Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

(MOTION TO REVOKE) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC CPF X2

*COMM* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ

(GO OFF BOND) UNL CARRYING WEAPON

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ

BENCH WARRANT

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM

*COMM*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

Dyllan Speller SO Number: 83830 Booking Number: 442129 Booking Date: 10-25-2022 4:28 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 Benjamin Miller SO Number: 76208 Booking Number: 442128 Booking Date: 10-25-2022 2:57 am Charges: *MTR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Melissa Cole SO Number: 64859 Booking Number: 442127 Booking Date: 10-25-2022 12:49 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Edwin Flott SO Number: 103079 Booking Number: 442126 Booking Date: 10-25-2022 12:42 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $962.00 Leah Valdez SO Number: 81069 Booking Number: 442125 Booking Date: 10-24-2022 7:10 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Christopher Mendez SO Number: 89306 Booking Number: 442124 Booking Date: 10-24-2022 6:46 pm Charges: *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Otis Bryan SO Number: 80831 Booking Number: 442123 Booking Date: 10-24-2022 6:15 pm Release Date: 10-25-2022 – 1:58 am Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Victor Fierros SO Number: 102394 Booking Number: 442122 Booking Date: 10-24-2022 5:31 pm Charges: *COMM*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond: No Bond Sadarian Sephus SO Number: 100344 Booking Number: 442119 Booking Date: 10-24-2022 5:11 pm Release Date: 10-24-2022 – 8:28 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB* UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: No Bond Jesse Rios SO Number: 70549 Booking Number: 442121 Booking Date: 10-24-2022 5:08 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Carl Schwaighofer SO Number: 96820 Booking Number: 442120 Booking Date: 10-24-2022 5:02 pm Charges: BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Rodolfo Mendoza SO Number: 104639 Booking Number: 442118 Booking Date: 10-24-2022 4:15 pm Release Date: 10-24-2022 – 9:28 pm Charges: *GJI*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON *GJI*DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM Bond: No Bond Shawn Blaylock SO Number: 99051 Booking Number: 442117 Booking Date: 10-24-2022 10:04 am Charges: *COMM*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

