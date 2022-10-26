Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Mason Wayne Burkey of San Angelo was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault of a date, family member, or household member with a weapon. On Wednesday morning, October 26th, Burkey remains in custody in Tom Green County. No bond has been set.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

SP SPEEDING

(MOTION TO REVOKE) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

MISC CPF X6

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G

(GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X 3

MISC FTA X 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Rodrigo Gomez salazar SO Number: 105718 Booking Number: 442137 Booking Date: 10-25-2022 11:17 pm Charges: 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR SP SPEEDING Bond: $1644.00 Lyndan Mcmullan SO Number: 76533 Booking Number: 442136 Booking Date: 10-25-2022 8:06 pm Charges: *MTR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Emory Jarmon SO Number: 36348 Booking Number: 442135 Booking Date: 10-25-2022 7:12 pm Charges: MISC CPF X6 Bond: No Bond Mason Burkey SO Number: 105717 Booking Number: 442134 Booking Date: 10-25-2022 6:48 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON Bond: No Bond Roberto Revelez SO Number: 54169 Booking Number: 442133 Booking Date: 10-25-2022 4:06 pm Release Date: 10-25-2022 – 5:58 pm Charges: *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Efren Cadena SO Number: 64959 Booking Number: 442132 Booking Date: 10-25-2022 2:30 pm Release Date: 10-25-2022 – 5:58 pm Charges: *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC CPF X 3 MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $502.00 Pedro Sandoval SO Number: 103333 Booking Number: 442131 Booking Date: 10-25-2022 12:43 pm Release Date: 10-25-2022 – 2:43 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Douglas Martinez SO Number: 31407 Booking Number: 442130 Booking Date: 10-25-2022 12:37 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597