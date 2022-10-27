Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
Mateo Hernandez
SO Number: 103949
Booking Number: 442151
Booking Date: 10-27-2022 2:08 am
Charges:
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond: $500.00
Jose Reyes
SO Number: 81387
Booking Number: 442150
Booking Date: 10-26-2022 11:40 pm
Charges:
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LAKE-GLASS CONTAINERS AT LAKE
MISC FTA X 2
Bond: $1988.00
Christopher Garza
SO Number: 105720
Booking Number: 442149
Booking Date: 10-26-2022 10:53 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Rianne Martinez
SO Number: 96211
Booking Number: 442148
Booking Date: 10-26-2022 10:43 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
MTR* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
Bond: $1000.00
La shonda Montgomery
SO Number: 105719
Booking Number: 442147
Booking Date: 10-26-2022 9:39 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
Bond: No Bond
John Fay
SO Number: 71618
Booking Number: 442146
Booking Date: 10-26-2022 9:02 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond: No Bond
Xhavier Martinez
SO Number: 101805
Booking Number: 442144
Booking Date: 10-26-2022 5:30 pm
Charges:
*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: No Bond
Lexus Norris
SO Number: 101869
Booking Number: 442145
Booking Date: 10-26-2022 5:15 pm
Charges:
*COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
Bond: No Bond
Amber Banks
SO Number: 62346
Booking Number: 442143
Booking Date: 10-26-2022 5:02 pm
Charges:
*J/N* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
DWLI
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $1852.00
Ricardo Rodriguez
SO Number: 43085
Booking Number: 442142
Booking Date: 10-26-2022 4:44 pm
Release Date: 10-26-2022 – 8:58 pm
Charges:
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC DWLI X3
MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X2
MISC FTA X2
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY-SUBSEQUENT
MISC VPTA X6
Bond: $10326.00
Bradley Tremblay
SO Number: 105441
Booking Number: 442141
Booking Date: 10-26-2022 3:37 pm
Charges:
CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
Bond: No Bond
William Hoak
SO Number: 102467
Booking Number: 442140
Booking Date: 10-26-2022 1:39 pm
Charges:
POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
Bond: No Bond
Andrew Reyna
SO Number: 99081
Booking Number: 442139
Booking Date: 10-26-2022 12:17 pm
Charges:
*GJI*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
*GJI*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
MISC CPF x 2
Bond: No Bond
Jesus Flores
SO Number: 104971
Booking Number: 442138
Booking Date: 10-26-2022 11:58 am
Release Date: 10-26-2022 – 2:28 pm
Charges:
*GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: $7000.00
