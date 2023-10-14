From 7 a.m. on Friday, October 13, to 7 a.m. Saturday, October 14, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=200G<400G: 1

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

HARASSMENT: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

Joseph Sanchez SO Number: 101927 Booking Number: 447782 Booking Date: 10-14-2023 3:31 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Adam Mclerran SO Number: 106971 Booking Number: 447781 Booking Date: 10-14-2023 3:17 am Charges: *GOB*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=200G<400G TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond: No Bond Aaron Mcdonald SO Number: 93518 Booking Number: 447780 Booking Date: 10-14-2023 3:08 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Daniel Franklin SO Number: 56957 Booking Number: 447779 Booking Date: 10-14-2023 2:25 am Charges: *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: No Bond Jose Ruiz SO Number: 107212 Booking Number: 447778 Booking Date: 10-14-2023 1:51 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Jayton Galvan SO Number: 107211 Booking Number: 447777 Booking Date: 10-14-2023 1:20 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Tommy Chambliss SO Number: 32374 Booking Number: 447776 Booking Date: 10-13-2023 11:56 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Dylan Aguilar SO Number: 107210 Booking Number: 447775 Booking Date: 10-13-2023 9:54 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Kollin Meek SO Number: 95730 Booking Number: 447774 Booking Date: 10-13-2023 3:01 pm Charges: HARASSMENT VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: $75000.00 Isaac Zemke SO Number: 105480 Booking Number: 447773 Booking Date: 10-13-2023 1:09 pm Charges: *VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond Ashley Ambrose SO Number: 106499 Booking Number: 447772 Booking Date: 10-13-2023 10:27 am Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Robert George SO Number: 107209 Booking Number: 447771 Booking Date: 10-13-2023 9:33 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

