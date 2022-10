Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC FTA X 4

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 5

ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($150.01-$200) X 7

ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($200.01-PLUS)

ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($25.01-$50) X 3

ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01 -$100) X 7

MISC CPF X 6

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS

THEFT CLASS C

OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA x 7

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

(MOTION TO REVOKE) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G

*COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X3

Suzette Diares SO Number: 87710 Booking Number: 441977 Booking Date: 10-14-2022 4:57 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Rodney Titus SO Number: 95699 Booking Number: 441976 Booking Date: 10-14-2022 3:08 am Charges: *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS MARIJ <2OZ *FTA*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G EVADING ARREST DETENTION MISC FTA X 4 Bond: $3508.00 Abel Perez SO Number: 87867 Booking Number: 441975 Booking Date: 10-14-2022 2:14 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: $2764.00 Jana Fox SO Number: 57521 Booking Number: 441974 Booking Date: 10-13-2022 10:40 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 < 1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $11662.00 Rebecca Ramirez SO Number: 62099 Booking Number: 441973 Booking Date: 10-13-2022 9:11 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 5 Bond: No Bond Charly Spiller SO Number: 97482 Booking Number: 441972 Booking Date: 10-13-2022 9:10 pm Charges: ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($150.01-$200) X 7 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($200.01-PLUS) ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($25.01-$50) X 3 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01 -$100) X 7 MISC CPF X 6 Bond: $11286.00 Richard Mcevers SO Number: 25627 Booking Number: 441971 Booking Date: 10-13-2022 9:00 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Quinton Speck SO Number: 28791 Booking Number: 441970 Booking Date: 10-13-2022 8:52 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Luis Arroyo SO Number: 105680 Booking Number: 441969 Booking Date: 10-13-2022 8:22 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS Bond: No Bond Christina Perez SO Number: 73636 Booking Number: 441968 Booking Date: 10-13-2022 5:26 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA x 7 Bond: $7050.00 Jossie Villareal SO Number: 105679 Booking Number: 441967 Booking Date: 10-13-2022 5:08 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 < 1G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: $1000.00 Jonathan Sanchez SO Number: 93842 Booking Number: 441966 Booking Date: 10-13-2022 1:18 pm Charges: *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond James Northington SO Number: 35784 Booking Number: 441965 Booking Date: 10-13-2022 11:21 am Charges: *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Michael Herrera SO Number: 103408 Booking Number: 441964 Booking Date: 10-13-2022 10:17 am Charges: *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Armando Uvalle SO Number: 105678 Booking Number: 441963 Booking Date: 10-13-2022 8:41 am Release Date: 10-13-2022 – 12:58 pm Charges: MISC CPF X3 Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597