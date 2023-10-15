SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Saturday, October 14, to 7 a.m. Sunday, October 15, 2023, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

WALKING WITH FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

MISC CPFX1: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC CPFX2: 1

EXPIRED DL/ID: 1

FAIL TO DISPLAY DL: 1

MISC VPTAX2: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

Victor Landin SO Number: 100811 Booking Number: 447792 Booking Date: 10-15-2023 6:47 am Charges: WALKING WITH FLOW OF TRAFFIC Bond: $234.00 Antonio Jimenez SO Number: 96525 Booking Number: 447791 Booking Date: 10-15-2023 5:19 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT Bond: No Bond Ryan Hillis SO Number: 103619 Booking Number: 447790 Booking Date: 10-15-2023 1:24 am Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G MISC CPFX1 Bond: $500.00 Eric Villarreal SO Number: 92505 Booking Number: 447789 Booking Date: 10-15-2023 1:11 am Charges: POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPFX2 Bond: $662.00 Isan Hsieh-gorden SO Number: 107214 Booking Number: 447788 Booking Date: 10-15-2023 12:38 am Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 EXPIRED DL/ID FAIL TO DISPLAY DL MISC VPTAX2 Bond: $2664.00 Samuel Sutton SO Number: 71773 Booking Number: 447787 Booking Date: 10-15-2023 12:16 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $1000.00 Sarah Ash SO Number: 100486 Booking Number: 447786 Booking Date: 10-14-2023 7:15 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $500.00 Charles Howell SO Number: 90681 Booking Number: 447785 Booking Date: 10-14-2023 1:55 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Sonia Sanford SO Number: 107213 Booking Number: 447784 Booking Date: 10-14-2023 1:18 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: No Bond Daniella Suniga SO Number: 75602 Booking Number: 447783 Booking Date: 10-14-2023 7:44 am Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X2 Bond: $3690.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

