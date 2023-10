SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, October 16, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

POSS/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

CPF X1: 1

ALC1 *CPF* CHANGED LANE WHEN UNSAFE ICON: 1

VPTA ICON VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

MISC CPF X7: 1

*COMM* TERRORISTIC THREAT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

P1B *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY:FAMILY MEMBER: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

Leonel Talamantes SO Number: 85415 Booking Number: 447810 Booking Date: 10-17-2023 5:15 am Charges: POSS/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X2 Bond: $1766.00 Nikolas Moreno SO Number: 106762 Booking Number: 447809 Booking Date: 10-17-2023 3:07 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1 <1G FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1162.00 Anthony Mccarthy SO Number: 17134 Booking Number: 447808 Booking Date: 10-17-2023 1:25 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 David Rios SO Number: 107218 Booking Number: 447807 Booking Date: 10-16-2023 11:42 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC Bond: $1226.00 Baltazar Chavez-garcia SO Number: 107217 Booking Number: 447806 Booking Date: 10-16-2023 11:25 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Bobby Daniels SO Number: 107216 Booking Number: 447805 Booking Date: 10-16-2023 7:44 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: $50500.00 David Lopez SO Number: 61357 Booking Number: 447804 Booking Date: 10-16-2023 5:18 pm Charges: CPF X1 ALC1 *CPF* CHANGED LANE WHEN UNSAFE ICON VPTA ICON VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR Bond: $550.00 Selena Ramos SO Number: 102472 Booking Number: 447803 Booking Date: 10-16-2023 4:35 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Roberto Villarreal SO Number: 107215 Booking Number: 447802 Booking Date: 10-16-2023 3:58 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 Bond: $1500.00 Gino Cantu SO Number: 57962 Booking Number: 447801 Booking Date: 10-16-2023 12:43 pm Charges: 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE MISC CPF X7 Bond: No Bond Victor Ramirez SO Number: 104559 Booking Number: 447800 Booking Date: 10-16-2023 11:52 am Charges: *COMM* TERRORISTIC THREAT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT P1B *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY:FAMILY MEMBER Bond: No Bond Timothy Hohreiter SO Number: 20902 Booking Number: 447799 Booking Date: 10-16-2023 11:10 am Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Kevin Wisdom SO Number: 79735 Booking Number: 447798 Booking Date: 10-16-2023 8:53 am Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Jerry Ekert SO Number: 29232 Booking Number: 447797 Booking Date: 10-16-2023 8:28 am Charges: TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond: $7500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597