SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Saturday, October 14, to 7 a.m. Sunday, October 15, 2023, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2
- WALKING WITH FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- MISC CPFX1: 1
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- MISC CPFX2: 1
- EXPIRED DL/ID: 1
- FAIL TO DISPLAY DL: 1
- MISC VPTAX2: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- MISC FTA X2: 1
Victor Landin
SO Number: 100811
Booking Number: 447792
Booking Date: 10-15-2023 6:47 am
Charges:
WALKING WITH FLOW OF TRAFFIC
Bond: $234.00
Antonio Jimenez
SO Number: 96525
Booking Number: 447791
Booking Date: 10-15-2023 5:19 am
Charges:
EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
Bond: No Bond
Ryan Hillis
SO Number: 103619
Booking Number: 447790
Booking Date: 10-15-2023 1:24 am
Charges:
THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
MISC CPFX1
Bond: $500.00
Eric Villarreal
SO Number: 92505
Booking Number: 447789
Booking Date: 10-15-2023 1:11 am
Charges:
POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPFX2
Bond: $662.00
Isan Hsieh-gorden
SO Number: 107214
Booking Number: 447788
Booking Date: 10-15-2023 12:38 am
Charges:
THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
EXPIRED DL/ID
FAIL TO DISPLAY DL
MISC VPTAX2
Bond: $2664.00
Samuel Sutton
SO Number: 71773
Booking Number: 447787
Booking Date: 10-15-2023 12:16 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: $1000.00
Sarah Ash
SO Number: 100486
Booking Number: 447786
Booking Date: 10-14-2023 7:15 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: $500.00
Charles Howell
SO Number: 90681
Booking Number: 447785
Booking Date: 10-14-2023 1:55 pm
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Sonia Sanford
SO Number: 107213
Booking Number: 447784
Booking Date: 10-14-2023 1:18 pm
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
Bond: No Bond
Daniella Suniga
SO Number: 75602
Booking Number: 447783
Booking Date: 10-14-2023 7:44 am
Charges:
RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X2
Bond: $3690.00
