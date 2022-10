Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Carlos Anderson SO Number: 105707 Booking Number: 442070 Booking Date: 10-21-2022 7:00 am Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: No Bond Andrew Bermea SO Number: 88668 Booking Number: 442069 Booking Date: 10-21-2022 3:58 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: $500.00 Moses Carrillo SO Number: 104089 Booking Number: 442068 Booking Date: 10-21-2022 3:44 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Isaac Perez SO Number: 105706 Booking Number: 442067 Booking Date: 10-21-2022 3:27 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Tyler Berry SO Number: 98630 Booking Number: 442066 Booking Date: 10-20-2022 11:49 pm Charges: MISC CPF X4 Bond: No Bond Tavonte Williams SO Number: 78384 Booking Number: 442065 Booking Date: 10-20-2022 9:41 pm Charges: *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Trenton Hale SO Number: 105705 Booking Number: 442064 Booking Date: 10-20-2022 9:20 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond John Burleson SO Number: 105704 Booking Number: 442063 Booking Date: 10-20-2022 8:53 pm Release Date: 10-21-2022 – 1:43 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Rosemarie Garcia SO Number: 99672 Booking Number: 442062 Booking Date: 10-20-2022 8:10 pm Release Date: 10-20-2022 – 11:13 pm Charges: *GJI*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Jonathan Gonzales SO Number: 70901 Booking Number: 442061 Booking Date: 10-20-2022 6:56 pm Charges: ASSAULT BY THREAT-FAMILY VIOLENCE PUBLIC INTOXICATION WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $1840.00 Xavier Cassel SO Number: 105703 Booking Number: 442060 Booking Date: 10-20-2022 6:14 pm Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: No Bond Brittany Cozine SO Number: 105702 Booking Number: 442059 Booking Date: 10-20-2022 6:03 pm Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: No Bond Andrew Perez SO Number: 68654 Booking Number: 442058 Booking Date: 10-20-2022 4:48 pm Charges: *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *COMM* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond: No Bond Ector Garivay SO Number: 30832 Booking Number: 442057 Booking Date: 10-20-2022 4:37 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Sara Moreno SO Number: 57800 Booking Number: 442056 Booking Date: 10-20-2022 11:48 am Charges: MISC CPF X4 Bond: No Bond Jessica Ibarra SO Number: 92137 Booking Number: 442055 Booking Date: 10-20-2022 10:27 am Release Date: 10-20-2022 – 11:13 am Charges: *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

