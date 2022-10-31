Over the past 72 hours, 38 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *CPF*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • *FTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *VOP* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB: 1
  • ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 6
  • DC-OFFENSIVE GESTURE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • NO SEAT BELT: 1
  • NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE: 1
  • NO/DEFECTIVE REFLECTOR ON BICYCLE: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 3
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 3
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5
  • POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 53 MPH: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

October 31, 2022

PATERNOSTER, STEPHEN
Booking #:
442211
Booking Date:
10-31-2022 – 12:21 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNELIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$2162.00
BRANNON, EULA
Booking #:
442210
Booking Date:
10-30-2022 – 10:33 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 53 MPH
MISC VPTA X5
Bond:
Bond
$27584.20
GUERRERO, MARIBEL
Booking #:
442209
Release Date:
10-30-2022 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-30-2022 – 9:11 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT
MISC VPTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$1632.00
MARTIN, ALBERT
Booking #:
442208
Booking Date:
10-30-2022 – 6:40 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
53999999 DC-OFFENSIVE GESTURE
Bond:
Bond
$912.00
CROCKER, THOMAS
Booking #:
442207
Booking Date:
10-30-2022 – 4:50 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PINEDA, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
442206
Release Date:
10-30-2022 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-30-2022 – 2:43 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
ESPINOZA, BLAIZE
Booking #:
442205
Release Date:
10-30-2022 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-30-2022 – 11:30 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$440.00
BONILLA, VON
Booking #:
442204
Release Date:
10-30-2022 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-30-2022 – 10:20 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00

October 30, 2022

ESQUIVEL, JULIAN
Booking #:
442201
Booking Date:
10-30-2022 – 5:03 am
Charges:
MISC FTA X1
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ORTIZ, VICENTE
Booking #:
442199
Booking Date:
10-30-2022 – 4:58 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ARAMBULA, OLIVIA
Booking #:
442202
Booking Date:
10-30-2022 – 4:56 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
LOPEZ, RICARDO
Booking #:
442200
Booking Date:
10-30-2022 – 4:36 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
WHITE, TAYLOR
Booking #:
442198
Booking Date:
10-30-2022 – 4:14 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
GARCIA, KATRINA
Booking #:
442197
Booking Date:
10-30-2022 – 4:11 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
CASILLAS, MARGO
Booking #:
442196
Booking Date:
10-30-2022 – 3:28 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
JACKSON, CHRISTY
Booking #:
442195
Booking Date:
10-30-2022 – 1:28 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$1662.00
KELLY, TERRELL
Booking #:
442194
Booking Date:
10-30-2022 – 12:57 am
Charges:
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
LEHMAN, MISTY
Booking #:
442193
Booking Date:
10-29-2022 – 10:58 pm
Charges:
38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
Govea, Jose
Booking #:
442192
Booking Date:
10-29-2022 – 9:15 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MARTIN, ALBERT
Booking #:
442191
Booking Date:
10-29-2022 – 6:36 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
DELAROSA, JUSTIN
Booking #:
442190
Booking Date:
10-29-2022 – 4:10 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
MISC NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE
MISC NO/DEFECTIVE REFLECTOR ON BICYCLE
Bond:
Bond
$2132.00
LOZOYA, IVAN
Booking #:
442189
Release Date:
10-29-2022 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
10-29-2022 – 11:05 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
MARTIN, ALBERT
Booking #:
442188
Release Date:
10-29-2022 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
10-29-2022 – 9:50 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
DEHOYOS, GASTON
Booking #:
442187
Release Date:
10-29-2022 – 8:28 am
Booking Date:
10-29-2022 – 7:05 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00

October 29, 2022

PORTER, OLIVIA
Booking #:
442186
Booking Date:
10-29-2022 – 4:10 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
GARZA, JAMES
Booking #:
442185
Booking Date:
10-29-2022 – 3:03 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
50150003 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR
54040012 *FTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond:
Bond
$17512.00
NESENSON, GEROLD
Booking #:
442184
Booking Date:
10-29-2022 – 2:42 am
Charges:
26990177 *VOP* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB
Bond:
Bond
$2500.00
DUENAS, YOLANDA
Booking #:
442183
Booking Date:
10-29-2022 – 2:06 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
Medina, Svannah
Booking #:
442182
Booking Date:
10-28-2022 – 10:57 pm
Charges:
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
THOMPSON, ZACHERY
Booking #:
442181
Booking Date:
10-28-2022 – 9:06 pm
Charges:
57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
TUCKER, CADEN
Booking #:
442180
Booking Date:
10-28-2022 – 7:33 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, ERIKA
Booking #:
442179
Booking Date:
10-28-2022 – 6:21 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35500015 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
$1162.00
BRYAN, OTIS
Booking #:
442178
Booking Date:
10-28-2022 – 2:45 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
Kieffer, Max
Booking #:
442177
Booking Date:
10-28-2022 – 2:28 pm
Charges:
37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GILBERT, BRANDAN
Booking #:
442176
Release Date:
10-29-2022 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
10-28-2022 – 2:15 pm
Charges:
54990067 *CPF*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
RUIZ, PABLO
Booking #:
442175
Booking Date:
10-28-2022 – 11:32 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ROBERTS, WILLIAM
Booking #:
442174
Release Date:
10-28-2022 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-28-2022 – 8:23 am
Charges:
54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PADILLA, MARK
Booking #:
442173
Booking Date:
10-28-2022 – 6:49 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
54999999 NO SEAT BELT
Bond:
Bond
$16368.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597