Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

BICYCLE – NO DEFECTIVE REFLECTOR

BICYCLE – NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

THEFT PROP <$100 ENH IAT

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF DAMAGE/DESTR WORSHIP/SCHOOL

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Rodolfo Cruz SO Number: 96404 Booking Number: 441786 Booking Date: 10-01-2022 5:11 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $6500.00 Erica Sosa SO Number: 92977 Booking Number: 441785 Booking Date: 10-01-2022 4:29 am Charges: *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Kaleb Ray SO Number: 105634 Booking Number: 441784 Booking Date: 10-01-2022 4:02 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Noel Dominguez SO Number: 102030 Booking Number: 441783 Booking Date: 10-01-2022 3:57 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $2162.00 Erin Castille SO Number: 105633 Booking Number: 441782 Booking Date: 10-01-2022 3:50 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: $940.00 Bruce Torres SO Number: 105632 Booking Number: 441781 Booking Date: 10-01-2022 2:09 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Justin Delarosa SO Number: 58306 Booking Number: 441780 Booking Date: 10-01-2022 1:55 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ BICYCLE – NO DEFECTIVE REFLECTOR BICYCLE – NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS Bond: $1768.00 Samantha Woods SO Number: 38334 Booking Number: 441779 Booking Date: 09-30-2022 10:01 pm Charges: *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Clifton Hoyt SO Number: 36202 Booking Number: 441778 Booking Date: 09-30-2022 8:09 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond David Hampton SO Number: 100483 Booking Number: 441777 Booking Date: 09-30-2022 7:34 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$100 ENH IAT MISC CPF X 2 MISC FTA Bond: $1002.00 Santiago Rosendo SO Number: 105631 Booking Number: 441776 Booking Date: 09-30-2022 7:03 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Jonny Justus SO Number: 105630 Booking Number: 441775 Booking Date: 09-30-2022 2:14 pm Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF DAMAGE/DESTR WORSHIP/SCHOOL Bond: No Bond Xavior Berry SO Number: 105629 Booking Number: 441774 Booking Date: 09-30-2022 12:49 pm Release Date: 09-30-2022 – 1:43 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Dorothy Sylliaasen SO Number: 83302 Booking Number: 441773 Booking Date: 09-30-2022 12:17 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597