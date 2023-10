From 7 a.m. on Friday, September 29, to 7 a.m. Monday, October 2, 2023, 34 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 2

MISC VPTA X2: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*COMM*THEFT PROP >=$150K<$300K: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC FTA IN COURT DATE x3: 1

MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC x2: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

MISC VPTA X1: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM: 1

FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER: 1

MISC CPFX3: 1

MISC FTA: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

NO DL: 1

WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

MISC CPF X5: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

STOP SIGN: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X2: 1

NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT: 1

SPEEDING — 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED ZONE 81 MPH IN A 65 MPH ZONE: 1

MISC VPTA X5: 1

MISC CPF: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

Ramon Morales SO Number: 56908 Booking Number: 447592 Booking Date: 10-02-2023 2:53 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Javier Barquera SO Number: 57430 Booking Number: 447591 Booking Date: 10-02-2023 12:35 am Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Mira Torres SO Number: 70136 Booking Number: 447590 Booking Date: 10-02-2023 12:16 am Charges: *COMM*THEFT PROP >=$150K<$300K Bond: No Bond Rachelle Molina SO Number: 107163 Booking Number: 447589 Booking Date: 10-01-2023 11:35 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Michael Martin SO Number: 75340 Booking Number: 447588 Booking Date: 10-01-2023 10:03 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Tori Reed SO Number: 101337 Booking Number: 447587 Booking Date: 10-01-2023 8:47 pm Charges: *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Dezarae Enriquez SO Number: 101336 Booking Number: 447586 Booking Date: 10-01-2023 5:28 pm Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTA IN COURT DATE x3 MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC x2 Bond: $3234.00 Vanessa Pasillas SO Number: 105412 Booking Number: 447585 Booking Date: 10-01-2023 5:02 pm Charges: *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ THEFT CLASS C NO DRIVER LICENSE MISC CPF X2 MISC FTA X1 MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $2218.00 Mitchell Allen SO Number: 17083 Booking Number: 447584 Booking Date: 10-01-2023 4:30 pm Charges: RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Nereyda Garcia SO Number: 107162 Booking Number: 447583 Booking Date: 10-01-2023 11:37 am Charges: TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM Bond: $5000.00 Octavius Brooks SO Number: 107161 Booking Number: 447582 Booking Date: 10-01-2023 11:07 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Ashleigh Flores SO Number: 89957 Booking Number: 447581 Booking Date: 10-01-2023 6:14 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER MISC CPFX3 MISC FTA Bond: $2054.00 Gabriella Troncoso SO Number: 106623 Booking Number: 447580 Booking Date: 10-01-2023 6:10 am Charges: *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: $75500.00 Christopher Wick SO Number: 85445 Booking Number: 447579 Booking Date: 10-01-2023 5:40 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON NO DL WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $132632.00 Ashley Barton SO Number: 107160 Booking Number: 447578 Booking Date: 10-01-2023 4:00 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Larry Melendez SO Number: 47452 Booking Number: 447577 Booking Date: 10-01-2023 3:11 am Charges: *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G MISC CPF X5 Bond: No Bond Dora Rojas SO Number: 107159 Booking Number: 447576 Booking Date: 10-01-2023 1:14 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Rusty Mann SO Number: 79496 Booking Number: 447575 Booking Date: 10-01-2023 1:03 am Charges: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: $35000.00 Olen Ferguson SO Number: 49079 Booking Number: 447574 Booking Date: 09-30-2023 9:16 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Jennifer Tarpley SO Number: 104705 Booking Number: 447573 Booking Date: 09-30-2023 8:20 pm Charges: *CPF* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Samuel Cerna SO Number: 79879 Booking Number: 447572 Booking Date: 09-30-2023 7:44 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Andrew Ornelas SO Number: 68717 Booking Number: 447571 Booking Date: 09-30-2023 5:59 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Cole Johnston SO Number: 107158 Booking Number: 447570 Booking Date: 09-30-2023 4:40 pm Charges: FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5 Bond: $10000.00 Melissa Rodriguez SO Number: 66356 Booking Number: 447569 Booking Date: 09-30-2023 4:18 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Francisco Porras SO Number: 66899 Booking Number: 447568 Booking Date: 09-30-2023 2:19 pm Charges: NO DRIVER LICENSE STOP SIGN FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $2320.00 Sonia Magana SO Number: 84274 Booking Number: 447567 Booking Date: 09-30-2023 11:05 am Charges: *RPR* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X2 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT SPEEDING — 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED ZONE 81 MPH IN A 65 MPH ZONE MISC VPTA X5 Bond: $6290.20 Alejandro Gomez SO Number: 77698 Booking Number: 447566 Booking Date: 09-30-2023 9:32 am Charges: MISC CPF Bond: No Bond Cherisa Hudson SO Number: 61583 Booking Number: 447565 Booking Date: 09-30-2023 6:17 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Oscar Gonzales SO Number: 107157 Booking Number: 447564 Booking Date: 09-30-2023 6:06 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $3500.00 Antonio Bentancur SO Number: 106261 Booking Number: 447562 Booking Date: 09-30-2023 3:04 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Damian Calderon SO Number: 107156 Booking Number: 447560 Booking Date: 09-30-2023 2:32 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 Devora Mendez-monzon SO Number: 107155 Booking Number: 447559 Booking Date: 09-30-2023 1:24 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Devonte Franklin SO Number: 89991 Booking Number: 447553 Booking Date: 09-29-2023 7:11 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond James Mcmanus SO Number: 63118 Booking Number: 447550 Booking Date: 09-29-2023 5:24 pm Charges: 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

