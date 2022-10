Over the past 72 hours, 36 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON

MISC CPF X 1

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

*J/N*ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

*J/N*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

MISC CPF X4

MISC FTA

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

* GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

(GO OFF BOND) FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2

SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 43 MPH IN A 30 MPH

MISC VPTA X 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

RACING ON HIGHWAY

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

ASSAULT CLASS C- PEACE OFFICER

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MISC CPF X 3

MISC CPF X 2

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

SEX OFFENDER’S DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

521457 *CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

(undefined) DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

(undefined) SPEEDING 10% ABOVE POSTED SPEED

SB *CPF*NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – DRIVER

Richard Ramos SO Number: 92955 Booking Number: 442115 Booking Date: 10-24-2022 4:18 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Charles Williams SO Number: 98567 Booking Number: 442114 Booking Date: 10-24-2022 3:36 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1462.00 Perfecto Lopez SO Number: 84885 Booking Number: 442113 Booking Date: 10-24-2022 2:52 am Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON MISC CPF X 1 Bond: $550.00 Edward Samaripa SO Number: 33804 Booking Number: 442112 Booking Date: 10-23-2022 8:51 pm Charges: CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: $500.00 Richard Ramon SO Number: 24998 Booking Number: 442111 Booking Date: 10-23-2022 8:35 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Ruben Balli SO Number: 30379 Booking Number: 442110 Booking Date: 10-23-2022 8:17 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Juan Molina SO Number: 105716 Booking Number: 442109 Booking Date: 10-23-2022 5:22 pm Charges: *J/N*ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE *J/N*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: $48000.00 Thomas Moore SO Number: 69295 Booking Number: 442108 Booking Date: 10-23-2022 4:07 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1162.00 Jessica Arredondo SO Number: 95349 Booking Number: 442107 Booking Date: 10-23-2022 3:00 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Tony Hernandez SO Number: 32923 Booking Number: 442106 Booking Date: 10-23-2022 10:48 am Charges: MISC CPF X4 MISC FTA Bond: $502.00 Monica Hogeda SO Number: 58873 Booking Number: 442105 Booking Date: 10-23-2022 8:53 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Elizabeth Salas SO Number: 36014 Booking Number: 442104 Booking Date: 10-23-2022 8:32 am Release Date: 10-23-2022 – 1:43 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Brandon Hernandez SO Number: 96759 Booking Number: 442103 Booking Date: 10-23-2022 4:41 am Release Date: 10-23-2022 – 11:58 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Demetrius Stokes SO Number: 92718 Booking Number: 442102 Booking Date: 10-23-2022 3:35 am Release Date: 10-23-2022 – 1:58 pm Charges: *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ * GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G *GOB* FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 43 MPH IN A 30 MPH MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: $3002.00 Samuel Martinez SO Number: 65244 Booking Number: 442101 Booking Date: 10-23-2022 3:24 am Release Date: 10-23-2022 – 10:43 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 Gage Mccarty SO Number: 105715 Booking Number: 442100 Booking Date: 10-23-2022 2:38 am Release Date: 10-23-2022 – 10:58 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Kenneth Phillips SO Number: 105714 Booking Number: 442099 Booking Date: 10-23-2022 1:41 am Release Date: 10-23-2022 – 8:28 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Anthony Tambunga SO Number: 105713 Booking Number: 442098 Booking Date: 10-23-2022 1:28 am Release Date: 10-23-2022 – 11:58 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $3500.00 Nathan Lee SO Number: 103607 Booking Number: 442097 Booking Date: 10-22-2022 11:05 pm Release Date: 10-23-2022 – 8:13 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: $1500.00 Maria Rodriguez SO Number: 46189 Booking Number: 442096 Booking Date: 10-22-2022 10:57 pm Release Date: 10-23-2022 – 10:58 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: $5000.00 Juan Torres SO Number: 69743 Booking Number: 442095 Booking Date: 10-22-2022 10:23 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $3500.00 Ashley Slatton SO Number: 105712 Booking Number: 442094 Booking Date: 10-22-2022 10:16 pm Charges: FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT Bond: $1000.00 Ray Bravo SO Number: 41551 Booking Number: 442093 Booking Date: 10-22-2022 10:09 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $5000.00 Timothy Roberts SO Number: 33966 Booking Number: 442092 Booking Date: 10-22-2022 9:14 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: $10000.00 Zachery Smith SO Number: 105711 Booking Number: 442091 Booking Date: 10-22-2022 9:08 pm Release Date: 10-22-2022 – 10:43 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Joshua Clements SO Number: 60116 Booking Number: 442090 Booking Date: 10-22-2022 7:15 pm Release Date: 10-23-2022 – 7:58 am Charges: ASSAULT CLASS C- PEACE OFFICER RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: $1012.00 Paige Wesley SO Number: 99402 Booking Number: 442089 Booking Date: 10-22-2022 6:58 pm Release Date: 10-23-2022 – 8:13 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Noah Silva SO Number: 97386 Booking Number: 442088 Booking Date: 10-22-2022 4:56 pm Release Date: 10-22-2022 – 5:43 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1926.00 Jakob Jones SO Number: 102641 Booking Number: 442086 Booking Date: 10-22-2022 3:16 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED MISC CPF X 3 Bond: $1500.00 James Hamner SO Number: 95658 Booking Number: 442084 Booking Date: 10-22-2022 3:16 am Charges: MISC CPF X 2 Bond: No Bond John Barron SO Number: 105710 Booking Number: 442085 Booking Date: 10-22-2022 3:15 am Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: $10000.00 David Arroyo SO Number: 72214 Booking Number: 442083 Booking Date: 10-22-2022 2:03 am Release Date: 10-22-2022 – 3:58 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT Bond: $5370.00 Edwin Flott SO Number: 103079 Booking Number: 442082 Booking Date: 10-21-2022 11:52 pm Release Date: 10-22-2022 – 12:58 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Jonathan Hicks SO Number: 76221 Booking Number: 442078 Booking Date: 10-21-2022 7:51 pm Charges: SEX OFFENDER’S DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY Bond: No Bond Eric Schoppe SO Number: 102664 Booking Number: 442076 Booking Date: 10-21-2022 2:02 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Jerry Ekert SO Number: 29232 Booking Number: 442073 Booking Date: 10-21-2022 11:45 am Release Date: 10-22-2022 – 7:58 pm Charges: 521457 *CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID *CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID *CPF*SPEEDING 10% ABOVE POSTED SPEED SB *CPF*NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – DRIVER Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597