SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, October 9, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 2
  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
  • MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • MISC CPFX6: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
Kindal Porras mug shot

Kindal Porras

SO Number: 59511

Booking Number: 447719

Booking Date: 10-10-2023 4:50 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

Ashley Patterson mug shot

Ashley Patterson

SO Number: 106857

Booking Number: 447718

Booking Date: 10-10-2023 1:59 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

Bond: $1000.00

Gabrielle Rader mug shot

Gabrielle Rader

SO Number: 105326

Booking Number: 447717

Booking Date: 10-10-2023 1:54 am

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON

Bond: $550.00

Jonathan Patterson mug shot

Jonathan Patterson

SO Number: 107200

Booking Number: 447716

Booking Date: 10-10-2023 1:24 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

Bond: $1000.00

Jonathan Carreon-martinez mug shot

Jonathan Carreon-martinez

SO Number: 107199

Booking Number: 447715

Booking Date: 10-09-2023 8:09 pm

Charges:

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

Bond: No Bond

Jose Colunga mug shot

Jose Colunga

SO Number: 107193

Booking Number: 447714

Booking Date: 10-09-2023 6:18 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Olga Montes mug shot

Olga Montes

SO Number: 107198

Booking Number: 447713

Booking Date: 10-09-2023 4:41 pm

Charges:

MISC CPFX6

Bond: No Bond

Michael Frazier mug shot

Michael Frazier

SO Number: 107197

Booking Number: 447712

Booking Date: 10-09-2023 4:02 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

Sharon Vollmer mug shot

Sharon Vollmer

SO Number: 106751

Booking Number: 447711

Booking Date: 10-09-2023 1:35 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597