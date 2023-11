SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8, to 7 a.m. Thursday, November 9, 2023, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 4

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 3

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

THEFT CLASS C: 2

MISC FTA X1: 2

HARASSMENT: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

545.157BC12 *CPF* FAILED TO SLOW OR MOVE OVER FOR CERTAIN STATIONARY VEHICLES: 1

FTA *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID – ICON: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR – ICON: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

POSSESSION DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMP/INT PUB SERVICE <$30,000: 1

BUYERS TAG – EXPIRED: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

MISC CPF x 5: 1

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1

FAIL TO SIGNAL LANE CHANGE: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

P23 *VOP* INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1

POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA: 1

EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

Joaquin Deleon SO Number: 107312 Booking Number: 448192 Booking Date: 11-09-2023 1:45 am Charges: HARASSMENT Bond: $1500.00 Jimmy Keith SO Number: 22332 Booking Number: 448191 Booking Date: 11-08-2023 10:15 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Vernon Brown SO Number: 36229 Booking Number: 448190 Booking Date: 11-08-2023 9:42 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Cody Helmers SO Number: 89640 Booking Number: 448189 Booking Date: 11-08-2023 9:22 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Sharon Walker SO Number: 35854 Booking Number: 448188 Booking Date: 11-08-2023 8:06 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 UNL CARRYING WEAPON CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1500.00 Sheila Basquez SO Number: 79202 Booking Number: 448187 Booking Date: 11-08-2023 7:18 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Ernest Rose SO Number: 94226 Booking Number: 448186 Booking Date: 11-08-2023 7:00 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1046.00 Jakob Loya SO Number: 107311 Booking Number: 448185 Booking Date: 11-08-2023 6:42 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C Bond: $444.00 Cristina Hernandez SO Number: 101557 Booking Number: 448184 Booking Date: 11-08-2023 6:23 pm Charges: 545.157BC12 *CPF* FAILED TO SLOW OR MOVE OVER FOR CERTAIN STATIONARY VEHICLES FTA *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID – ICON FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR – ICON Bond: $550.00 Stephen Mcgregor SO Number: 93750 Booking Number: 448183 Booking Date: 11-08-2023 5:59 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND POSSESSION DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1920.00 Araceli Torres SO Number: 98253 Booking Number: 448182 Booking Date: 11-08-2023 5:08 pm Charges: *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) *RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $20000.00 Yolanda Saldana SO Number: 104577 Booking Number: 448180 Booking Date: 11-08-2023 3:14 pm Charges: *RPR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $10000.00 Tayden Thibodeaux SO Number: 106672 Booking Number: 448179 Booking Date: 11-08-2023 2:11 pm Charges: *GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON *GJI* DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM Bond: $600000.00 Sam Fernandez SO Number: 87909 Booking Number: 448178 Booking Date: 11-08-2023 2:00 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $2500.00 Allen Heldenbrand SO Number: 61808 Booking Number: 448177 Booking Date: 11-08-2023 1:41 pm Charges: *GJI*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMP/INT PUB SERVICE <$30,000 BUYERS TAG – EXPIRED NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MISC CPF x 5 MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE Bond: $1888.00 Alejandro Valdez SO Number: 87007 Booking Number: 448176 Booking Date: 11-08-2023 1:07 pm Charges: FAIL TO SIGNAL LANE CHANGE Bond: $280.00 Jesus Mermella SO Number: 46985 Booking Number: 448175 Booking Date: 11-08-2023 12:54 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Donna Robeson SO Number: 52590 Booking Number: 448174 Booking Date: 11-08-2023 12:17 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Carly Hodges SO Number: 80240 Booking Number: 448173 Booking Date: 11-08-2023 12:09 pm Charges: CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE Bond: $10000.00 Apolinar Barquera SO Number: 67483 Booking Number: 448172 Booking Date: 11-08-2023 11:12 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Dylan Mcclelland SO Number: 103903 Booking Number: 448171 Booking Date: 11-08-2023 10:58 am Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR P23 *VOP* INDECENT EXPOSURE POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA Bond: $2867.10 Helen Burrola SO Number: 30194 Booking Number: 448170 Booking Date: 11-08-2023 9:48 am Charges: EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE MISC CPF X3 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $816.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

