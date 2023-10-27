SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Thursday, October 26, to 7 a.m. Friday, October 27, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • MISC CPF X1: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • MISC FTA X3: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • *NISI* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • MISC ICE HOLD: 1
  • (FAILURE TO APPEAR) FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
  • *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER: 1
  • BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1
  • *COMM*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
Elijha Cardenas mug shot

Elijha Cardenas

SO Number: 107257

Booking Number: 447963

Booking Date: 10-27-2023 12:59 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X1

Bond: No Bond

Jeri Whaley mug shot

Jeri Whaley

SO Number: 52104

Booking Number: 447962

Booking Date: 10-26-2023 11:46 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Amber Six mug shot

Amber Six

SO Number: 106223

Booking Number: 447961

Booking Date: 10-26-2023 11:46 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

Bond: $1000.00

Amy Lewis mug shot

Amy Lewis

SO Number: 107256

Booking Number: 447960

Booking Date: 10-26-2023 10:39 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

Bond: No Bond

Ian Lopez mug shot

Ian Lopez

SO Number: 57500

Booking Number: 447959

Booking Date: 10-26-2023 9:46 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Bond: $1264.00

Timothy Oshea mug shot

Timothy Oshea

SO Number: 86544

Booking Number: 447958

Booking Date: 10-26-2023 7:12 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

Bond: $1000.00

John Bravo mug shot

John Bravo

SO Number: 93746

Booking Number: 447957

Booking Date: 10-26-2023 7:10 pm

Charges:

BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

Bond: $25000.00

Alvin Dove mug shot

Alvin Dove

SO Number: 37599

Booking Number: 447956

Booking Date: 10-26-2023 5:28 pm

Charges:

THEFT CLASS C

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC FTA X3

Bond: $2550.00

Louis Daniels mug shot

Louis Daniels

SO Number: 46803

Booking Number: 447955

Booking Date: 10-26-2023 5:15 pm

Charges:

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

*NISI* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

Bond: $500.00

Eduardo Gamez mug shot

Eduardo Gamez

SO Number: 107255

Booking Number: 447954

Booking Date: 10-26-2023 4:59 pm

Charges:

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

MISC ICE HOLD

Bond: $50000.00

Nemecio Limon mug shot

Nemecio Limon

SO Number: 107254

Booking Number: 447953

Booking Date: 10-26-2023 3:14 pm

Charges:

*FTA* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

Bond: $1000.00

Joseph Cruz mug shot

Joseph Cruz

SO Number: 103835

Booking Number: 447952

Booking Date: 10-26-2023 3:01 pm

Charges:

*J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

*GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

*RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

Bond: No Bond

John Billington mug shot

John Billington

SO Number: 107253

Booking Number: 447951

Booking Date: 10-26-2023 1:28 pm

Charges:

MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER

Bond: No Bond

Juan Carrillo mug shot

Juan Carrillo

SO Number: 84996

Booking Number: 447949

Booking Date: 10-26-2023 12:47 pm

Charges:

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

MISC BENCH WARRANT

Bond: No Bond

Gabrielle Mills mug shot

Gabrielle Mills

SO Number: 97367

Booking Number: 447950

Booking Date: 10-26-2023 12:35 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: $7500.00

Roy Perez mug shot

Roy Perez

SO Number: 91052

Booking Number: 447948

Booking Date: 10-26-2023 10:59 am

Charges:

*COMM*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597