SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, October 9, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

MISC CPFX6: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

Kindal Porras SO Number: 59511 Booking Number: 447719 Booking Date: 10-10-2023 4:50 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Ashley Patterson SO Number: 106857 Booking Number: 447718 Booking Date: 10-10-2023 1:59 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: $1000.00 Gabrielle Rader SO Number: 105326 Booking Number: 447717 Booking Date: 10-10-2023 1:54 am Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: $550.00 Jonathan Patterson SO Number: 107200 Booking Number: 447716 Booking Date: 10-10-2023 1:24 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: $1000.00 Jonathan Carreon-martinez SO Number: 107199 Booking Number: 447715 Booking Date: 10-09-2023 8:09 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: No Bond Jose Colunga SO Number: 107193 Booking Number: 447714 Booking Date: 10-09-2023 6:18 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Olga Montes SO Number: 107198 Booking Number: 447713 Booking Date: 10-09-2023 4:41 pm Charges: MISC CPFX6 Bond: No Bond Michael Frazier SO Number: 107197 Booking Number: 447712 Booking Date: 10-09-2023 4:02 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Sharon Vollmer SO Number: 106751 Booking Number: 447711 Booking Date: 10-09-2023 1:35 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597