Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- BORDER PATROL HOLD: 5
- CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- DRIVING WITH NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
- HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1
- POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2: 1
- PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY: 1
- PROH WEAPON: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1
- TAKE WEAPON FROM AN OFFICER: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
52030021 TAKE WEAPON FROM AN OFFICER
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
MISC FTA X 2
54999999 DRIVING WITH NO DRIVER LICENSE
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
52030025 PROH WEAPON
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2
MISC FTA X2
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
