: 441849

Booking Date: 10-06-2022 2:50 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X1

Bond: No Bond

Rebecca Campbell mug shot

Rebecca Campbell

SO Number: 87690

Booking Number: 441848

Booking Date: 10-06-2022 1:28 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X6

MISC FTA X1

Bond: $502.00

Gilbert Hernandez mug shot

Gilbert Hernandez

SO Number: 46652

Booking Number: 441847

Booking Date: 10-06-2022 1:21 am

Release Date: 10-06-2022 – 3:13 am

Charges:

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

LICENSE PLATES- OPERATING VEHICLE W/WRONG LICENSE PLATE

REGISTRATION EXPIRED

Bond: $1164.00

Paul Henn mug shot

Paul Henn

SO Number: 99741

Booking Number: 441846

Booking Date: 10-06-2022 12:43 am

Release Date: 10-06-2022 – 2:43 am

Charges:

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 3

Bond: $2268.00

Javier Villeda mug shot

Javier Villeda

SO Number: 105651

Booking Number: 441844

Booking Date: 10-05-2022 11:31 pm

Release Date: 10-06-2022 – 2:58 am

Charges:

THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K

Bond: $20000.00

Preston Reeves mug shot

Preston Reeves

SO Number: 90877

Booking Number: 441845

Booking Date: 10-05-2022 11:30 pm

Charges:

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

MISC FTAX1

Bond: $866.00

Thomas Zapata mug shot

Thomas Zapata

SO Number: 90435

Booking Number: 441842

Booking Date: 10-05-2022 8:14 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Jordan Kelley mug shot

Jordan Kelley

SO Number: 101158

Booking Number: 441841

Booking Date: 10-05-2022 5:23 pm

Charges:

MISC TDCJ HOLD

Bond: No Bond

Wesley Oliver mug shot

Wesley Oliver

SO Number: 85158

Booking Number: 441840

Booking Date: 10-05-2022 4:24 pm

Charges:

CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV

Bond: No Bond

Roberto Velasquez mug shot

Roberto Velasquez

SO Number: 105649

Booking Number: 441839

Booking Date: 10-05-2022 4:07 pm

Charges:

DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE

MISC ICE HOLD

Bond: $500.00

Chelsea Daniel mug shot

Chelsea Daniel

SO Number: 81860

Booking Number: 441838

Booking Date: 10-05-2022 2:50 pm

Charges:

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

Bond: No Bond

Alejandra Ramirez mug shot

Alejandra Ramirez

SO Number: 68383

Booking Number: 441837

Booking Date: 10-05-2022 10:57 am

Charges:

VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE

Bond: No Bond

Sierra Valles mug shot

Sierra Valles

SO Number: 95974

Booking Number: 441836

Booking Date: 10-05-2022 10:34 am

Charges:

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

Bond: No Bond

David Mitchell mug shot

David Mitchell

SO Number: 49168

Booking Number: 441835

Booking Date: 10-05-2022 10:03 am

Charges:

*VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

