SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Thursday, October 19, to 7 a.m. Friday, October 20, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

MISC FTA: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER: 1

SPEEDING 15-24MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 30MPH IN A 10MPH ZONE: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

3586 SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT): 1

*COMM*NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

MISC FTAX5: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

MISC PAROLE WARRANT: 1

826.044(a)(1) FAILURE TO QUARANTINE: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

FAILURE TO CONTROL SPEED (ICON): 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC FTA x4: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

Erik Sanchez SO Number: 107232 Booking Number: 447860 Booking Date: 10-20-2023 4:24 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Jasmin Vazquez SO Number: 107231 Booking Number: 447859 Booking Date: 10-20-2023 2:56 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC Bond: $726.00 Jimmie Hageman SO Number: 86545 Booking Number: 447858 Booking Date: 10-20-2023 1:33 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER MISC FTA Bond: $1054.00 Joshua Fulsom SO Number: 107230 Booking Number: 447857 Booking Date: 10-19-2023 11:54 pm Charges: SPEEDING 15-24MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 30MPH IN A 10MPH ZONE MISC CPF X2 Bond: $688.00 Kleyton Kasner SO Number: 69884 Booking Number: 447856 Booking Date: 10-19-2023 10:27 pm Charges: *GJI*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Jorge Luevano SO Number: 68600 Booking Number: 447855 Booking Date: 10-19-2023 7:22 pm Charges: 3586 SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) Bond: $581.90 Abel Buitron-salas SO Number: 84318 Booking Number: 447854 Booking Date: 10-19-2023 6:53 pm Charges: *COMM*NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) Bond: No Bond Shanna Kauffman SO Number: 99067 Booking Number: 447853 Booking Date: 10-19-2023 5:20 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C WALKING WITH TRAFFIC MISC FTAX5 Bond: $3677.80 Billy Hamm SO Number: 97864 Booking Number: 447852 Booking Date: 10-19-2023 4:41 pm Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE MISC PAROLE WARRANT Bond: $500.00 Rogelio Gaspar SO Number: 52514 Booking Number: 447851 Booking Date: 10-19-2023 4:27 pm Charges: 826.044(a)(1) FAILURE TO QUARANTINE MISC FTA Bond: $1154.00 Kwame Collins SO Number: 107229 Booking Number: 447850 Booking Date: 10-19-2023 3:30 pm Charges: RECKLESS DRIVING FAILURE TO CONTROL SPEED (ICON) Bond: $940.00 Manuel Tanguma SO Number: 35111 Booking Number: 447849 Booking Date: 10-19-2023 1:51 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Hugo Vasquez SO Number: 104293 Booking Number: 447847 Booking Date: 10-19-2023 11:29 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTA x4 Bond: $3594.00 Timothy Bahl SO Number: 105029 Booking Number: 447846 Booking Date: 10-19-2023 10:39 am Charges: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: No Bond Tabitha Smith SO Number: 54611 Booking Number: 447845 Booking Date: 10-19-2023 9:15 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

