SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, October 9, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 2
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
- MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- MISC CPFX6: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
Kindal Porras
SO Number: 59511
Booking Number: 447719
Booking Date: 10-10-2023 4:50 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
Ashley Patterson
SO Number: 106857
Booking Number: 447718
Booking Date: 10-10-2023 1:59 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
Bond: $1000.00
Gabrielle Rader
SO Number: 105326
Booking Number: 447717
Booking Date: 10-10-2023 1:54 am
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON
Bond: $550.00
Jonathan Patterson
SO Number: 107200
Booking Number: 447716
Booking Date: 10-10-2023 1:24 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
Bond: $1000.00
Jonathan Carreon-martinez
SO Number: 107199
Booking Number: 447715
Booking Date: 10-09-2023 8:09 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
Bond: No Bond
Jose Colunga
SO Number: 107193
Booking Number: 447714
Booking Date: 10-09-2023 6:18 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Olga Montes
SO Number: 107198
Booking Number: 447713
Booking Date: 10-09-2023 4:41 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX6
Bond: No Bond
Michael Frazier
SO Number: 107197
Booking Number: 447712
Booking Date: 10-09-2023 4:02 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
Sharon Vollmer
SO Number: 106751
Booking Number: 447711
Booking Date: 10-09-2023 1:35 pm
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597