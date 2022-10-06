Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

LICENSE PLATES- OPERATING VEHICLE W/WRONG LICENSE PLATE

REGISTRATION EXPIRED

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC TDCJ HOLD

CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV

DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE

MISC ICE HOLD

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

Edward Brasuel SO Number: 80596 Booking Number: 441849 Booking Date: 10-06-2022 2:50 am Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Rebecca Campbell SO Number: 87690 Booking Number: 441848 Booking Date: 10-06-2022 1:28 am Charges: MISC CPF X6 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $502.00 Gilbert Hernandez SO Number: 46652 Booking Number: 441847 Booking Date: 10-06-2022 1:21 am Release Date: 10-06-2022 – 3:13 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES LICENSE PLATES- OPERATING VEHICLE W/WRONG LICENSE PLATE REGISTRATION EXPIRED Bond: $1164.00 Paul Henn SO Number: 99741 Booking Number: 441846 Booking Date: 10-06-2022 12:43 am Release Date: 10-06-2022 – 2:43 am Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X 3 Bond: $2268.00 Javier Villeda SO Number: 105651 Booking Number: 441844 Booking Date: 10-05-2022 11:31 pm Release Date: 10-06-2022 – 2:58 am Charges: THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K Bond: $20000.00 Preston Reeves SO Number: 90877 Booking Number: 441845 Booking Date: 10-05-2022 11:30 pm Charges: WALKING WITH TRAFFIC MISC FTAX1 Bond: $866.00 Thomas Zapata SO Number: 90435 Booking Number: 441842 Booking Date: 10-05-2022 8:14 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Jordan Kelley SO Number: 101158 Booking Number: 441841 Booking Date: 10-05-2022 5:23 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD Bond: No Bond Wesley Oliver SO Number: 85158 Booking Number: 441840 Booking Date: 10-05-2022 4:24 pm Charges: CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV Bond: No Bond Roberto Velasquez SO Number: 105649 Booking Number: 441839 Booking Date: 10-05-2022 4:07 pm Charges: DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE MISC ICE HOLD Bond: $500.00 Chelsea Daniel SO Number: 81860 Booking Number: 441838 Booking Date: 10-05-2022 2:50 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Alejandra Ramirez SO Number: 68383 Booking Number: 441837 Booking Date: 10-05-2022 10:57 am Charges: VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE Bond: No Bond Sierra Valles SO Number: 95974 Booking Number: 441836 Booking Date: 10-05-2022 10:34 am Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond: No Bond David Mitchell SO Number: 49168 Booking Number: 441835 Booking Date: 10-05-2022 10:03 am Charges: *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597