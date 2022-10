Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Harlin Brandon SO Number: 91060 Booking Number: 441802 Booking Date: 10-02-2022 5:11 am Charges: *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Esperanza Salazar SO Number: 105637 Booking Number: 441801 Booking Date: 10-02-2022 5:02 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE SPEEDING CZ W/WORKERS 10% OVER 37 MPH IN A 25 MPH ZONE STOP SIGN MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: $2412.00 Sebastian Mata SO Number: 92753 Booking Number: 441800 Booking Date: 10-02-2022 4:38 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Tony Garcia SO Number: 105636 Booking Number: 441799 Booking Date: 10-02-2022 4:04 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Jose Morales SO Number: 99363 Booking Number: 441798 Booking Date: 10-02-2022 2:30 am Release Date: 10-02-2022 – 7:28 am Charges: BICYCLE- NO DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHT BICYCLE- NO/DEFECTIVE REFLECTOR BICYCLE- WRONG SIDE OF ROARWAY POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1814.00 Jason Ward SO Number: 96057 Booking Number: 441797 Booking Date: 10-02-2022 1:08 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE BUYERS TAG-EXPIRED NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X5 Bond: $3260.00 Jazmyn Saldana SO Number: 100438 Booking Number: 441796 Booking Date: 10-01-2022 11:38 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Aaron Eagle SO Number: 93017 Booking Number: 441795 Booking Date: 10-01-2022 11:31 pm Release Date: 10-02-2022 – 7:28 am Charges: DWLI X 2 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 28 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X 4 MISC VPTA X 4 Bond: $8959.80 George Gandar SO Number: 69511 Booking Number: 441794 Booking Date: 10-01-2022 7:06 pm Release Date: 10-01-2022 – 9:28 pm Charges: EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X2 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X2 MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $4260.00 Noel Gonzales SO Number: 39764 Booking Number: 441793 Booking Date: 10-01-2022 6:53 pm Charges: *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE *RPR*INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond: No Bond Frank Medina SO Number: 92749 Booking Number: 441792 Booking Date: 10-01-2022 4:42 pm Release Date: 10-01-2022 – 5:58 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 MISC FTAX1 Bond: $482.00 Michele Johnson SO Number: 64110 Booking Number: 441791 Booking Date: 10-01-2022 2:38 pm Release Date: 10-02-2022 – 7:28 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Jonathan Hopper SO Number: 93996 Booking Number: 441790 Booking Date: 10-01-2022 2:25 pm Charges: *COMM* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond: No Bond Sarah Adams SO Number: 84793 Booking Number: 441789 Booking Date: 10-01-2022 1:48 pm Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: No Bond Makayla Norwood SO Number: 105635 Booking Number: 441788 Booking Date: 10-01-2022 12:42 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: $1000.00 Juan Chapoy SO Number: 11118 Booking Number: 441787 Booking Date: 10-01-2022 8:37 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

