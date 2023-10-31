SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, October 30, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- DEFECTIVE TAIL LIGHTS: 1
- NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- 3586 SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT: 1
- DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1
- FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- MISC CPF X2: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- FTA *CPF* THEFT >= $100<= $749.99 BY CHECK: 1
- FTA *CPF* THEFT >= $20 AND < $500 BY CHECK: 1
- ASSAULT AGAINST ELDERLY OR DISABLED INDIVIDUAL: 1
- FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE: 1
- SPEEDING – 15 – 24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE: 1
- MISC VPTA X2: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
Leo Garza
SO Number: 70059
Booking Number: 448019
Booking Date: 10-31-2023 3:00 am
Charges:
*MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond: No Bond
Justin Boothe
SO Number: 69005
Booking Number: 448018
Booking Date: 10-31-2023 2:21 am
Charges:
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond: $500.00
Mario Salazar
SO Number: 107275
Booking Number: 448017
Booking Date: 10-31-2023 1:06 am
Charges:
DEFECTIVE TAIL LIGHTS
NO DRIVERS LICENSE
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $1338.00
Hollie Wynn
SO Number: 97608
Booking Number: 448016
Booking Date: 10-31-2023 12:12 am
Charges:
3586 SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT
DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
MISC CPF X2
Bond: $341.90
Jessica Adams
SO Number: 106472
Booking Number: 448015
Booking Date: 10-30-2023 11:35 pm
Charges:
*RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: No Bond
Mario Hinojos
SO Number: 30582
Booking Number: 448014
Booking Date: 10-30-2023 11:17 pm
Charges:
FTA *CPF* THEFT >= $100<= $749.99 BY CHECK
FTA *CPF* THEFT >= $20 AND < $500 BY CHECK
Bond: No Bond
Steven Tucker
SO Number: 107274
Booking Number: 448013
Booking Date: 10-30-2023 9:28 pm
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Fred Gauntt
SO Number: 107273
Booking Number: 448012
Booking Date: 10-30-2023 9:06 pm
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Fred Cantu
SO Number: 105442
Booking Number: 448011
Booking Date: 10-30-2023 8:23 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT AGAINST ELDERLY OR DISABLED INDIVIDUAL
FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE
SPEEDING – 15 – 24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE
MISC VPTA X2
Bond: $2360.00
Jesus Salinas
SO Number: 94283
Booking Number: 448010
Booking Date: 10-30-2023 7:05 pm
Charges:
*GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: No Bond
Donnie Rudd
SO Number: 107272
Booking Number: 448009
Booking Date: 10-30-2023 5:19 pm
Charges:
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond: $500.00
Donald Mckinley
SO Number: 106314
Booking Number: 448008
Booking Date: 10-30-2023 5:04 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
Nicholas Vincent
SO Number: 105601
Booking Number: 448007
Booking Date: 10-30-2023 5:04 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond: $1000.00
Glenn arthur Thomas
SO Number: 107271
Booking Number: 448006
Booking Date: 10-30-2023 4:10 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
Lisa Drew
SO Number: 107270
Booking Number: 448005
Booking Date: 10-30-2023 12:38 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
Bond: No Bond
Kedrick Brown
SO Number: 79559
Booking Number: 448004
Booking Date: 10-30-2023 10:17 am
Charges:
*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
