SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, October 30, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2
  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • DEFECTIVE TAIL LIGHTS: 1
  • NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • 3586 SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT: 1
  • DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1
  • FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • MISC CPF X2: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • FTA *CPF* THEFT >= $100<= $749.99 BY CHECK: 1
  • FTA *CPF* THEFT >= $20 AND < $500 BY CHECK: 1
  • ASSAULT AGAINST ELDERLY OR DISABLED INDIVIDUAL: 1
  • FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE: 1
  • SPEEDING – 15 – 24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE: 1
  • MISC VPTA X2: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
Leo Garza mug shot

Leo Garza

SO Number: 70059

Booking Number: 448019

Booking Date: 10-31-2023 3:00 am

Charges:

*MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

Bond: No Bond

Justin Boothe mug shot

Justin Boothe

SO Number: 69005

Booking Number: 448018

Booking Date: 10-31-2023 2:21 am

Charges:

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: $500.00

Mario Salazar mug shot

Mario Salazar

SO Number: 107275

Booking Number: 448017

Booking Date: 10-31-2023 1:06 am

Charges:

DEFECTIVE TAIL LIGHTS

NO DRIVERS LICENSE

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $1338.00

Hollie Wynn mug shot

Hollie Wynn

SO Number: 97608

Booking Number: 448016

Booking Date: 10-31-2023 12:12 am

Charges:

3586 SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT

DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

MISC CPF X2

Bond: $341.90

Jessica Adams mug shot

Jessica Adams

SO Number: 106472

Booking Number: 448015

Booking Date: 10-30-2023 11:35 pm

Charges:

*RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: No Bond

Mario Hinojos mug shot

Mario Hinojos

SO Number: 30582

Booking Number: 448014

Booking Date: 10-30-2023 11:17 pm

Charges:

FTA *CPF* THEFT >= $100<= $749.99 BY CHECK

FTA *CPF* THEFT >= $20 AND < $500 BY CHECK

Bond: No Bond

Steven Tucker mug shot

Steven Tucker

SO Number: 107274

Booking Number: 448013

Booking Date: 10-30-2023 9:28 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Fred Gauntt mug shot

Fred Gauntt

SO Number: 107273

Booking Number: 448012

Booking Date: 10-30-2023 9:06 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Fred Cantu mug shot

Fred Cantu

SO Number: 105442

Booking Number: 448011

Booking Date: 10-30-2023 8:23 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT AGAINST ELDERLY OR DISABLED INDIVIDUAL

FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE

SPEEDING – 15 – 24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE

MISC VPTA X2

Bond: $2360.00

Jesus Salinas mug shot

Jesus Salinas

SO Number: 94283

Booking Number: 448010

Booking Date: 10-30-2023 7:05 pm

Charges:

*GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: No Bond

Donnie Rudd mug shot

Donnie Rudd

SO Number: 107272

Booking Number: 448009

Booking Date: 10-30-2023 5:19 pm

Charges:

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: $500.00

Donald Mckinley mug shot

Donald Mckinley

SO Number: 106314

Booking Number: 448008

Booking Date: 10-30-2023 5:04 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

Nicholas Vincent mug shot

Nicholas Vincent

SO Number: 105601

Booking Number: 448007

Booking Date: 10-30-2023 5:04 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

Bond: $1000.00

Glenn arthur Thomas mug shot

Glenn arthur Thomas

SO Number: 107271

Booking Number: 448006

Booking Date: 10-30-2023 4:10 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

Lisa Drew mug shot

Lisa Drew

SO Number: 107270

Booking Number: 448005

Booking Date: 10-30-2023 12:38 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

Kedrick Brown mug shot

Kedrick Brown

SO Number: 79559

Booking Number: 448004

Booking Date: 10-30-2023 10:17 am

Charges:

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
