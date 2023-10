SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, October 23, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, October 24, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

THEFT CLASS C: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*J/NISI* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

J/N POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

J/N POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

MISC ICE HOLD: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

3586 SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

Ricardo Rico SO Number: 40497 Booking Number: 447918 Booking Date: 10-24-2023 6:21 am Charges: *GOB* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV *J/NISI* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: $500.00 Andrew Garcia SO Number: 106488 Booking Number: 447917 Booking Date: 10-24-2023 4:16 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Ricardo Ramos SO Number: 52003 Booking Number: 447916 Booking Date: 10-24-2023 2:08 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Elizabeth Wortham SO Number: 107246 Booking Number: 447915 Booking Date: 10-24-2023 1:18 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Daniel Bell SO Number: 68668 Booking Number: 447914 Booking Date: 10-24-2023 12:53 am Charges: THEFT CLASS C POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G EVADING ARREST DETENTION POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1606.00 Joanna Aaron SO Number: 85456 Booking Number: 447913 Booking Date: 10-24-2023 12:18 am Charges: THEFT CLASS C POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1106.00 Gil Favila SO Number: 95054 Booking Number: 447912 Booking Date: 10-23-2023 4:39 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Rajah Keller SO Number: 100240 Booking Number: 447911 Booking Date: 10-23-2023 4:34 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Robert Saenz SO Number: 102380 Booking Number: 447910 Booking Date: 10-23-2023 3:21 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Charles Hayward SO Number: 101437 Booking Number: 447909 Booking Date: 10-23-2023 3:08 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Rogelio Carranza-montoya SO Number: 103582 Booking Number: 447908 Booking Date: 10-23-2023 2:57 pm Charges: J/N POSS MARIJ <2OZ J/N POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond: No Bond Francis Ixlaj orozco SO Number: 107245 Booking Number: 447907 Booking Date: 10-23-2023 1:55 pm Charges: ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT MISC ICE HOLD Bond: $25000.00 Elijah Davis SO Number: 107244 Booking Number: 447906 Booking Date: 10-23-2023 1:34 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Michael Watkins SO Number: 86309 Booking Number: 447905 Booking Date: 10-23-2023 10:22 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Dionisio Saucedo SO Number: 80131 Booking Number: 447904 Booking Date: 10-23-2023 9:34 am Charges: 3586 SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT *RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $651.10

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597