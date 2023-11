SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 7, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, November 8, 2023, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 3

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT): 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

OPEN CONTAINER PASSENGER: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

OPEN CONTAINER- DRIVER: 1

OPEN CONTAINER- PASSENGER: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

*COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

*COMM* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

Charles Nichols SO Number: 95994 Booking Number: 448169 Booking Date: 11-08-2023 5:27 am Charges: CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE Bond: No Bond Leslie Gonzales SO Number: 82410 Booking Number: 448168 Booking Date: 11-08-2023 1:16 am Charges: VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) Bond: $550.00 Jazmine Valencia SO Number: 91869 Booking Number: 448167 Booking Date: 11-08-2023 1:07 am Charges: *GOB*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond George Ferguson SO Number: 70817 Booking Number: 448166 Booking Date: 11-08-2023 12:17 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G OPEN CONTAINER PASSENGER POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1810.00 Daniel Higgins SO Number: 107309 Booking Number: 448165 Booking Date: 11-07-2023 11:05 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO OPEN CONTAINER- DRIVER Bond: $1890.00 Thomas Fry SO Number: 107308 Booking Number: 448164 Booking Date: 11-07-2023 11:05 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G OPEN CONTAINER- PASSENGER POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1810.00 Christopher Tyler SO Number: 107307 Booking Number: 448163 Booking Date: 11-07-2023 10:08 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Joseph Forman SO Number: 106639 Booking Number: 448162 Booking Date: 11-07-2023 10:07 pm Charges: VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Juan Blanco SO Number: 78528 Booking Number: 448161 Booking Date: 11-07-2023 5:18 pm Charges: *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Kedrick Brown SO Number: 79559 Booking Number: 448160 Booking Date: 11-07-2023 4:59 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Carlos Ochoa SO Number: 95140 Booking Number: 448159 Booking Date: 11-07-2023 2:48 pm Charges: *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond: No Bond Ralph Juarez SO Number: 55155 Booking Number: 448158 Booking Date: 11-07-2023 2:07 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Vanessa Pasillas SO Number: 105412 Booking Number: 448157 Booking Date: 11-07-2023 1:46 pm Charges: *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Kara Howard SO Number: 91701 Booking Number: 448156 Booking Date: 11-07-2023 11:30 am Charges: *RPR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Jamaal Dienson SO Number: 105845 Booking Number: 448155 Booking Date: 11-07-2023 9:56 am Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: No Bond Benito Manriquez SO Number: 48504 Booking Number: 448154 Booking Date: 11-07-2023 9:52 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Otis Bryan SO Number: 80831 Booking Number: 448153 Booking Date: 11-07-2023 8:39 am Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G *COMM* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: No Bond Samuel Martinez SO Number: 65244 Booking Number: 448152 Booking Date: 11-07-2023 7:44 am Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597