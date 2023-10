SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Friday, October 27, to 7 a.m. Saturday, October 28, 2023, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

DRIVERS LICENSE- NO: 1

DRIVING WITHOUT LIGHTS: 1

DWLI: 1

EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE/ IDENTIFICATION: 1

LICENSE PLATES- OPERATING VEHICLE/WRONG LICENSE PLATE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

MISC VPTA X 4: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

**COMM** DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

*COMM*MISAPP FIDUC/FINAN PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

*COMM* THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1

LAKE- ANIMALS IN PROHIBITED AREA: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

ASSAULT OF HOSPITAL PERSONNEL ON HOSP PROPERTY: 1

Jessica Brownrigg SO Number: 106974 Booking Number: 447980 Booking Date: 10-28-2023 5:39 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Corey Lipps SO Number: 56179 Booking Number: 447979 Booking Date: 10-28-2023 4:25 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G DRIVERS LICENSE- NO DRIVING WITHOUT LIGHTS DWLI EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE/ IDENTIFICATION LICENSE PLATES- OPERATING VEHICLE/WRONG LICENSE PLATE NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER MISC FTA X 1 MISC VPTA X 4 Bond: $7604.00 Alex Martinez SO Number: 88605 Booking Number: 447978 Booking Date: 10-28-2023 4:06 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Sean Lopez SO Number: 107261 Booking Number: 447977 Booking Date: 10-28-2023 2:07 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 John Hernandez SO Number: 96840 Booking Number: 447976 Booking Date: 10-28-2023 1:55 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Ruben Reyes SO Number: 105430 Booking Number: 447975 Booking Date: 10-28-2023 12:25 am Charges: *VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ POSS MARIJ <2OZ UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: $1500.00 Kelli Manning SO Number: 45711 Booking Number: 447974 Booking Date: 10-27-2023 11:43 pm Charges: *GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $10662.00 Mykel Sevier SO Number: 107260 Booking Number: 447973 Booking Date: 10-27-2023 10:51 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Zackary Cook SO Number: 98104 Booking Number: 447972 Booking Date: 10-27-2023 5:52 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: $15000.00 Cynthia Gabaldon SO Number: 81738 Booking Number: 447971 Booking Date: 10-27-2023 5:46 pm Charges: **COMM** DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Olen Johnson SO Number: 107259 Booking Number: 447970 Booking Date: 10-27-2023 4:30 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Donald Little SO Number: 103841 Booking Number: 447969 Booking Date: 10-27-2023 3:57 pm Charges: *COMM*MISAPP FIDUC/FINAN PROP >=$30K<$150K Bond: No Bond Martin Resendez SO Number: 106374 Booking Number: 447968 Booking Date: 10-27-2023 2:56 pm Charges: *GJI* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G *GJI* POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: No Bond Jerry Wheeler SO Number: 61113 Booking Number: 447967 Booking Date: 10-27-2023 2:22 pm Charges: *COMM* THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K Bond: No Bond Jaime Villalobos SO Number: 107258 Booking Number: 447966 Booking Date: 10-27-2023 1:26 pm Charges: LAKE- ANIMALS IN PROHIBITED AREA MISC FTA X1 Bond: $914.00 Sokha Loth SO Number: 97982 Booking Number: 447965 Booking Date: 10-27-2023 11:27 am Charges: *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: No Bond Octavius Brooks SO Number: 107161 Booking Number: 447964 Booking Date: 10-27-2023 10:48 am Charges: ASSAULT OF HOSPITAL PERSONNEL ON HOSP PROPERTY Bond: $40000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

