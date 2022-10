Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

NO SEAT BELT

ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE

BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RACING ON HIGHWAY

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

*COMM*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

(GO OFF BOND) CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

(GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DETENTION

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

*J/N*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

*J/N*UNL CARRYING WEAPON

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS

TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2

NO PROOF OF FINANICAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

MISC CPF X2

MISC VPTA X2

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Mark Padilla SO Number: 95016 Booking Number: 442173 Booking Date: 10-28-2022 6:49 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G NO SEAT BELT Bond: $1368.00 Nathaniel Wiseman SO Number: 81226 Booking Number: 442172 Booking Date: 10-28-2022 1:27 am Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $512.00 Steven Rehart SO Number: 105725 Booking Number: 442171 Booking Date: 10-28-2022 12:47 am Charges: BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) Bond: No Bond David Adair SO Number: 43373 Booking Number: 442170 Booking Date: 10-27-2022 11:10 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $2162.00 Joe Zuniga SO Number: 105724 Booking Number: 442169 Booking Date: 10-27-2022 10:33 pm Charges: RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: $500.00 Cody Moore SO Number: 105723 Booking Number: 442167 Booking Date: 10-27-2022 8:33 pm Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond: $750.00 Arturo Cordova SO Number: 105722 Booking Number: 442166 Booking Date: 10-27-2022 8:25 pm Release Date: 10-28-2022 – 1:43 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Thomas Renteria SO Number: 104175 Booking Number: 442165 Booking Date: 10-27-2022 7:42 pm Charges: *COMM*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: No Bond Carlos Encinas SO Number: 98412 Booking Number: 442164 Booking Date: 10-27-2022 7:05 pm Charges: * GOB* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT *GOB* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond: No Bond Cheyenne Ponce SO Number: 94769 Booking Number: 442163 Booking Date: 10-27-2022 6:57 pm Charges: *GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: No Bond Christopher Ray SO Number: 104386 Booking Number: 442162 Booking Date: 10-27-2022 5:37 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Stacy Joiner SO Number: 75253 Booking Number: 442161 Booking Date: 10-27-2022 4:39 pm Charges: *J/N*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 *J/N*UNL CARRYING WEAPON *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Christopher Santillan SO Number: 65194 Booking Number: 442160 Booking Date: 10-27-2022 4:10 pm Charges: TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI Bond: No Bond Kenny Alexander SO Number: 35949 Booking Number: 442159 Booking Date: 10-27-2022 2:52 pm Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Lacorbett Mapps SO Number: 104244 Booking Number: 442158 Booking Date: 10-27-2022 2:35 pm Release Date: 10-27-2022 – 5:28 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Oscar Nunez SO Number: 25676 Booking Number: 442157 Booking Date: 10-27-2022 2:34 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 NO PROOF OF FINANICAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT MISC CPF X2 MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $3502.00 Jessie Cannon SO Number: 90291 Booking Number: 442156 Booking Date: 10-27-2022 2:16 pm Charges: *VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: No Bond Edwardo Porras SO Number: 105721 Booking Number: 442154 Booking Date: 10-27-2022 10:41 am Release Date: 10-27-2022 – 3:13 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $500.00 Jesus Herrera SO Number: 65081 Booking Number: 442153 Booking Date: 10-27-2022 10:13 am Release Date: 10-27-2022 – 3:28 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 Derreck Stringfield SO Number: 81161 Booking Number: 442152 Booking Date: 10-27-2022 10:12 am Charges: BURGLARY OF VEHICLE *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $3000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597