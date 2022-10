Over the past 72 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Crystal Robles SO Number: 105692 Booking Number: 442008 Booking Date: 10-17-2022 3:29 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $1500.00 Taylor Dawson SO Number: 88284 Booking Number: 442007 Booking Date: 10-16-2022 4:44 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $662.00 Michael Scarbrough SO Number: 43265 Booking Number: 442006 Booking Date: 10-16-2022 3:15 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Mary Williamson SO Number: 105691 Booking Number: 442005 Booking Date: 10-16-2022 1:39 pm Release Date: 10-16-2022 – 7:13 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED FAIL TO SIGNAL Bond: $1152.00 Thomas Zapata SO Number: 90435 Booking Number: 442004 Booking Date: 10-16-2022 1:29 pm Release Date: 10-16-2022 – 5:43 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Mark Vijil SO Number: 105690 Booking Number: 442003 Booking Date: 10-16-2022 7:30 am Release Date: 10-16-2022 – 12:13 pm Charges: PUBLIC INOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Brandon Smetana SO Number: 63325 Booking Number: 442002 Booking Date: 10-16-2022 3:23 am Release Date: 10-16-2022 – 10:28 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Randy Doty SO Number: 49257 Booking Number: 442001 Booking Date: 10-16-2022 1:26 am Release Date: 10-16-2022 – 3:13 am Charges: *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $2000.00 Christopher Turney SO Number: 105689 Booking Number: 442000 Booking Date: 10-15-2022 11:11 pm Charges: *VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond Tyler Ivy SO Number: 105688 Booking Number: 441999 Booking Date: 10-15-2022 8:02 pm Release Date: 10-16-2022 – 3:43 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 400G Bond: $36000.00 Candice Kelley SO Number: 105687 Booking Number: 441998 Booking Date: 10-15-2022 5:57 pm Release Date: 10-16-2022 – 12:13 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Calvin Hooker SO Number: 105686 Booking Number: 441997 Booking Date: 10-15-2022 4:40 pm Release Date: 10-16-2022 – 11:28 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $440.00 Robert Armstrong SO Number: 101224 Booking Number: 441996 Booking Date: 10-15-2022 3:07 pm Release Date: 10-15-2022 – 4:13 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: $1000.00 Joseph Roper SO Number: 95458 Booking Number: 441995 Booking Date: 10-15-2022 2:20 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Eric Arp SO Number: 55354 Booking Number: 441994 Booking Date: 10-15-2022 11:51 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Tony Frontela SO Number: 105685 Booking Number: 441993 Booking Date: 10-15-2022 8:01 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $25462.00 Alex Ramos SO Number: 105684 Booking Number: 441992 Booking Date: 10-15-2022 4:49 am Release Date: 10-15-2022 – 4:43 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI Bond: $46000.00 Jacob Hernandez SO Number: 105471 Booking Number: 441990 Booking Date: 10-15-2022 3:46 am Release Date: 10-15-2022 – 7:28 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Tristyn Hernandez-flores SO Number: 105683 Booking Number: 441989 Booking Date: 10-15-2022 3:29 am Release Date: 10-15-2022 – 3:13 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $10000.00 Christopher Bolton SO Number: 105682 Booking Number: 441988 Booking Date: 10-15-2022 2:12 am Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 *GJI*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond: No Bond Daniel Ramirez SO Number: 37693 Booking Number: 441987 Booking Date: 10-15-2022 12:36 am Release Date: 10-15-2022 – 11:43 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Terry Meister SO Number: 78317 Booking Number: 441985 Booking Date: 10-14-2022 7:34 pm Release Date: 10-15-2022 – 1:13 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $15000.00 Kyle Doty SO Number: 89071 Booking Number: 441983 Booking Date: 10-14-2022 6:17 pm Charges: MTR* ONLINE SOLICIT MINOR UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: $10000.00 Daniel Boothe SO Number: 54735 Booking Number: 441981 Booking Date: 10-14-2022 5:04 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597