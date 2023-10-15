SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Saturday, October 14, to 7 a.m. Sunday, October 15, 2023, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2
  • WALKING WITH FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • MISC CPFX1: 1
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • MISC CPFX2: 1
  • EXPIRED DL/ID: 1
  • FAIL TO DISPLAY DL: 1
  • MISC VPTAX2: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • MISC FTA X2: 1
Victor Landin mug shot

Victor Landin

SO Number: 100811

Booking Number: 447792

Booking Date: 10-15-2023 6:47 am

Charges:

WALKING WITH FLOW OF TRAFFIC

Bond: $234.00

Antonio Jimenez mug shot

Antonio Jimenez

SO Number: 96525

Booking Number: 447791

Booking Date: 10-15-2023 5:19 am

Charges:

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

Bond: No Bond

Ryan Hillis mug shot

Ryan Hillis

SO Number: 103619

Booking Number: 447790

Booking Date: 10-15-2023 1:24 am

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

MISC CPFX1

Bond: $500.00

Eric Villarreal mug shot

Eric Villarreal

SO Number: 92505

Booking Number: 447789

Booking Date: 10-15-2023 1:11 am

Charges:

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPFX2

Bond: $662.00

Isan Hsieh-gorden mug shot

Isan Hsieh-gorden

SO Number: 107214

Booking Number: 447788

Booking Date: 10-15-2023 12:38 am

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

EXPIRED DL/ID

FAIL TO DISPLAY DL

MISC VPTAX2

Bond: $2664.00

Samuel Sutton mug shot

Samuel Sutton

SO Number: 71773

Booking Number: 447787

Booking Date: 10-15-2023 12:16 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: $1000.00

Sarah Ash mug shot

Sarah Ash

SO Number: 100486

Booking Number: 447786

Booking Date: 10-14-2023 7:15 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: $500.00

Charles Howell mug shot

Charles Howell

SO Number: 90681

Booking Number: 447785

Booking Date: 10-14-2023 1:55 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Sonia Sanford mug shot

Sonia Sanford

SO Number: 107213

Booking Number: 447784

Booking Date: 10-14-2023 1:18 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA

Bond: No Bond

Daniella Suniga mug shot

Daniella Suniga

SO Number: 75602

Booking Number: 447783

Booking Date: 10-14-2023 7:44 am

Charges:

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X2

Bond: $3690.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
