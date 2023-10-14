From 7 a.m. on Friday, October 13, to 7 a.m. Saturday, October 14, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=200G<400G: 1
  • TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • HARASSMENT: 1
  • VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
  • (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
Joseph Sanchez mug shot

Joseph Sanchez

SO Number: 101927

Booking Number: 447782

Booking Date: 10-14-2023 3:31 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: $1500.00

Adam Mclerran mug shot

Adam Mclerran

SO Number: 106971

Booking Number: 447781

Booking Date: 10-14-2023 3:17 am

Charges:

*GOB*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=200G<400G

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

Bond: No Bond

Aaron Mcdonald mug shot

Aaron Mcdonald

SO Number: 93518

Booking Number: 447780

Booking Date: 10-14-2023 3:08 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Daniel Franklin mug shot

Daniel Franklin

SO Number: 56957

Booking Number: 447779

Booking Date: 10-14-2023 2:25 am

Charges:

*GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

Bond: No Bond

Jose Ruiz mug shot

Jose Ruiz

SO Number: 107212

Booking Number: 447778

Booking Date: 10-14-2023 1:51 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Jayton Galvan mug shot

Jayton Galvan

SO Number: 107211

Booking Number: 447777

Booking Date: 10-14-2023 1:20 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Tommy Chambliss mug shot

Tommy Chambliss

SO Number: 32374

Booking Number: 447776

Booking Date: 10-13-2023 11:56 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

Bond: No Bond

Dylan Aguilar mug shot

Dylan Aguilar

SO Number: 107210

Booking Number: 447775

Booking Date: 10-13-2023 9:54 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Kollin Meek mug shot

Kollin Meek

SO Number: 95730

Booking Number: 447774

Booking Date: 10-13-2023 3:01 pm

Charges:

HARASSMENT

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

Bond: $75000.00

Isaac Zemke mug shot

Isaac Zemke

SO Number: 105480

Booking Number: 447773

Booking Date: 10-13-2023 1:09 pm

Charges:

*VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: No Bond

Ashley Ambrose mug shot

Ashley Ambrose

SO Number: 106499

Booking Number: 447772

Booking Date: 10-13-2023 10:27 am

Charges:

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: No Bond

Robert George mug shot

Robert George

SO Number: 107209

Booking Number: 447771

Booking Date: 10-13-2023 9:33 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

Bond: No Bond

