From 7 a.m. on Friday, October 13, to 7 a.m. Saturday, October 14, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=200G<400G: 1
- TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- HARASSMENT: 1
- VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
Joseph Sanchez
SO Number: 101927
Booking Number: 447782
Booking Date: 10-14-2023 3:31 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond: $1500.00
Adam Mclerran
SO Number: 106971
Booking Number: 447781
Booking Date: 10-14-2023 3:17 am
Charges:
*GOB*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=200G<400G
TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
Bond: No Bond
Aaron Mcdonald
SO Number: 93518
Booking Number: 447780
Booking Date: 10-14-2023 3:08 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Daniel Franklin
SO Number: 56957
Booking Number: 447779
Booking Date: 10-14-2023 2:25 am
Charges:
*GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
*GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
Bond: No Bond
Jose Ruiz
SO Number: 107212
Booking Number: 447778
Booking Date: 10-14-2023 1:51 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Jayton Galvan
SO Number: 107211
Booking Number: 447777
Booking Date: 10-14-2023 1:20 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Tommy Chambliss
SO Number: 32374
Booking Number: 447776
Booking Date: 10-13-2023 11:56 pm
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond: No Bond
Dylan Aguilar
SO Number: 107210
Booking Number: 447775
Booking Date: 10-13-2023 9:54 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Kollin Meek
SO Number: 95730
Booking Number: 447774
Booking Date: 10-13-2023 3:01 pm
Charges:
HARASSMENT
VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
Bond: $75000.00
Isaac Zemke
SO Number: 105480
Booking Number: 447773
Booking Date: 10-13-2023 1:09 pm
Charges:
*VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: No Bond
Ashley Ambrose
SO Number: 106499
Booking Number: 447772
Booking Date: 10-13-2023 10:27 am
Charges:
*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: No Bond
Robert George
SO Number: 107209
Booking Number: 447771
Booking Date: 10-13-2023 9:33 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
