Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
  • NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE IN POSSESSION
  • NO FISHING LICENSE
  • MISC VPTA X 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ
  • FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
  • FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • MISC CPF X 2
  • MISC FTA X 1
  • *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
  • *COMM*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
  • *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
  • *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
  • FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
Olga Lynn mug shot

Olga Lynn

SO Number: 102672

Booking Number: 441820

Booking Date: 10-04-2022 3:08 am

Charges:

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1500.00

Steven Dobbins mug shot

Steven Dobbins

SO Number: 52455

Booking Number: 441819

Booking Date: 10-04-2022 12:52 am

Charges:

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE IN POSSESSION

NO FISHING LICENSE

MISC VPTA X 1

Bond: $15812.40

Michael Harris mug shot

Michael Harris

SO Number: 72448

Booking Number: 441818

Booking Date: 10-03-2022 9:10 pm

Release Date: 10-04-2022 – 12:13 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

Bond: $1454.00

William Talley mug shot

William Talley

SO Number: 105642

Booking Number: 441817

Booking Date: 10-03-2022 8:09 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

Bond: $1500.00

Michael Martin mug shot

Michael Martin

SO Number: 75340

Booking Number: 441816

Booking Date: 10-03-2022 7:34 pm

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA X 1

Bond: $502.00

Charles Williams mug shot

Charles Williams

SO Number: 98567

Booking Number: 441815

Booking Date: 10-03-2022 3:37 pm

Charges:

*COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

*COMM*EVADING ARREST DETENTION

Bond: No Bond

Vonessa Benningfield mug shot

Vonessa Benningfield

SO Number: 105150

Booking Number: 441814

Booking Date: 10-03-2022 3:27 pm

Release Date: 10-03-2022 – 5:43 pm

Charges:

*COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: No Bond

Kevin Hardin mug shot

Kevin Hardin

SO Number: 103730

Booking Number: 441813

Booking Date: 10-03-2022 2:57 pm

Charges:

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

Roy William mug shot

Roy William

SO Number: 69738

Booking Number: 441812

Booking Date: 10-03-2022 1:23 pm

Release Date: 10-03-2022 – 5:58 pm

Charges:

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

Bond: No Bond

James Young mug shot

James Young

SO Number: 105641

Booking Number: 441811

Booking Date: 10-03-2022 1:09 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

Bond: $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
