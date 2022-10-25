Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Dyllan Speller mug shot

Dyllan Speller

SO Number: 83830

Booking Number: 442129

Booking Date: 10-25-2022 4:28 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

Bond: $1000.00

Benjamin Miller mug shot

Benjamin Miller

SO Number: 76208

Booking Number: 442128

Booking Date: 10-25-2022 2:57 am

Charges:

*MTR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: No Bond

Melissa Cole mug shot

Melissa Cole

SO Number: 64859

Booking Number: 442127

Booking Date: 10-25-2022 12:49 am

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Edwin Flott mug shot

Edwin Flott

SO Number: 103079

Booking Number: 442126

Booking Date: 10-25-2022 12:42 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $962.00

Leah Valdez mug shot

Leah Valdez

SO Number: 81069

Booking Number: 442125

Booking Date: 10-24-2022 7:10 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $1662.00

Christopher Mendez mug shot

Christopher Mendez

SO Number: 89306

Booking Number: 442124

Booking Date: 10-24-2022 6:46 pm

Charges:

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

Otis Bryan mug shot

Otis Bryan

SO Number: 80831

Booking Number: 442123

Booking Date: 10-24-2022 6:15 pm

Release Date: 10-25-2022 – 1:58 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

Bond: No Bond

Victor Fierros mug shot

Victor Fierros

SO Number: 102394

Booking Number: 442122

Booking Date: 10-24-2022 5:31 pm

Charges:

*COMM*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

Bond: No Bond

Sadarian Sephus mug shot

Sadarian Sephus

SO Number: 100344

Booking Number: 442119

Booking Date: 10-24-2022 5:11 pm

Release Date: 10-24-2022 – 8:28 pm

Charges:

*GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

*GOB* UNL CARRYING WEAPON

Bond: No Bond

Jesse Rios mug shot

Jesse Rios

SO Number: 70549

Booking Number: 442121

Booking Date: 10-24-2022 5:08 pm

Charges:

*GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

Carl Schwaighofer mug shot

Carl Schwaighofer

SO Number: 96820

Booking Number: 442120

Booking Date: 10-24-2022 5:02 pm

Charges:

BENCH WARRANT

Bond: No Bond

Rodolfo Mendoza mug shot

Rodolfo Mendoza

SO Number: 104639

Booking Number: 442118

Booking Date: 10-24-2022 4:15 pm

Release Date: 10-24-2022 – 9:28 pm

Charges:

*GJI*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

*GJI*DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM

Bond: No Bond

Shawn Blaylock mug shot

Shawn Blaylock

SO Number: 99051

Booking Number: 442117

Booking Date: 10-24-2022 10:04 am

Charges:

*COMM*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
