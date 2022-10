Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

James Baucham SO Number: 38850 Booking Number: 442054 Booking Date: 10-20-2022 5:53 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Jose Padilla SO Number: 105701 Booking Number: 442053 Booking Date: 10-20-2022 4:38 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Edwin Flott SO Number: 103079 Booking Number: 442052 Booking Date: 10-20-2022 3:41 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 3 CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTA X 2 Bond: $3190.00 William Carthorne SO Number: 50698 Booking Number: 442051 Booking Date: 10-20-2022 2:54 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Devin Arroyo SO Number: 102832 Booking Number: 442050 Booking Date: 10-20-2022 2:18 am Charges: *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Antonia Martinez SO Number: 105289 Booking Number: 442049 Booking Date: 10-20-2022 2:06 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X 2 Bond: $2990.00 Jose Rojas SO Number: 105700 Booking Number: 442048 Booking Date: 10-20-2022 1:35 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Jesus Rodriguez SO Number: 99258 Booking Number: 442047 Booking Date: 10-19-2022 10:41 pm Charges: *COMM* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: No Bond Travis Davis SO Number: 104272 Booking Number: 442046 Booking Date: 10-19-2022 9:53 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: No Bond Macarena Morales SO Number: 85452 Booking Number: 442045 Booking Date: 10-19-2022 8:09 pm Charges: VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: No Bond Mason Fulton SO Number: 103505 Booking Number: 442044 Booking Date: 10-19-2022 6:38 pm Charges: ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON Bond: No Bond David Hampton SO Number: 100483 Booking Number: 442043 Booking Date: 10-19-2022 6:14 pm Charges: *MTR* THEFT OF FIREARM THEFT CLASS C EVADING ARREST DETENTION UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC CPF X22 Bond: $1444.00 Casey Langenfeld SO Number: 66103 Booking Number: 442042 Booking Date: 10-19-2022 5:37 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Andrew Coffee SO Number: 54617 Booking Number: 442041 Booking Date: 10-19-2022 5:23 pm Release Date: 10-20-2022 – 12:13 am Charges: ASSAULT BY THREAT FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $512.00 Kevin Metaxas SO Number: 58866 Booking Number: 442039 Booking Date: 10-19-2022 3:27 pm Charges: *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT *GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond: $40000.00 Dusty Coleman SO Number: 99987 Booking Number: 442038 Booking Date: 10-19-2022 3:23 pm Charges: *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Cirildo Fitchett SO Number: 65842 Booking Number: 442037 Booking Date: 10-19-2022 3:04 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 Susanne Durham SO Number: 78084 Booking Number: 442036 Booking Date: 10-19-2022 2:51 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC Bond: $594.00 Sandi Sadler SO Number: 59279 Booking Number: 442035 Booking Date: 10-19-2022 1:22 pm Release Date: 10-19-2022 – 2:58 pm Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond: No Bond Jayson Gonzales SO Number: 103580 Booking Number: 442034 Booking Date: 10-19-2022 11:58 am Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

