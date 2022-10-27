Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • LAKE-GLASS CONTAINERS AT LAKE
  • MISC FTA X 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
  • *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
  • *COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
  • *J/N* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
  • DWLI
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
  • MISC DWLI X3
  • MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X2
  • MISC FTA X2
  • MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY-SUBSEQUENT
  • MISC VPTA X6
  • CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
  • POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
  • MISC CPF x 2
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Mateo Hernandez mug shot

Mateo Hernandez

SO Number: 103949

Booking Number: 442151

Booking Date: 10-27-2022 2:08 am

Charges:

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: $500.00

Jose Reyes mug shot

Jose Reyes

SO Number: 81387

Booking Number: 442150

Booking Date: 10-26-2022 11:40 pm

Charges:

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LAKE-GLASS CONTAINERS AT LAKE

MISC FTA X 2

Bond: $1988.00

Christopher Garza mug shot

Christopher Garza

SO Number: 105720

Booking Number: 442149

Booking Date: 10-26-2022 10:53 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Rianne Martinez mug shot

Rianne Martinez

SO Number: 96211

Booking Number: 442148

Booking Date: 10-26-2022 10:43 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

MTR* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

Bond: $1000.00

La shonda Montgomery mug shot

La shonda Montgomery

SO Number: 105719

Booking Number: 442147

Booking Date: 10-26-2022 9:39 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA

Bond: No Bond

John Fay mug shot

John Fay

SO Number: 71618

Booking Number: 442146

Booking Date: 10-26-2022 9:02 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

Bond: No Bond

Xhavier Martinez mug shot

Xhavier Martinez

SO Number: 101805

Booking Number: 442144

Booking Date: 10-26-2022 5:30 pm

Charges:

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

Lexus Norris mug shot

Lexus Norris

SO Number: 101869

Booking Number: 442145

Booking Date: 10-26-2022 5:15 pm

Charges:

*COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

Bond: No Bond

Amber Banks mug shot

Amber Banks

SO Number: 62346

Booking Number: 442143

Booking Date: 10-26-2022 5:02 pm

Charges:

*J/N* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

DWLI

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $1852.00

Ricardo Rodriguez mug shot

Ricardo Rodriguez

SO Number: 43085

Booking Number: 442142

Booking Date: 10-26-2022 4:44 pm

Release Date: 10-26-2022 – 8:58 pm

Charges:

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC DWLI X3

MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X2

MISC FTA X2

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY-SUBSEQUENT

MISC VPTA X6

Bond: $10326.00

Bradley Tremblay mug shot

Bradley Tremblay

SO Number: 105441

Booking Number: 442141

Booking Date: 10-26-2022 3:37 pm

Charges:

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

Bond: No Bond

William Hoak mug shot

William Hoak

SO Number: 102467

Booking Number: 442140

Booking Date: 10-26-2022 1:39 pm

Charges:

POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

Bond: No Bond

Andrew Reyna mug shot

Andrew Reyna

SO Number: 99081

Booking Number: 442139

Booking Date: 10-26-2022 12:17 pm

Charges:

*GJI*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

*GJI*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K

MISC CPF x 2

Bond: No Bond

Jesus Flores mug shot

Jesus Flores

SO Number: 104971

Booking Number: 442138

Booking Date: 10-26-2022 11:58 am

Release Date: 10-26-2022 – 2:28 pm

Charges:

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: $7000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597