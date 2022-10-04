Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
- NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE IN POSSESSION
- NO FISHING LICENSE
- MISC VPTA X 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ
- FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
- FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
- MISC CPF X 2
- MISC FTA X 1
- *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
- *COMM*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
- *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
- *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
- FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
Olga Lynn
SO Number: 102672
Booking Number: 441820
Booking Date: 10-04-2022 3:08 am
Charges:
UNL CARRYING WEAPON
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1500.00
Steven Dobbins
SO Number: 52455
Booking Number: 441819
Booking Date: 10-04-2022 12:52 am
Charges:
*MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE IN POSSESSION
NO FISHING LICENSE
MISC VPTA X 1
Bond: $15812.40
Michael Harris
SO Number: 72448
Booking Number: 441818
Booking Date: 10-03-2022 9:10 pm
Release Date: 10-04-2022 – 12:13 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
Bond: $1454.00
William Talley
SO Number: 105642
Booking Number: 441817
Booking Date: 10-03-2022 8:09 pm
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond: $1500.00
Michael Martin
SO Number: 75340
Booking Number: 441816
Booking Date: 10-03-2022 7:34 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
Bond: $502.00
Charles Williams
SO Number: 98567
Booking Number: 441815
Booking Date: 10-03-2022 3:37 pm
Charges:
*COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
*COMM*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond: No Bond
Vonessa Benningfield
SO Number: 105150
Booking Number: 441814
Booking Date: 10-03-2022 3:27 pm
Release Date: 10-03-2022 – 5:43 pm
Charges:
*COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: No Bond
Kevin Hardin
SO Number: 103730
Booking Number: 441813
Booking Date: 10-03-2022 2:57 pm
Charges:
*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: No Bond
Roy William
SO Number: 69738
Booking Number: 441812
Booking Date: 10-03-2022 1:23 pm
Release Date: 10-03-2022 – 5:58 pm
Charges:
FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
Bond: No Bond
James Young
SO Number: 105641
Booking Number: 441811
Booking Date: 10-03-2022 1:09 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
Bond: $1000.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597