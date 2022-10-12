Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

MISC CPFX1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

(MOTION TO REVOKE) INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES

(MOTION TO REVOKE) INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

(MOTION TO REVOKE) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

MISC CPF X3

THEFT CLASS C

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

(MOTION TO REVOKE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

MISC FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

MISC SEATBELT-DRIVER

MISC VPTA X2

(MOTION TO REVOKE) INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Amanda Mcbreen SO Number: 105671 Booking Number: 441938 Booking Date: 10-12-2022 3:35 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Destanie Juarez SO Number: 104140 Booking Number: 441937 Booking Date: 10-12-2022 12:07 am Charges: *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Jesus Rios SO Number: 60966 Booking Number: 441936 Booking Date: 10-11-2022 11:41 pm Charges: MISC CPFX1 Bond: No Bond Timothy Oshea SO Number: 86544 Booking Number: 441935 Booking Date: 10-11-2022 11:19 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: No Bond Jennifer Thomas SO Number: 105670 Booking Number: 441934 Booking Date: 10-11-2022 9:53 pm Charges: CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: $500.00 Scott Knight SO Number: 86287 Booking Number: 441932 Booking Date: 10-11-2022 8:27 pm Charges: *MTR*INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES *MTR*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond: No Bond Angel Garcia SO Number: 100981 Booking Number: 441933 Booking Date: 10-11-2022 8:23 pm Charges: *MTR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE MISC CPF X3 Bond: No Bond Jonathan Martin SO Number: 102530 Booking Number: 441931 Booking Date: 10-11-2022 6:25 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $944.00 Crystal Titus SO Number: 105669 Booking Number: 441930 Booking Date: 10-11-2022 5:19 pm Charges: *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Mauro Rivero SO Number: 67756 Booking Number: 441929 Booking Date: 10-11-2022 4:50 pm Charges: *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Charles Howell SO Number: 90681 Booking Number: 441928 Booking Date: 10-11-2022 4:23 pm Charges: MISC FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE MISC PAROLE VIOLATION MISC SEATBELT-DRIVER MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $2727.40 Jessie Holleman SO Number: 57504 Booking Number: 441927 Booking Date: 10-11-2022 1:44 pm Charges: *MTR*INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: No Bond Jesse Martinez SO Number: 66252 Booking Number: 441926 Booking Date: 10-11-2022 9:18 am Release Date: 10-12-2022 – 1:13 am Charges: *CPF*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Enrique Bautista SO Number: 91374 Booking Number: 441925 Booking Date: 10-11-2022 8:58 am Release Date: 10-11-2022 – 3:28 pm Charges: *GOB* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

