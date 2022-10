Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

RECKLESS DRIVING

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

MISC CPF X4

Dana Timms SO Number: 86282 Booking Number: 441923 Booking Date: 10-11-2022 5:31 am Charges: *GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Dennis Chavez SO Number: 72100 Booking Number: 441922 Booking Date: 10-11-2022 4:26 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Robert Schmidt SO Number: 74165 Booking Number: 441921 Booking Date: 10-11-2022 4:15 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Devin Oseguera SO Number: 103422 Booking Number: 441920 Booking Date: 10-11-2022 3:42 am Charges: *GJI*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: No Bond Kimberly Richardson SO Number: 105668 Booking Number: 441919 Booking Date: 10-11-2022 2:00 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Anthony Dominguez SO Number: 59382 Booking Number: 441918 Booking Date: 10-10-2022 8:05 pm Charges: VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: No Bond Joshua Soto SO Number: 90165 Booking Number: 441917 Booking Date: 10-10-2022 7:42 pm Release Date: 10-10-2022 – 10:13 pm Charges: RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $500.00 Mark Duarte SO Number: 68291 Booking Number: 441916 Booking Date: 10-10-2022 7:12 pm Release Date: 10-10-2022 – 9:13 pm Charges: *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: No Bond Michael Scarbrough SO Number: 43265 Booking Number: 441915 Booking Date: 10-10-2022 6:35 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Nicholas Dussault SO Number: 105667 Booking Number: 441914 Booking Date: 10-10-2022 5:22 pm Charges: ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR Bond: No Bond Zachary Owen SO Number: 101145 Booking Number: 441913 Booking Date: 10-10-2022 12:50 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Noe Cerrato-tinoco SO Number: 105666 Booking Number: 441912 Booking Date: 10-10-2022 10:38 am Release Date: 10-10-2022 – 12:28 pm Charges: MISC CPF X4 Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597