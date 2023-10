From 7 a.m. on Saturday, October 21, to 7 a.m. Sunday, October 22, 2023, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

THEFT OF FIREARM: 2

3586 SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT): 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

MISC CPF X 1: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

NO/EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION ON MOTORCYCLE: 1

MISC VPTA X2: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ALTER/REGISTRATION INSIGNIA: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

MISC VPTA X1: 1

Robert Schmidt SO Number: 74165 Booking Number: 447895 Booking Date: 10-22-2023 2:17 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Dalton Linthicum SO Number: 82541 Booking Number: 447894 Booking Date: 10-22-2023 1:46 am Charges: 3586 SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) Bond: $1373.20 Matthew Watson SO Number: 107241 Booking Number: 447893 Booking Date: 10-21-2023 11:17 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Kendrick Gray SO Number: 71163 Booking Number: 447892 Booking Date: 10-21-2023 10:05 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond: No Bond Shane Allen SO Number: 37854 Booking Number: 447891 Booking Date: 10-21-2023 8:26 pm Charges: *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES NO DRIVER LICENSE NO/EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION ON MOTORCYCLE MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $2212.00 Sebastian Hernandez SO Number: 107240 Booking Number: 447890 Booking Date: 10-21-2023 8:17 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Rene Garcia SO Number: 93166 Booking Number: 447889 Booking Date: 10-21-2023 7:49 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: No Bond Kenneth Owens SO Number: 85285 Booking Number: 447888 Booking Date: 10-21-2023 5:40 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Jimmy Prescott SO Number: 49265 Booking Number: 447887 Booking Date: 10-21-2023 5:38 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 David Noriega SO Number: 106371 Booking Number: 447886 Booking Date: 10-21-2023 5:08 pm Charges: ALTER/REGISTRATION INSIGNIA Bond: $500.00 Vincent Foy SO Number: 107239 Booking Number: 447885 Booking Date: 10-21-2023 4:26 pm Charges: THEFT OF FIREARM Bond: No Bond Brittany Frizzell SO Number: 107238 Booking Number: 447884 Booking Date: 10-21-2023 4:24 pm Charges: THEFT OF FIREARM Bond: No Bond Michael Williams SO Number: 107237 Booking Number: 447883 Booking Date: 10-21-2023 1:23 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Robert Martin SO Number: 97264 Booking Number: 447882 Booking Date: 10-21-2023 11:03 am Charges: EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $1040.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597