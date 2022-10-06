Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
- LICENSE PLATES- OPERATING VEHICLE W/WRONG LICENSE PLATE
- REGISTRATION EXPIRED
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K
- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- MISC TDCJ HOLD
- CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV
- DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE
- MISC ICE HOLD
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
- VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Edward Brasuel
SO Number: 80596
Booking Number: 441849
Booking Date: 10-06-2022 2:50 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
Bond: No Bond
Rebecca Campbell
SO Number: 87690
Booking Number: 441848
Booking Date: 10-06-2022 1:28 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X6
MISC FTA X1
Bond: $502.00
Gilbert Hernandez
SO Number: 46652
Booking Number: 441847
Booking Date: 10-06-2022 1:21 am
Release Date: 10-06-2022 – 3:13 am
Charges:
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
LICENSE PLATES- OPERATING VEHICLE W/WRONG LICENSE PLATE
REGISTRATION EXPIRED
Bond: $1164.00
Paul Henn
SO Number: 99741
Booking Number: 441846
Booking Date: 10-06-2022 12:43 am
Release Date: 10-06-2022 – 2:43 am
Charges:
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 3
Bond: $2268.00
Javier Villeda
SO Number: 105651
Booking Number: 441844
Booking Date: 10-05-2022 11:31 pm
Release Date: 10-06-2022 – 2:58 am
Charges:
THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K
Bond: $20000.00
Preston Reeves
SO Number: 90877
Booking Number: 441845
Booking Date: 10-05-2022 11:30 pm
Charges:
WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC FTAX1
Bond: $866.00
Thomas Zapata
SO Number: 90435
Booking Number: 441842
Booking Date: 10-05-2022 8:14 pm
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Jordan Kelley
SO Number: 101158
Booking Number: 441841
Booking Date: 10-05-2022 5:23 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD
Bond: No Bond
Wesley Oliver
SO Number: 85158
Booking Number: 441840
Booking Date: 10-05-2022 4:24 pm
Charges:
CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV
Bond: No Bond
Roberto Velasquez
SO Number: 105649
Booking Number: 441839
Booking Date: 10-05-2022 4:07 pm
Charges:
DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE
MISC ICE HOLD
Bond: $500.00
Chelsea Daniel
SO Number: 81860
Booking Number: 441838
Booking Date: 10-05-2022 2:50 pm
Charges:
*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond: No Bond
Alejandra Ramirez
SO Number: 68383
Booking Number: 441837
Booking Date: 10-05-2022 10:57 am
Charges:
VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE
Bond: No Bond
Sierra Valles
SO Number: 95974
Booking Number: 441836
Booking Date: 10-05-2022 10:34 am
Charges:
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
Bond: No Bond
David Mitchell
SO Number: 49168
Booking Number: 441835
Booking Date: 10-05-2022 10:03 am
Charges:
*VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597