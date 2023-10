From 7 a.m. on Friday, October 20, to 7 a.m. Saturday, October 21, 2023, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MISC CPF X1: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) SEX OFFENDERS FAILURE TO COMPLY/CIVIL: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

PW31066C NO LIFE PRESERVER: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*COMM* ARSON: 1

BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENT INFO # ITEMS <5 ELDERLY: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

MISC CPF X12: 1

GRAFFITI PECUNIARY LOSS >=$100<$750: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

*COMM* HARASSMENT: 1

Adrian Briones-razo SO Number: 107236 Booking Number: 447881 Booking Date: 10-21-2023 4:31 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1162.00 Freddie Tinney SO Number: 30314 Booking Number: 447880 Booking Date: 10-21-2023 4:19 am Charges: *MTR*SEX OFFENDERS FAILURE TO COMPLY/CIVIL Bond: No Bond Edgar Salas SO Number: 102603 Booking Number: 447879 Booking Date: 10-21-2023 3:20 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Kevin Revell SO Number: 36562 Booking Number: 447878 Booking Date: 10-21-2023 1:46 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Zavien Perez SO Number: 105343 Booking Number: 447877 Booking Date: 10-21-2023 1:08 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: $1000.00 Elizabeth Usery SO Number: 89696 Booking Number: 447876 Booking Date: 10-20-2023 11:15 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Eddie Stewart SO Number: 75579 Booking Number: 447875 Booking Date: 10-20-2023 11:01 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Devin Smith SO Number: 107235 Booking Number: 447874 Booking Date: 10-20-2023 10:18 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 MISC FTA X2 Bond: $1004.00 David. Green SO Number: 85073 Booking Number: 447873 Booking Date: 10-20-2023 7:20 pm Charges: *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Corina Rodriguez SO Number: 107234 Booking Number: 447872 Booking Date: 10-20-2023 6:46 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR PW31066C NO LIFE PRESERVER Bond: $382.20 Michael Gatlin SO Number: 84288 Booking Number: 447871 Booking Date: 10-20-2023 5:19 pm Charges: RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $500.00 Kevin Wisdom SO Number: 79735 Booking Number: 447870 Booking Date: 10-20-2023 5:06 pm Charges: *GOB* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $15000.00 D angelo Martinez SO Number: 98989 Booking Number: 447869 Booking Date: 10-20-2023 3:44 pm Charges: *COMM* ARSON Bond: No Bond Ethan Leonard SO Number: 87509 Booking Number: 447868 Booking Date: 10-20-2023 3:02 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) *GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV *GJI* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENT INFO # ITEMS <5 ELDERLY Bond: $20000.00 Theodore Hultstrand SO Number: 103636 Booking Number: 447867 Booking Date: 10-20-2023 3:00 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Thomas Garza SO Number: 7639 Booking Number: 447866 Booking Date: 10-20-2023 2:01 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Jennifer Isaac SO Number: 107233 Booking Number: 447865 Booking Date: 10-20-2023 12:12 pm Charges: *FTA* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: $10000.00 Pedro Ojeda SO Number: 47214 Booking Number: 447864 Booking Date: 10-20-2023 12:09 pm Charges: MISC CPF X12 Bond: No Bond Amaris Berrones SO Number: 103001 Booking Number: 447863 Booking Date: 10-20-2023 11:25 am Charges: GRAFFITI PECUNIARY LOSS >=$100<$750 Bond: $750.00 Jamal Hickman SO Number: 105896 Booking Number: 447862 Booking Date: 10-20-2023 9:02 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Michael Garfias SO Number: 68363 Booking Number: 447861 Booking Date: 10-20-2023 9:02 am Charges: *COMM* HARASSMENT Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597