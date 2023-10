SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, October 25, to 7 a.m. Thursday, October 26, 2023, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 2

POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAHERNALIA: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

ER *CPF*EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

*COMM*RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR: 1

*COMM*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

MISC PAROLE HOLD: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY: 1

Rosendo Gaitan SO Number: 48316 Booking Number: 447947 Booking Date: 10-26-2023 3:04 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Jonathan Tamez SO Number: 107252 Booking Number: 447946 Booking Date: 10-25-2023 11:14 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Lee Medina SO Number: 102608 Booking Number: 447945 Booking Date: 10-25-2023 10:04 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Marlyn Dunlap SO Number: 95816 Booking Number: 447944 Booking Date: 10-25-2023 9:57 pm Charges: FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $331.00 James Schell SO Number: 21924 Booking Number: 447943 Booking Date: 10-25-2023 9:55 pm Charges: *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Joel Delacruz SO Number: 65040 Booking Number: 447942 Booking Date: 10-25-2023 9:08 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: $30000.00 Cecilia Guerrero SO Number: 102040 Booking Number: 447941 Booking Date: 10-25-2023 8:29 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Seveiano Cardoza SO Number: 101899 Booking Number: 447940 Booking Date: 10-25-2023 8:08 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Ashley Walker SO Number: 90460 Booking Number: 447939 Booking Date: 10-25-2023 8:02 pm Charges: FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO MISC CPF X3 MISC FTA X2 Bond: $6077.30 April Mendoza SO Number: 59633 Booking Number: 447938 Booking Date: 10-25-2023 5:30 pm Charges: ER *CPF*EXPIRED REGISTRATION MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Daniel De la rosa SO Number: 100291 Booking Number: 447937 Booking Date: 10-25-2023 3:57 pm Charges: *COMM*RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: No Bond David De la o SO Number: 105127 Booking Number: 447936 Booking Date: 10-25-2023 3:43 pm Charges: *GOB* ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR Bond: No Bond Marci Whitfield SO Number: 55820 Booking Number: 447935 Booking Date: 10-25-2023 2:47 pm Charges: *COMM*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: No Bond John Deanda SO Number: 77058 Booking Number: 447934 Booking Date: 10-25-2023 12:54 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE HOLD Bond: No Bond Jimmie Lee SO Number: 15508 Booking Number: 447933 Booking Date: 10-25-2023 12:52 pm Charges: *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Dezarae Enriquez SO Number: 101336 Booking Number: 447932 Booking Date: 10-25-2023 12:52 pm Charges: *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: No Bond Carlos Paredez SO Number: 107251 Booking Number: 447931 Booking Date: 10-25-2023 12:27 pm Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: No Bond Maria Ramos SO Number: 27034 Booking Number: 447930 Booking Date: 10-25-2023 11:55 am Charges: *MTR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $3000.00 Frances Arispe SO Number: 72360 Booking Number: 447929 Booking Date: 10-25-2023 10:07 am Charges: *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Jason Constancio SO Number: 51647 Booking Number: 447928 Booking Date: 10-25-2023 8:38 am Charges: ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY Bond: $10000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597