Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
- MISC CPFX1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
- EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
- CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
- MISC CPF X3
- THEFT CLASS C
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
- MISC FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
- MISC SEATBELT-DRIVER
- MISC VPTA X2
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI
- (GO OFF BOND) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
- (CAPIAS PRO FINE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
- (GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
- (GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Amanda Mcbreen
SO Number: 105671
Booking Number: 441938
Booking Date: 10-12-2022 3:35 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Destanie Juarez
SO Number: 104140
Booking Number: 441937
Booking Date: 10-12-2022 12:07 am
Charges:
*GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
*GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: No Bond
Jesus Rios
SO Number: 60966
Booking Number: 441936
Booking Date: 10-11-2022 11:41 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX1
Bond: No Bond
Timothy Oshea
SO Number: 86544
Booking Number: 441935
Booking Date: 10-11-2022 11:19 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
Bond: No Bond
Jennifer Thomas
SO Number: 105670
Booking Number: 441934
Booking Date: 10-11-2022 9:53 pm
Charges:
CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
Bond: $500.00
Scott Knight
SO Number: 86287
Booking Number: 441932
Booking Date: 10-11-2022 8:27 pm
Charges:
*MTR*INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES
*MTR*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
Bond: No Bond
Angel Garcia
SO Number: 100981
Booking Number: 441933
Booking Date: 10-11-2022 8:23 pm
Charges:
*MTR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
MISC CPF X3
Bond: No Bond
Jonathan Martin
SO Number: 102530
Booking Number: 441931
Booking Date: 10-11-2022 6:25 pm
Charges:
THEFT CLASS C
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $944.00
Crystal Titus
SO Number: 105669
Booking Number: 441930
Booking Date: 10-11-2022 5:19 pm
Charges:
*MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: No Bond
Mauro Rivero
SO Number: 67756
Booking Number: 441929
Booking Date: 10-11-2022 4:50 pm
Charges:
*MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond: No Bond
Charles Howell
SO Number: 90681
Booking Number: 441928
Booking Date: 10-11-2022 4:23 pm
Charges:
MISC FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC SEATBELT-DRIVER
MISC VPTA X2
Bond: $2727.40
Jessie Holleman
SO Number: 57504
Booking Number: 441927
Booking Date: 10-11-2022 1:44 pm
Charges:
*MTR*INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI
*GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond: No Bond
Jesse Martinez
SO Number: 66252
Booking Number: 441926
Booking Date: 10-11-2022 9:18 am
Release Date: 10-12-2022 – 1:13 am
Charges:
*CPF*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Enrique Bautista
SO Number: 91374
Booking Number: 441925
Booking Date: 10-11-2022 8:58 am
Release Date: 10-11-2022 – 3:28 pm
Charges:
*GOB* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
*GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
