Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION
  • MISC CPF X 5
  • MISC CPF x 6
  • (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER ASSAULT/STALK IAT
  • MISC COMM x 3
  • *MO*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
Jeremy Sanchez mug shot

Jeremy Sanchez

SO Number: 57194

Booking Number: 442019

Booking Date: 10-18-2022 2:43 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

Kara Howard mug shot

Kara Howard

SO Number: 91701

Booking Number: 442018

Booking Date: 10-18-2022 2:30 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

Isaiah Hernandez mug shot

Isaiah Hernandez

SO Number: 101908

Booking Number: 442017

Booking Date: 10-18-2022 12:56 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

EVADING ARREST DETENTION

Bond: $1462.00

Jayna Christensen mug shot

Jayna Christensen

SO Number: 93897

Booking Number: 442016

Booking Date: 10-17-2022 11:39 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Jose Flores mug shot

Jose Flores

SO Number: 53483

Booking Number: 442015

Booking Date: 10-17-2022 9:49 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 5

Bond: No Bond

Jaime Quezada mug shot

Jaime Quezada

SO Number: 105694

Booking Number: 442014

Booking Date: 10-17-2022 5:32 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF x 6

Bond: No Bond

Lisa Garcia mug shot

Lisa Garcia

SO Number: 102948

Booking Number: 442013

Booking Date: 10-17-2022 5:09 pm

Charges:

*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: No Bond

Michael Duncan mug shot

Michael Duncan

SO Number: 104844

Booking Number: 442012

Booking Date: 10-17-2022 11:25 am

Release Date: 10-17-2022 – 1:28 pm

Charges:

*GJI* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER ASSAULT/STALK IAT

Bond: No Bond

Jose Aguilar mug shot

Jose Aguilar

SO Number: 105693

Booking Number: 442011

Booking Date: 10-17-2022 11:08 am

Charges:

MISC COMM x 3

Bond: No Bond

Aaron Henderson mug shot

Aaron Henderson

SO Number: 65074

Booking Number: 442010

Booking Date: 10-17-2022 10:23 am

Release Date: 10-17-2022 – 12:28 pm

Charges:

*MO*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: $2500.00

Jody Torrez mug shot

Jody Torrez

SO Number: 104668

Booking Number: 442009

Booking Date: 10-17-2022 10:17 am

Release Date: 10-17-2022 – 4:43 pm

Charges:

*GJI* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
