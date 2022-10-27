Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LAKE-GLASS CONTAINERS AT LAKE

MISC FTA X 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

(MOTION TO REVOKE) TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

*COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

*J/N* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

DWLI

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC DWLI X3

MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X2

MISC FTA X2

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY-SUBSEQUENT

MISC VPTA X6

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K

MISC CPF x 2

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Mateo Hernandez SO Number: 103949 Booking Number: 442151 Booking Date: 10-27-2022 2:08 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Jose Reyes SO Number: 81387 Booking Number: 442150 Booking Date: 10-26-2022 11:40 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LAKE-GLASS CONTAINERS AT LAKE MISC FTA X 2 Bond: $1988.00 Christopher Garza SO Number: 105720 Booking Number: 442149 Booking Date: 10-26-2022 10:53 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Rianne Martinez SO Number: 96211 Booking Number: 442148 Booking Date: 10-26-2022 10:43 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G MTR* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond: $1000.00 La shonda Montgomery SO Number: 105719 Booking Number: 442147 Booking Date: 10-26-2022 9:39 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: No Bond John Fay SO Number: 71618 Booking Number: 442146 Booking Date: 10-26-2022 9:02 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Xhavier Martinez SO Number: 101805 Booking Number: 442144 Booking Date: 10-26-2022 5:30 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Lexus Norris SO Number: 101869 Booking Number: 442145 Booking Date: 10-26-2022 5:15 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond: No Bond Amber Banks SO Number: 62346 Booking Number: 442143 Booking Date: 10-26-2022 5:02 pm Charges: *J/N* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO DWLI POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1852.00 Ricardo Rodriguez SO Number: 43085 Booking Number: 442142 Booking Date: 10-26-2022 4:44 pm Release Date: 10-26-2022 – 8:58 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES MISC DWLI X3 MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X2 MISC FTA X2 MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY-SUBSEQUENT MISC VPTA X6 Bond: $10326.00 Bradley Tremblay SO Number: 105441 Booking Number: 442141 Booking Date: 10-26-2022 3:37 pm Charges: CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond: No Bond William Hoak SO Number: 102467 Booking Number: 442140 Booking Date: 10-26-2022 1:39 pm Charges: POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY Bond: No Bond Andrew Reyna SO Number: 99081 Booking Number: 442139 Booking Date: 10-26-2022 12:17 pm Charges: *GJI*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) *GJI*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K MISC CPF x 2 Bond: No Bond Jesus Flores SO Number: 104971 Booking Number: 442138 Booking Date: 10-26-2022 11:58 am Release Date: 10-26-2022 – 2:28 pm Charges: *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $7000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597