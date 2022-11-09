Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*MOTION TO REVOKE* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

*VIOLATION OF PAROLE* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

BORDER PATROL HOLD: 5

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WITH NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2

HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2: 1

PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY: 1

PROH WEAPON: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1

TAKE WEAPON FROM AN OFFICER: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

Sanchez, Andreas Booking #: 442337 Booking Date: 11-09-2022 – 2:15 am Charges: 13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

52030021 TAKE WEAPON FROM AN OFFICER Bond: Bond $462.00 13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION52030021 TAKE WEAPON FROM AN OFFICER SANCHEZ, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 442336 Release Date: 11-09-2022 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 11-08-2022 – 11:44 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 TALAMANTES, BENITO Booking #: 442335 Booking Date: 11-08-2022 – 10:28 pm Charges: 73990677 PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY Bond: Bond $100000.00 ESCAMILLA, ANASTASIA Booking #: 442334 Booking Date: 11-08-2022 – 10:18 pm Charges: 23990194 *MTR* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

MISC FTA X 2 Bond: Bond $1548.00 23990194 *MTR* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K23999999 THEFT CLASS CMISC FTA X 2 MORALES, ALVARO GARZA Booking #: 442333 Release Date: 11-08-2022 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 11-08-2022 – 9:42 pm Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY

54999999 DRIVING WITH NO DRIVER LICENSE Bond: Bond $964.00 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY54999999 DRIVING WITH NO DRIVER LICENSE DELACRUZ, RICHARD Booking #: 442332 Booking Date: 11-08-2022 – 7:23 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond FOSTER, WILLIAM Booking #: 442331 Booking Date: 11-08-2022 – 6:40 pm Charges: 26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

52030025 PROH WEAPON Bond: Bond No Bond 26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G52030025 PROH WEAPON CUELLAR, DANIEL Booking #: 442330 Booking Date: 11-08-2022 – 4:49 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond MONTEZ, JOSE Booking #: 442329 Release Date: 11-08-2022 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 11-08-2022 – 4:29 pm Charges: 48010017 *VOP* EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: Bond No Bond Silva, Noah Booking #: 442328 Booking Date: 11-08-2022 – 3:09 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2

MISC FTA X2 Bond: Bond $2528.00 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2MISC FTA X2 BESSE, WILLIAM Booking #: 442327 Booking Date: 11-08-2022 – 2:17 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond FANDEY, JOSEPH Booking #: 442326 Booking Date: 11-08-2022 – 11:20 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond WILLIS, JAYTON Booking #: 442325 Booking Date: 11-08-2022 – 11:12 am Charges: 37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY Bond: Bond No Bond SAUCEDA-SOTO, EDWIN Booking #: 442324 Booking Date: 11-08-2022 – 11:05 am Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: Bond No Bond VELASQUEZ SAUCEDA, OSMAN Booking #: 442323 Booking Date: 11-08-2022 – 11:00 am Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: Bond No Bond SAUCEDA SOTO, ELMER Booking #: 442322 Booking Date: 11-08-2022 – 10:51 am Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: Bond No Bond SAUCEDA SOTO, HECTOR Booking #: 442321 Booking Date: 11-08-2022 – 10:39 am Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: Bond No Bond ALMENDAREZ ULLOA, DENIS Booking #: 442320 Booking Date: 11-08-2022 – 10:28 am Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: Bond No Bond MCNEILL, JASON Booking #: 442319 Booking Date: 11-08-2022 – 9:26 am Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

