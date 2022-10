Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Tonny Duarte SO Number: 28222 Booking Number: 441962 Booking Date: 10-13-2022 4:36 am Charges: DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE MISC FTA X 2 Bond: $1766.00 Ashton Lewis SO Number: 105677 Booking Number: 441961 Booking Date: 10-13-2022 2:42 am Charges: TOBACCO – POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21 Bond: $362.00 Noah Silva SO Number: 97386 Booking Number: 441960 Booking Date: 10-13-2022 2:18 am Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Kirkland Phillips SO Number: 94453 Booking Number: 441959 Booking Date: 10-13-2022 2:16 am Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI DISREGARD STOP SIGN DWLI REGISTRATION-EXPIRED Bond: $1462.00 Domonic Hernandez SO Number: 105676 Booking Number: 441958 Booking Date: 10-13-2022 1:50 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: $1000.00 Alexis Garza SO Number: 104269 Booking Number: 441957 Booking Date: 10-13-2022 1:25 am Charges: FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE MISC VPTA X 1 Bond: $1222.00 Brent Wilkins SO Number: 91466 Booking Number: 441956 Booking Date: 10-12-2022 11:32 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G MISC DRIVING WITH LICENSE INVALID X2 MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY-SUBSEQUENT MISC VPTA X3 Bond: $4602.00 Elizabeth Escobedo SO Number: 32965 Booking Number: 441955 Booking Date: 10-12-2022 11:28 pm Charges: CPF*OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY Bond: No Bond Brian Crawford SO Number: 89748 Booking Number: 441954 Booking Date: 10-12-2022 11:16 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE Bond: $1726.00 Deandre Gandy SO Number: 105675 Booking Number: 441953 Booking Date: 10-12-2022 11:04 pm Charges: FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond: $10000.00 Sirilo Palacio SO Number: 54907 Booking Number: 441952 Booking Date: 10-12-2022 10:40 pm Charges: TRAFFIC OFFENSE CLASS C POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC VPTA Bond: $1758.00 Donna Mendez SO Number: 103361 Booking Number: 441951 Booking Date: 10-12-2022 10:29 pm Charges: MISC CPF X8 Bond: No Bond Teresa Wood SO Number: 105674 Booking Number: 441950 Booking Date: 10-12-2022 8:18 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Keylee Ellis SO Number: 105673 Booking Number: 441949 Booking Date: 10-12-2022 5:54 pm Charges: NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 34 MPH MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $2588.00 William Carthorne SO Number: 93829 Booking Number: 441948 Booking Date: 10-12-2022 5:42 pm Charges: *GOB* BURGLARY OF VEHICLE *GOB* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond: No Bond Sammuel Torres SO Number: 99675 Booking Number: 441947 Booking Date: 10-12-2022 4:34 pm Charges: *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond: $1000.00 Shawna Campbell SO Number: 89384 Booking Number: 441946 Booking Date: 10-12-2022 4:14 pm Charges: *J/N* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT *J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Adam Price SO Number: 102870 Booking Number: 441945 Booking Date: 10-12-2022 3:34 pm Charges: *MTR* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: No Bond Paul Myers SO Number: 95798 Booking Number: 441944 Booking Date: 10-12-2022 3:31 pm Charges: *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Steven Lara SO Number: 79525 Booking Number: 441943 Booking Date: 10-12-2022 3:08 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR MISC CPF x 7 Bond: $237.00 James Northington SO Number: 35784 Booking Number: 441942 Booking Date: 10-12-2022 2:44 pm Release Date: 10-12-2022 – 4:58 pm Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: $5000.00

