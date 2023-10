SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, October 18, to 7 a.m. Thursday, October 19, 2023, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DWLI: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER: 1

MISC FTAX3: 1

MISC VPTAX3: 1

PUBLIC INOTXICATION: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1

FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*J/NISI*THEFT OF SERV >=$500<$1,500: 1

*COMM*INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(GO OFF BOND) *THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

Jose Resendiz-reyes SO Number: 107228 Booking Number: 447844 Booking Date: 10-19-2023 5:11 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Alex Resendiz SO Number: 103605 Booking Number: 447843 Booking Date: 10-19-2023 3:53 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Cinnamon Dement SO Number: 98640 Booking Number: 447842 Booking Date: 10-19-2023 2:41 am Charges: DWLI NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER MISC FTAX3 MISC VPTAX3 Bond: $5558.00 Jose Hernandez SO Number: 107227 Booking Number: 447841 Booking Date: 10-19-2023 2:00 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Jasper Barrientes SO Number: 107226 Booking Number: 447840 Booking Date: 10-19-2023 1:47 am Charges: PUBLIC INOTXICATION Bond: $462.00 Robert Cameron SO Number: 59339 Booking Number: 447839 Booking Date: 10-18-2023 10:51 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Derrick Morris SO Number: 105464 Booking Number: 447838 Booking Date: 10-18-2023 10:41 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Justin Ramirez SO Number: 107225 Booking Number: 447837 Booking Date: 10-18-2023 9:21 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Joshua Flores SO Number: 101406 Booking Number: 447836 Booking Date: 10-18-2023 9:09 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Rubin Gutierrez SO Number: 107224 Booking Number: 447835 Booking Date: 10-18-2023 9:05 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE Bond: $1000.00 Robert Archuleta SO Number: 106304 Booking Number: 447834 Booking Date: 10-18-2023 5:31 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond James Crowley SO Number: 92835 Booking Number: 447833 Booking Date: 10-18-2023 3:24 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $5000.00 Harold Philipp SO Number: 88414 Booking Number: 447832 Booking Date: 10-18-2023 3:22 pm Charges: *COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Marneco Pratt SO Number: 72204 Booking Number: 447831 Booking Date: 10-18-2023 2:59 pm Charges: *J/NISI*THEFT OF SERV >=$500<$1,500 Bond: No Bond Robert Bryson SO Number: 55626 Booking Number: 447830 Booking Date: 10-18-2023 2:43 pm Charges: *COMM*INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond: No Bond Amanda Lancaster SO Number: 96491 Booking Number: 447829 Booking Date: 10-18-2023 1:55 pm Charges: *MTR*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: $25000.00 Ryan Daigle SO Number: 93119 Booking Number: 447828 Booking Date: 10-18-2023 12:07 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Liza Gomez SO Number: 60545 Booking Number: 447827 Booking Date: 10-18-2023 12:01 pm Charges: **GOB**THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 Bond: No Bond Jandie Sanchez SO Number: 68836 Booking Number: 447826 Booking Date: 10-18-2023 9:47 am Charges: *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 Xandria Delacruz SO Number: 106228 Booking Number: 447825 Booking Date: 10-18-2023 7:40 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

