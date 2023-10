From 7 a.m. on Saturday, October 28, to 7 a.m. Sunday, October 29, 2023, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

SPEEDING- 10% OR 40 MPH IN A 30 MPH: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

MISC VPTA: 1

DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

10604 *CPF*CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL, MINOR: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

MISC FTA: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

NO FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION- MOVING VEHICLE: 1

SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 31MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE: 1

MISC CPF X6: 1

MISC VPTA X1: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) AGG ROBBERY: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

FALSE ALARM OR REPORT: 1

Marquis Smith SO Number: 107268 Booking Number: 447999 Booking Date: 10-29-2023 5:52 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Zachery Thompson SO Number: 105321 Booking Number: 447996 Booking Date: 10-29-2023 4:02 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: $2162.00 Randall Parks SO Number: 102173 Booking Number: 447998 Booking Date: 10-29-2023 3:55 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Veronica Cerritos SO Number: 81022 Booking Number: 447997 Booking Date: 10-29-2023 3:32 am Charges: SPEEDING- 10% OR 40 MPH IN A 30 MPH FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR MISC VPTA Bond: $1646.00 Eduardo Hernandez SO Number: 107267 Booking Number: 447995 Booking Date: 10-29-2023 2:51 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 Bond: $1500.00 Pedro Rivera SO Number: 98822 Booking Number: 447994 Booking Date: 10-29-2023 2:01 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: $1000.00 Monica Chabarria SO Number: 63921 Booking Number: 447993 Booking Date: 10-29-2023 1:35 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Annaleah Garfias SO Number: 107266 Booking Number: 447992 Booking Date: 10-28-2023 11:43 pm Charges: 10604 *CPF*CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL, MINOR Bond: No Bond Damian Romo SO Number: 107265 Booking Number: 447991 Booking Date: 10-28-2023 11:15 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: $1000.00 Johnny Villarreal SO Number: 86006 Booking Number: 447990 Booking Date: 10-28-2023 9:34 pm Charges: *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA Bond: $1264.00 Alejandro Gutierrez SO Number: 103281 Booking Number: 447989 Booking Date: 10-28-2023 9:15 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Isaiah Arellano SO Number: 107264 Booking Number: 447988 Booking Date: 10-28-2023 5:44 pm Charges: NO DRIVER’S LICENSE NO FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: $1090.00 Nathan Ball SO Number: 71161 Booking Number: 447987 Booking Date: 10-28-2023 5:08 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Angel Caudillo SO Number: 98441 Booking Number: 447985 Booking Date: 10-28-2023 4:12 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: $550.00 Epifanio Garcia SO Number: 79457 Booking Number: 447984 Booking Date: 10-28-2023 1:21 pm Charges: FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION- MOVING VEHICLE SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 31MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE MISC CPF X6 MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $2232.06 Antonia Martinez SO Number: 105289 Booking Number: 447983 Booking Date: 10-28-2023 10:02 am Charges: *GJI* AGG ROBBERY *GJI* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: No Bond Juan Ramos SO Number: 107262 Booking Number: 447982 Booking Date: 10-28-2023 7:23 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Michael Fossee SO Number: 91734 Booking Number: 447981 Booking Date: 10-28-2023 7:03 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION FALSE ALARM OR REPORT Bond: $962.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597