SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, October 30, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

DEFECTIVE TAIL LIGHTS: 1

NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

3586 SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT: 1

DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

FTA *CPF* THEFT >= $100<= $749.99 BY CHECK: 1

FTA *CPF* THEFT >= $20 AND < $500 BY CHECK: 1

ASSAULT AGAINST ELDERLY OR DISABLED INDIVIDUAL: 1

FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE: 1

SPEEDING – 15 – 24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE: 1

MISC VPTA X2: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

Leo Garza SO Number: 70059 Booking Number: 448019 Booking Date: 10-31-2023 3:00 am Charges: *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Justin Boothe SO Number: 69005 Booking Number: 448018 Booking Date: 10-31-2023 2:21 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Mario Salazar SO Number: 107275 Booking Number: 448017 Booking Date: 10-31-2023 1:06 am Charges: DEFECTIVE TAIL LIGHTS NO DRIVERS LICENSE CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1338.00 Hollie Wynn SO Number: 97608 Booking Number: 448016 Booking Date: 10-31-2023 12:12 am Charges: 3586 SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR MISC CPF X2 Bond: $341.90 Jessica Adams SO Number: 106472 Booking Number: 448015 Booking Date: 10-30-2023 11:35 pm Charges: *RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond Mario Hinojos SO Number: 30582 Booking Number: 448014 Booking Date: 10-30-2023 11:17 pm Charges: FTA *CPF* THEFT >= $100<= $749.99 BY CHECK FTA *CPF* THEFT >= $20 AND < $500 BY CHECK Bond: No Bond Steven Tucker SO Number: 107274 Booking Number: 448013 Booking Date: 10-30-2023 9:28 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Fred Gauntt SO Number: 107273 Booking Number: 448012 Booking Date: 10-30-2023 9:06 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Fred Cantu SO Number: 105442 Booking Number: 448011 Booking Date: 10-30-2023 8:23 pm Charges: ASSAULT AGAINST ELDERLY OR DISABLED INDIVIDUAL FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE SPEEDING – 15 – 24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $2360.00 Jesus Salinas SO Number: 94283 Booking Number: 448010 Booking Date: 10-30-2023 7:05 pm Charges: *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond Donnie Rudd SO Number: 107272 Booking Number: 448009 Booking Date: 10-30-2023 5:19 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Donald Mckinley SO Number: 106314 Booking Number: 448008 Booking Date: 10-30-2023 5:04 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Nicholas Vincent SO Number: 105601 Booking Number: 448007 Booking Date: 10-30-2023 5:04 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: $1000.00 Glenn arthur Thomas SO Number: 107271 Booking Number: 448006 Booking Date: 10-30-2023 4:10 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Lisa Drew SO Number: 107270 Booking Number: 448005 Booking Date: 10-30-2023 12:38 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: No Bond Kedrick Brown SO Number: 79559 Booking Number: 448004 Booking Date: 10-30-2023 10:17 am Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

