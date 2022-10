Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Matthew Churchill SO Number: 96735 Booking Number: 442033 Booking Date: 10-19-2022 6:40 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 6104 *CPF* Public Hunting Lands: No annual limited public use permit Bond: $662.00 Rosie Hedrick SO Number: 102869 Booking Number: 442032 Booking Date: 10-19-2022 5:24 am Charges: *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: $10000.00 Kevin Hale SO Number: 99944 Booking Number: 442031 Booking Date: 10-19-2022 1:58 am Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Rafael Contreras-castro SO Number: 105698 Booking Number: 442030 Booking Date: 10-19-2022 1:12 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: $30000.00 Tarranrte King SO Number: 105697 Booking Number: 442029 Booking Date: 10-19-2022 12:11 am Charges: *MTR* BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY Bond: No Bond Marissa Alvarez SO Number: 105696 Booking Number: 442028 Booking Date: 10-18-2022 11:51 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Michael Scarbrough SO Number: 43265 Booking Number: 442027 Booking Date: 10-18-2022 5:09 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $962.00 Monica Gutierrez SO Number: 86571 Booking Number: 442026 Booking Date: 10-18-2022 4:47 pm Release Date: 10-18-2022 – 7:43 pm Charges: *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Andrew Cavazos SO Number: 105695 Booking Number: 442025 Booking Date: 10-18-2022 3:40 pm Charges: VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ PREV CONV IAT Bond: No Bond Kristin Sanders SO Number: 96538 Booking Number: 442024 Booking Date: 10-18-2022 3:35 pm Release Date: 10-18-2022 – 4:13 pm Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 Bond: No Bond David Laney SO Number: 102044 Booking Number: 442023 Booking Date: 10-18-2022 3:23 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) Bond: No Bond John Mcgregor SO Number: 89190 Booking Number: 442022 Booking Date: 10-18-2022 1:36 pm Release Date: 10-18-2022 – 4:43 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Rogelio Balboa SO Number: 102619 Booking Number: 442021 Booking Date: 10-18-2022 12:50 pm Release Date: 10-18-2022 – 3:43 pm Charges: *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Michael Robles SO Number: 72727 Booking Number: 442020 Booking Date: 10-18-2022 11:56 am Release Date: 10-18-2022 – 2:13 pm Charges: 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

