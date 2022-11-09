Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • BORDER PATROL HOLD: 5
  • CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • DRIVING WITH NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
  • HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1
  • POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2: 1
  • PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY: 1
  • PROH WEAPON: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1
  • TAKE WEAPON FROM AN OFFICER: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
Sanchez, Andreas
Booking #:
442337
Booking Date:
11-09-2022 – 2:15 am
Charges:
13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
52030021 TAKE WEAPON FROM AN OFFICER
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
SANCHEZ, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
442336
Release Date:
11-09-2022 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
11-08-2022 – 11:44 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
TALAMANTES, BENITO
Booking #:
442335
Booking Date:
11-08-2022 – 10:28 pm
Charges:
73990677 PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY
Bond:
Bond
$100000.00
ESCAMILLA, ANASTASIA
Booking #:
442334
Booking Date:
11-08-2022 – 10:18 pm
Charges:
23990194 *MTR* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
MISC FTA X 2
Bond:
Bond
$1548.00
MORALES, ALVARO GARZA
Booking #:
442333
Release Date:
11-08-2022 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-08-2022 – 9:42 pm
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
54999999 DRIVING WITH NO DRIVER LICENSE
Bond:
Bond
$964.00
DELACRUZ, RICHARD
Booking #:
442332
Booking Date:
11-08-2022 – 7:23 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
FOSTER, WILLIAM
Booking #:
442331
Booking Date:
11-08-2022 – 6:40 pm
Charges:
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
52030025 PROH WEAPON
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CUELLAR, DANIEL
Booking #:
442330
Booking Date:
11-08-2022 – 4:49 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MONTEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
442329
Release Date:
11-08-2022 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-08-2022 – 4:29 pm
Charges:
48010017 *VOP* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
Silva, Noah
Booking #:
442328
Booking Date:
11-08-2022 – 3:09 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2
MISC FTA X2
Bond:
Bond
$2528.00
BESSE, WILLIAM
Booking #:
442327
Booking Date:
11-08-2022 – 2:17 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
FANDEY, JOSEPH
Booking #:
442326
Booking Date:
11-08-2022 – 11:20 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
WILLIS, JAYTON
Booking #:
442325
Booking Date:
11-08-2022 – 11:12 am
Charges:
37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SAUCEDA-SOTO, EDWIN
Booking #:
442324
Booking Date:
11-08-2022 – 11:05 am
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
VELASQUEZ SAUCEDA, OSMAN
Booking #:
442323
Booking Date:
11-08-2022 – 11:00 am
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SAUCEDA SOTO, ELMER
Booking #:
442322
Booking Date:
11-08-2022 – 10:51 am
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SAUCEDA SOTO, HECTOR
Booking #:
442321
Booking Date:
11-08-2022 – 10:39 am
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ALMENDAREZ ULLOA, DENIS
Booking #:
442320
Booking Date:
11-08-2022 – 10:28 am
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MCNEILL, JASON
Booking #:
442319
Booking Date:
11-08-2022 – 9:26 am
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597