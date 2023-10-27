SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Thursday, October 26, to 7 a.m. Friday, October 27, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Elijha Cardenas SO Number: 107257 Booking Number: 447963 Booking Date: 10-27-2023 12:59 am Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Jeri Whaley SO Number: 52104 Booking Number: 447962 Booking Date: 10-26-2023 11:46 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Amber Six SO Number: 106223 Booking Number: 447961 Booking Date: 10-26-2023 11:46 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: $1000.00 Amy Lewis SO Number: 107256 Booking Number: 447960 Booking Date: 10-26-2023 10:39 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Ian Lopez SO Number: 57500 Booking Number: 447959 Booking Date: 10-26-2023 9:46 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: $1264.00 Timothy Oshea SO Number: 86544 Booking Number: 447958 Booking Date: 10-26-2023 7:12 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: $1000.00 John Bravo SO Number: 93746 Booking Number: 447957 Booking Date: 10-26-2023 7:10 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: $25000.00 Alvin Dove SO Number: 37599 Booking Number: 447956 Booking Date: 10-26-2023 5:28 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G EVADING ARREST DETENTION MISC FTA X3 Bond: $2550.00 Louis Daniels SO Number: 46803 Booking Number: 447955 Booking Date: 10-26-2023 5:15 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO *NISI* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: $500.00 Eduardo Gamez SO Number: 107255 Booking Number: 447954 Booking Date: 10-26-2023 4:59 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON MISC ICE HOLD Bond: $50000.00 Nemecio Limon SO Number: 107254 Booking Number: 447953 Booking Date: 10-26-2023 3:14 pm Charges: *FTA* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: $1000.00 Joseph Cruz SO Number: 103835 Booking Number: 447952 Booking Date: 10-26-2023 3:01 pm Charges: *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G *RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: No Bond John Billington SO Number: 107253 Booking Number: 447951 Booking Date: 10-26-2023 1:28 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER Bond: No Bond Juan Carrillo SO Number: 84996 Booking Number: 447949 Booking Date: 10-26-2023 12:47 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Gabrielle Mills SO Number: 97367 Booking Number: 447950 Booking Date: 10-26-2023 12:35 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $7500.00 Roy Perez SO Number: 91052 Booking Number: 447948 Booking Date: 10-26-2023 10:59 am Charges: *COMM*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

