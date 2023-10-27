SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Thursday, October 26, to 7 a.m. Friday, October 27, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- MISC CPF X1: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- MISC FTA X3: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- *NISI* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- MISC ICE HOLD: 1
- (FAILURE TO APPEAR) FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
- *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER: 1
- BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1
- *COMM*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
Elijha Cardenas
SO Number: 107257
Booking Number: 447963
Booking Date: 10-27-2023 12:59 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
Bond: No Bond
Jeri Whaley
SO Number: 52104
Booking Number: 447962
Booking Date: 10-26-2023 11:46 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Amber Six
SO Number: 106223
Booking Number: 447961
Booking Date: 10-26-2023 11:46 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond: $1000.00
Amy Lewis
SO Number: 107256
Booking Number: 447960
Booking Date: 10-26-2023 10:39 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond: No Bond
Ian Lopez
SO Number: 57500
Booking Number: 447959
Booking Date: 10-26-2023 9:46 pm
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Bond: $1264.00
Timothy Oshea
SO Number: 86544
Booking Number: 447958
Booking Date: 10-26-2023 7:12 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond: $1000.00
John Bravo
SO Number: 93746
Booking Number: 447957
Booking Date: 10-26-2023 7:10 pm
Charges:
BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond: $25000.00
Alvin Dove
SO Number: 37599
Booking Number: 447956
Booking Date: 10-26-2023 5:28 pm
Charges:
THEFT CLASS C
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC FTA X3
Bond: $2550.00
Louis Daniels
SO Number: 46803
Booking Number: 447955
Booking Date: 10-26-2023 5:15 pm
Charges:
*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
*NISI* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
Bond: $500.00
Eduardo Gamez
SO Number: 107255
Booking Number: 447954
Booking Date: 10-26-2023 4:59 pm
Charges:
AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
MISC ICE HOLD
Bond: $50000.00
Nemecio Limon
SO Number: 107254
Booking Number: 447953
Booking Date: 10-26-2023 3:14 pm
Charges:
*FTA* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
Bond: $1000.00
Joseph Cruz
SO Number: 103835
Booking Number: 447952
Booking Date: 10-26-2023 3:01 pm
Charges:
*J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
*GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
*RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond: No Bond
John Billington
SO Number: 107253
Booking Number: 447951
Booking Date: 10-26-2023 1:28 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
Bond: No Bond
Juan Carrillo
SO Number: 84996
Booking Number: 447949
Booking Date: 10-26-2023 12:47 pm
Charges:
BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond: No Bond
Gabrielle Mills
SO Number: 97367
Booking Number: 447950
Booking Date: 10-26-2023 12:35 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: $7500.00
Roy Perez
SO Number: 91052
Booking Number: 447948
Booking Date: 10-26-2023 10:59 am
Charges:
*COMM*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597