Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
  • MISC CPFX1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
  • CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
  • MISC CPF X3
  • THEFT CLASS C
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
  • MISC FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
  • MISC SEATBELT-DRIVER
  • MISC VPTA X2
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI
  • (GO OFF BOND) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
  • (CAPIAS PRO FINE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
  • (GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
  • (GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Amanda Mcbreen mug shot

Amanda Mcbreen

SO Number: 105671

Booking Number: 441938

Booking Date: 10-12-2022 3:35 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Destanie Juarez mug shot

Destanie Juarez

SO Number: 104140

Booking Number: 441937

Booking Date: 10-12-2022 12:07 am

Charges:

*GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

Jesus Rios mug shot

Jesus Rios

SO Number: 60966

Booking Number: 441936

Booking Date: 10-11-2022 11:41 pm

Charges:

MISC CPFX1

Bond: No Bond

Timothy Oshea mug shot

Timothy Oshea

SO Number: 86544

Booking Number: 441935

Booking Date: 10-11-2022 11:19 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

Bond: No Bond

Jennifer Thomas mug shot

Jennifer Thomas

SO Number: 105670

Booking Number: 441934

Booking Date: 10-11-2022 9:53 pm

Charges:

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

Bond: $500.00

Scott Knight mug shot

Scott Knight

SO Number: 86287

Booking Number: 441932

Booking Date: 10-11-2022 8:27 pm

Charges:

*MTR*INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES

*MTR*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

Bond: No Bond

Angel Garcia mug shot

Angel Garcia

SO Number: 100981

Booking Number: 441933

Booking Date: 10-11-2022 8:23 pm

Charges:

*MTR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

MISC CPF X3

Bond: No Bond

Jonathan Martin mug shot

Jonathan Martin

SO Number: 102530

Booking Number: 441931

Booking Date: 10-11-2022 6:25 pm

Charges:

THEFT CLASS C

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $944.00

Crystal Titus mug shot

Crystal Titus

SO Number: 105669

Booking Number: 441930

Booking Date: 10-11-2022 5:19 pm

Charges:

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

Mauro Rivero mug shot

Mauro Rivero

SO Number: 67756

Booking Number: 441929

Booking Date: 10-11-2022 4:50 pm

Charges:

*MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

Bond: No Bond

Charles Howell mug shot

Charles Howell

SO Number: 90681

Booking Number: 441928

Booking Date: 10-11-2022 4:23 pm

Charges:

MISC FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

MISC SEATBELT-DRIVER

MISC VPTA X2

Bond: $2727.40

Jessie Holleman mug shot

Jessie Holleman

SO Number: 57504

Booking Number: 441927

Booking Date: 10-11-2022 1:44 pm

Charges:

*MTR*INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI

*GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: No Bond

Jesse Martinez mug shot

Jesse Martinez

SO Number: 66252

Booking Number: 441926

Booking Date: 10-11-2022 9:18 am

Release Date: 10-12-2022 – 1:13 am

Charges:

*CPF*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Enrique Bautista mug shot

Enrique Bautista

SO Number: 91374

Booking Number: 441925

Booking Date: 10-11-2022 8:58 am

Release Date: 10-11-2022 – 3:28 pm

Charges:

*GOB* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

*GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597