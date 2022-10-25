Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
- MISC CPF X2
- *COMM* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ
- (GO OFF BOND) UNL CARRYING WEAPON
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ
- BENCH WARRANT
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM
- *COMM*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
Dyllan Speller
SO Number: 83830
Booking Number: 442129
Booking Date: 10-25-2022 4:28 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond: $1000.00
Benjamin Miller
SO Number: 76208
Booking Number: 442128
Booking Date: 10-25-2022 2:57 am
Charges:
*MTR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond: No Bond
Melissa Cole
SO Number: 64859
Booking Number: 442127
Booking Date: 10-25-2022 12:49 am
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Edwin Flott
SO Number: 103079
Booking Number: 442126
Booking Date: 10-25-2022 12:42 am
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $962.00
Leah Valdez
SO Number: 81069
Booking Number: 442125
Booking Date: 10-24-2022 7:10 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $1662.00
Christopher Mendez
SO Number: 89306
Booking Number: 442124
Booking Date: 10-24-2022 6:46 pm
Charges:
*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond: No Bond
Otis Bryan
SO Number: 80831
Booking Number: 442123
Booking Date: 10-24-2022 6:15 pm
Release Date: 10-25-2022 – 1:58 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
Bond: No Bond
Victor Fierros
SO Number: 102394
Booking Number: 442122
Booking Date: 10-24-2022 5:31 pm
Charges:
*COMM*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
Bond: No Bond
Sadarian Sephus
SO Number: 100344
Booking Number: 442119
Booking Date: 10-24-2022 5:11 pm
Release Date: 10-24-2022 – 8:28 pm
Charges:
*GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
*GOB* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond: No Bond
Jesse Rios
SO Number: 70549
Booking Number: 442121
Booking Date: 10-24-2022 5:08 pm
Charges:
*GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: No Bond
Carl Schwaighofer
SO Number: 96820
Booking Number: 442120
Booking Date: 10-24-2022 5:02 pm
Charges:
BENCH WARRANT
Bond: No Bond
Rodolfo Mendoza
SO Number: 104639
Booking Number: 442118
Booking Date: 10-24-2022 4:15 pm
Release Date: 10-24-2022 – 9:28 pm
Charges:
*GJI*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
*GJI*DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM
Bond: No Bond
Shawn Blaylock
SO Number: 99051
Booking Number: 442117
Booking Date: 10-24-2022 10:04 am
Charges:
*COMM*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
Bond: No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
