SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) —

From 7 a.m. on Thursday, October 12, to 7 a.m. Friday, October 13, 2023, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

BICYCLE-NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKE: 1

FTA X1: 1

MISC VPTA X1: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

MISC CPF X17: 1

MISC CPF X8: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

POSS/DEL DRG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FTA: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

*J/N*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

MINOR IN CONSUMPTION: 1

MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

Joshua Fuqua SO Number: 99156 Booking Number: 447770 Booking Date: 10-13-2023 3:22 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G BICYCLE-NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKE FTA X1 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $2356.00 Ray Pesina SO Number: 100109 Booking Number: 447769 Booking Date: 10-13-2023 2:45 am Charges: *CPF* POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X17 Bond: $926.00 Esaii Rodriguez SO Number: 107207 Booking Number: 447767 Booking Date: 10-12-2023 10:04 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: No Bond Reginaldo Ortiz SO Number: 103784 Booking Number: 447766 Booking Date: 10-12-2023 9:26 pm Charges: MISC CPF X8 Bond: No Bond Kevin Hale SO Number: 99944 Booking Number: 447765 Booking Date: 10-12-2023 8:39 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C POSS/DEL DRG PARAPHERNALIA POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA Bond: $2470.00 Jason Constancio SO Number: 51647 Booking Number: 447764 Booking Date: 10-12-2023 8:00 pm Charges: MISC CPF X3 Bond: No Bond Margarita Rodriguez SO Number: 72184 Booking Number: 447763 Booking Date: 10-12-2023 6:39 pm Charges: WALKING WITH TRAFFIC MISC FTA X2 Bond: $1368.00 James Malloy SO Number: 92225 Booking Number: 447762 Booking Date: 10-12-2023 5:21 pm Charges: *J/N*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Veronica Morales SO Number: 106070 Booking Number: 447761 Booking Date: 10-12-2023 4:20 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE MINOR IN CONSUMPTION Bond: $180.00 Dina Garcia SO Number: 60047 Booking Number: 447760 Booking Date: 10-12-2023 4:14 pm Charges: MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $550.00 Amanda Mcbreen SO Number: 105671 Booking Number: 447759 Booking Date: 10-12-2023 1:01 pm Charges: *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597