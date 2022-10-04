Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE IN POSSESSION

NO FISHING LICENSE

MISC VPTA X 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA X 1

*COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

*COMM*EVADING ARREST DETENTION

*COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

Olga Lynn SO Number: 102672 Booking Number: 441820 Booking Date: 10-04-2022 3:08 am Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1500.00 Steven Dobbins SO Number: 52455 Booking Number: 441819 Booking Date: 10-04-2022 12:52 am Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE IN POSSESSION NO FISHING LICENSE MISC VPTA X 1 Bond: $15812.40 Michael Harris SO Number: 72448 Booking Number: 441818 Booking Date: 10-03-2022 9:10 pm Release Date: 10-04-2022 – 12:13 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $1454.00 William Talley SO Number: 105642 Booking Number: 441817 Booking Date: 10-03-2022 8:09 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Michael Martin SO Number: 75340 Booking Number: 441816 Booking Date: 10-03-2022 7:34 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR MISC CPF X 2 MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $502.00 Charles Williams SO Number: 98567 Booking Number: 441815 Booking Date: 10-03-2022 3:37 pm Charges: *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *COMM*EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: No Bond Vonessa Benningfield SO Number: 105150 Booking Number: 441814 Booking Date: 10-03-2022 3:27 pm Release Date: 10-03-2022 – 5:43 pm Charges: *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond Kevin Hardin SO Number: 103730 Booking Number: 441813 Booking Date: 10-03-2022 2:57 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Roy William SO Number: 69738 Booking Number: 441812 Booking Date: 10-03-2022 1:23 pm Release Date: 10-03-2022 – 5:58 pm Charges: FLEEING POLICE OFFICER Bond: No Bond James Young SO Number: 105641 Booking Number: 441811 Booking Date: 10-03-2022 1:09 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597