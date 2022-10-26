Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Mason Wayne Burkey of San Angelo was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault of a date, family member, or household member with a weapon.
On Wednesday morning, October 26th, Burkey remains in custody in Tom Green County. No bond has been set.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
- FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
- SP SPEEDING
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
- MISC CPF X6
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
- AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G
- (GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- MISC CPF X 3
- MISC FTA X 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Rodrigo Gomez salazar
SO Number: 105718
Booking Number: 442137
Booking Date: 10-25-2022 11:17 pm
Charges:
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
SP SPEEDING
Bond: $1644.00
Lyndan Mcmullan
SO Number: 76533
Booking Number: 442136
Booking Date: 10-25-2022 8:06 pm
Charges:
*MTR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond: No Bond
Emory Jarmon
SO Number: 36348
Booking Number: 442135
Booking Date: 10-25-2022 7:12 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X6
Bond: No Bond
Mason Burkey
SO Number: 105717
Booking Number: 442134
Booking Date: 10-25-2022 6:48 pm
Charges:
AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
Bond: No Bond
Roberto Revelez
SO Number: 54169
Booking Number: 442133
Booking Date: 10-25-2022 4:06 pm
Release Date: 10-25-2022 – 5:58 pm
Charges:
*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond: No Bond
Efren Cadena
SO Number: 64959
Booking Number: 442132
Booking Date: 10-25-2022 2:30 pm
Release Date: 10-25-2022 – 5:58 pm
Charges:
*GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
*GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 1
Bond: $502.00
Pedro Sandoval
SO Number: 103333
Booking Number: 442131
Booking Date: 10-25-2022 12:43 pm
Release Date: 10-25-2022 – 2:43 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Douglas Martinez
SO Number: 31407
Booking Number: 442130
Booking Date: 10-25-2022 12:37 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597