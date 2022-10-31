Over the past 72 hours, 38 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *CPF*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- *FTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
- *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *VOP* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB: 1
- ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
- ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 6
- DC-OFFENSIVE GESTURE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- NO SEAT BELT: 1
- NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE: 1
- NO/DEFECTIVE REFLECTOR ON BICYCLE: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 3
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 3
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5
- POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 53 MPH: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
October 31, 2022
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNELIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 53 MPH
MISC VPTA X5
MISC VPTA X1
53999999 DC-OFFENSIVE GESTURE
October 30, 2022
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
MISC NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE
MISC NO/DEFECTIVE REFLECTOR ON BICYCLE
October 29, 2022
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
50150003 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR
54040012 *FTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
35500015 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
54999999 NO SEAT BELT
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
