SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, October 24, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, October 25, 2023, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 2
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
- OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X4: 1
- MISC FTA X10: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- MISC CPF X4: 1
- 3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM): 1
- DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1
Merissa Hurt
SO Number: 73579
Booking Number: 447927
Booking Date: 10-25-2023 3:34 am
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Christina Perez
SO Number: 73636
Booking Number: 447926
Booking Date: 10-25-2023 1:49 am
Charges:
THEFT CLASS C
*VOP*POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X4
MISC FTA X10
Bond: $11742.00
Jonathan Sandoval
SO Number: 90865
Booking Number: 447925
Booking Date: 10-25-2023 12:56 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $1662.00
August King
SO Number: 107250
Booking Number: 447924
Booking Date: 10-24-2023 9:04 pm
Charges:
POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
Bond: $1000.00
Kimberlie Hawthorne
SO Number: 107249
Booking Number: 447923
Booking Date: 10-24-2023 8:52 pm
Charges:
*MTR*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
Bond: No Bond
Steven Norris
SO Number: 107248
Booking Number: 447922
Booking Date: 10-24-2023 5:07 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Derrick Morris
SO Number: 105464
Booking Number: 447921
Booking Date: 10-24-2023 2:07 pm
Charges:
BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
Bond: No Bond
Miranda Ellis
SO Number: 97996
Booking Number: 447920
Booking Date: 10-24-2023 11:57 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X4
Bond: $1662.00
Ciara Sanchez
SO Number: 107247
Booking Number: 447919
Booking Date: 10-24-2023 9:14 am
Charges:
3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM)
DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)
Bond: $636.10
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
