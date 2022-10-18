Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- MISC CPF X 5
- MISC CPF x 6
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER ASSAULT/STALK IAT
- MISC COMM x 3
- *MO*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
Jeremy Sanchez
SO Number: 57194
Booking Number: 442019
Booking Date: 10-18-2022 2:43 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond: No Bond
Kara Howard
SO Number: 91701
Booking Number: 442018
Booking Date: 10-18-2022 2:30 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: No Bond
Isaiah Hernandez
SO Number: 101908
Booking Number: 442017
Booking Date: 10-18-2022 12:56 am
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond: $1462.00
Jayna Christensen
SO Number: 93897
Booking Number: 442016
Booking Date: 10-17-2022 11:39 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Jose Flores
SO Number: 53483
Booking Number: 442015
Booking Date: 10-17-2022 9:49 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 5
Bond: No Bond
Jaime Quezada
SO Number: 105694
Booking Number: 442014
Booking Date: 10-17-2022 5:32 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF x 6
Bond: No Bond
Lisa Garcia
SO Number: 102948
Booking Number: 442013
Booking Date: 10-17-2022 5:09 pm
Charges:
*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: No Bond
Michael Duncan
SO Number: 104844
Booking Number: 442012
Booking Date: 10-17-2022 11:25 am
Release Date: 10-17-2022 – 1:28 pm
Charges:
*GJI* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER ASSAULT/STALK IAT
Bond: No Bond
Jose Aguilar
SO Number: 105693
Booking Number: 442011
Booking Date: 10-17-2022 11:08 am
Charges:
MISC COMM x 3
Bond: No Bond
Aaron Henderson
SO Number: 65074
Booking Number: 442010
Booking Date: 10-17-2022 10:23 am
Release Date: 10-17-2022 – 12:28 pm
Charges:
*MO*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond: $2500.00
Jody Torrez
SO Number: 104668
Booking Number: 442009
Booking Date: 10-17-2022 10:17 am
Release Date: 10-17-2022 – 4:43 pm
Charges:
*GJI* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
Bond: No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
