Over the past 72 hours, 38 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*CPF*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

*FTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

*GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*VOP* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB: 1

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 6

DC-OFFENSIVE GESTURE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

NO SEAT BELT: 1

NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE: 1

NO/DEFECTIVE REFLECTOR ON BICYCLE: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5

POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 53 MPH: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

October 31, 2022 PATERNOSTER, STEPHEN Booking #: 442211 Booking Date: 10-31-2022 – 12:21 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNELIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $2162.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNELIA57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS BRANNON, EULA Booking #: 442210 Booking Date: 10-30-2022 – 10:33 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 53 MPH

MISC VPTA X5 Bond: Bond $27584.20 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 53 MPHMISC VPTA X5 GUERRERO, MARIBEL Booking #: 442209 Release Date: 10-30-2022 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 10-30-2022 – 9:11 pm Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT

MISC VPTA X1 Bond: Bond $1632.00 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENTMISC VPTA X1 MARTIN, ALBERT Booking #: 442208 Booking Date: 10-30-2022 – 6:40 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

53999999 DC-OFFENSIVE GESTURE Bond: Bond $912.00 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT53999999 DC-OFFENSIVE GESTURE CROCKER, THOMAS Booking #: 442207 Booking Date: 10-30-2022 – 4:50 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond PINEDA, FRANCISCO Booking #: 442206 Release Date: 10-30-2022 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 10-30-2022 – 2:43 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 ESPINOZA, BLAIZE Booking #: 442205 Release Date: 10-30-2022 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 10-30-2022 – 11:30 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $440.00 BONILLA, VON Booking #: 442204 Release Date: 10-30-2022 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 10-30-2022 – 10:20 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 October 30, 2022 ESQUIVEL, JULIAN Booking #: 442201 Booking Date: 10-30-2022 – 5:03 am Charges: MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond No Bond ORTIZ, VICENTE Booking #: 442199 Booking Date: 10-30-2022 – 4:58 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond ARAMBULA, OLIVIA Booking #: 442202 Booking Date: 10-30-2022 – 4:56 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 LOPEZ, RICARDO Booking #: 442200 Booking Date: 10-30-2022 – 4:36 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 WHITE, TAYLOR Booking #: 442198 Booking Date: 10-30-2022 – 4:14 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 GARCIA, KATRINA Booking #: 442197 Booking Date: 10-30-2022 – 4:11 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 CASILLAS, MARGO Booking #: 442196 Booking Date: 10-30-2022 – 3:28 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 JACKSON, CHRISTY Booking #: 442195 Booking Date: 10-30-2022 – 1:28 am Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $1662.00 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KELLY, TERRELL Booking #: 442194 Booking Date: 10-30-2022 – 12:57 am Charges: 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: Bond No Bond LEHMAN, MISTY Booking #: 442193 Booking Date: 10-29-2022 – 10:58 pm Charges: 38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: Bond No Bond 38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Govea, Jose Booking #: 442192 Booking Date: 10-29-2022 – 9:15 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond MARTIN, ALBERT Booking #: 442191 Booking Date: 10-29-2022 – 6:36 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 DELAROSA, JUSTIN Booking #: 442190 Booking Date: 10-29-2022 – 4:10 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA

MISC NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE

MISC NO/DEFECTIVE REFLECTOR ON BICYCLE Bond: Bond $2132.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTAMISC NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLEMISC NO/DEFECTIVE REFLECTOR ON BICYCLE LOZOYA, IVAN Booking #: 442189 Release Date: 10-29-2022 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 10-29-2022 – 11:05 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 MARTIN, ALBERT Booking #: 442188 Release Date: 10-29-2022 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 10-29-2022 – 9:50 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 DEHOYOS, GASTON Booking #: 442187 Release Date: 10-29-2022 – 8:28 am Booking Date: 10-29-2022 – 7:05 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 October 29, 2022 PORTER, OLIVIA Booking #: 442186 Booking Date: 10-29-2022 – 4:10 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 GARZA, JAMES Booking #: 442185 Booking Date: 10-29-2022 – 3:03 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

50150003 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR

54040012 *FTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: Bond $17512.00 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION50150003 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR54040012 *FTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER NESENSON, GEROLD Booking #: 442184 Booking Date: 10-29-2022 – 2:42 am Charges: 26990177 *VOP* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB Bond: Bond $2500.00 DUENAS, YOLANDA Booking #: 442183 Booking Date: 10-29-2022 – 2:06 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 Medina, Svannah Booking #: 442182 Booking Date: 10-28-2022 – 10:57 pm Charges: 35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G Bond: Bond No Bond THOMPSON, ZACHERY Booking #: 442181 Booking Date: 10-28-2022 – 9:06 pm Charges: 57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond No Bond TUCKER, CADEN Booking #: 442180 Booking Date: 10-28-2022 – 7:33 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond MARTINEZ, ERIKA Booking #: 442179 Booking Date: 10-28-2022 – 6:21 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35500015 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond $1162.00 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75035500015 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G BRYAN, OTIS Booking #: 442178 Booking Date: 10-28-2022 – 2:45 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond Kieffer, Max Booking #: 442177 Booking Date: 10-28-2022 – 2:28 pm Charges: 37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY Bond: Bond No Bond GILBERT, BRANDAN Booking #: 442176 Release Date: 10-29-2022 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 10-28-2022 – 2:15 pm Charges: 54990067 *CPF*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: Bond No Bond RUIZ, PABLO Booking #: 442175 Booking Date: 10-28-2022 – 11:32 am Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: Bond No Bond ROBERTS, WILLIAM Booking #: 442174 Release Date: 10-28-2022 – 1:13 pm Booking Date: 10-28-2022 – 8:23 am Charges: 54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond No Bond PADILLA, MARK Booking #: 442173 Booking Date: 10-28-2022 – 6:49 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

54999999 NO SEAT BELT Bond: Bond $16368.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G54999999 NO SEAT BELT

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597