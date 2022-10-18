Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Jeremy Sanchez SO Number: 57194 Booking Number: 442019 Booking Date: 10-18-2022 2:43 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Kara Howard SO Number: 91701 Booking Number: 442018 Booking Date: 10-18-2022 2:30 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Isaiah Hernandez SO Number: 101908 Booking Number: 442017 Booking Date: 10-18-2022 12:56 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: $1462.00 Jayna Christensen SO Number: 93897 Booking Number: 442016 Booking Date: 10-17-2022 11:39 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Jose Flores SO Number: 53483 Booking Number: 442015 Booking Date: 10-17-2022 9:49 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 5 Bond: No Bond Jaime Quezada SO Number: 105694 Booking Number: 442014 Booking Date: 10-17-2022 5:32 pm Charges: MISC CPF x 6 Bond: No Bond Lisa Garcia SO Number: 102948 Booking Number: 442013 Booking Date: 10-17-2022 5:09 pm Charges: *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Michael Duncan SO Number: 104844 Booking Number: 442012 Booking Date: 10-17-2022 11:25 am Release Date: 10-17-2022 – 1:28 pm Charges: *GJI* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER ASSAULT/STALK IAT Bond: No Bond Jose Aguilar SO Number: 105693 Booking Number: 442011 Booking Date: 10-17-2022 11:08 am Charges: MISC COMM x 3 Bond: No Bond Aaron Henderson SO Number: 65074 Booking Number: 442010 Booking Date: 10-17-2022 10:23 am Release Date: 10-17-2022 – 12:28 pm Charges: *MO*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $2500.00 Jody Torrez SO Number: 104668 Booking Number: 442009 Booking Date: 10-17-2022 10:17 am Release Date: 10-17-2022 – 4:43 pm Charges: *GJI* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597