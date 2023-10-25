SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, October 24, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, October 25, 2023, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X4: 1

MISC FTA X10: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC CPF X4: 1

3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM): 1

DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

Merissa Hurt SO Number: 73579 Booking Number: 447927 Booking Date: 10-25-2023 3:34 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Christina Perez SO Number: 73636 Booking Number: 447926 Booking Date: 10-25-2023 1:49 am Charges: THEFT CLASS C *VOP*POSS DANGEROUS DRUG POSS DANGEROUS DRUG OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X4 MISC FTA X10 Bond: $11742.00 Jonathan Sandoval SO Number: 90865 Booking Number: 447925 Booking Date: 10-25-2023 12:56 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 August King SO Number: 107250 Booking Number: 447924 Booking Date: 10-24-2023 9:04 pm Charges: POSS DANGEROUS DRUG Bond: $1000.00 Kimberlie Hawthorne SO Number: 107249 Booking Number: 447923 Booking Date: 10-24-2023 8:52 pm Charges: *MTR*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: No Bond Steven Norris SO Number: 107248 Booking Number: 447922 Booking Date: 10-24-2023 5:07 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Derrick Morris SO Number: 105464 Booking Number: 447921 Booking Date: 10-24-2023 2:07 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: No Bond Miranda Ellis SO Number: 97996 Booking Number: 447920 Booking Date: 10-24-2023 11:57 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X4 Bond: $1662.00 Ciara Sanchez SO Number: 107247 Booking Number: 447919 Booking Date: 10-24-2023 9:14 am Charges: 3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM) DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) Bond: $636.10

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

