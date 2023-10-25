SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, October 24, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, October 25, 2023, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
  • OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X4: 1
  • MISC FTA X10: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • MISC CPF X4: 1
  • 3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM): 1
  • DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1
Merissa Hurt mug shot

Merissa Hurt

SO Number: 73579

Booking Number: 447927

Booking Date: 10-25-2023 3:34 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Christina Perez mug shot

Christina Perez

SO Number: 73636

Booking Number: 447926

Booking Date: 10-25-2023 1:49 am

Charges:

THEFT CLASS C

*VOP*POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X4

MISC FTA X10

Bond: $11742.00

Jonathan Sandoval mug shot

Jonathan Sandoval

SO Number: 90865

Booking Number: 447925

Booking Date: 10-25-2023 12:56 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $1662.00

August King mug shot

August King

SO Number: 107250

Booking Number: 447924

Booking Date: 10-24-2023 9:04 pm

Charges:

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

Bond: $1000.00

Kimberlie Hawthorne mug shot

Kimberlie Hawthorne

SO Number: 107249

Booking Number: 447923

Booking Date: 10-24-2023 8:52 pm

Charges:

*MTR*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

Bond: No Bond

Steven Norris mug shot

Steven Norris

SO Number: 107248

Booking Number: 447922

Booking Date: 10-24-2023 5:07 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Derrick Morris mug shot

Derrick Morris

SO Number: 105464

Booking Number: 447921

Booking Date: 10-24-2023 2:07 pm

Charges:

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

Bond: No Bond

Miranda Ellis mug shot

Miranda Ellis

SO Number: 97996

Booking Number: 447920

Booking Date: 10-24-2023 11:57 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X4

Bond: $1662.00

Ciara Sanchez mug shot

Ciara Sanchez

SO Number: 107247

Booking Number: 447919

Booking Date: 10-24-2023 9:14 am

Charges:

3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM)

DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)

Bond: $636.10

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597