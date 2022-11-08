Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* UNL CARRYING WEAPON ON ALCOHOL PREMISES: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 X3: 1

EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X3: 1

FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/ PERSON OR VEHICLE: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3

FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1

LICENSE PLATE- OPERATING VEHICLE W/ WRONG LICENSE PLATES: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X3: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2

MERMELLA, BRANDEN Booking #: 442318 Booking Date: 11-08-2022 – 3:43 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 ANDERSON, ZACHARIAH Booking #: 442317 Booking Date: 11-08-2022 – 3:34 am Charges: 54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/ PERSON OR VEHICLE

MISC CPF X 3

MISC FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $1172.00 54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/ PERSON OR VEHICLEMISC CPF X 3MISC FTA X 1 BAUCHAM, JAMES Booking #: 442316 Booking Date: 11-08-2022 – 2:54 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 CUELLAR, JANET Booking #: 442315 Booking Date: 11-07-2022 – 11:07 pm Charges: 26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: Bond No Bond 26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 535990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY GOLDEN, YVETTE Booking #: 442314 Booking Date: 11-07-2022 – 9:26 pm Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

MISC VTPA X 1 Bond: Bond $1869.00 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFTA FAILURE TO APPEARMISC VTPA X 1 SMITH, LAMAR Booking #: 442313 Booking Date: 11-07-2022 – 7:46 pm Charges: 52990010 *COMM* UNL CARRYING WEAPON ON ALCOHOL PREMISES Bond: Bond No Bond SCOTT, SHEILA Booking #: 442312 Booking Date: 11-07-2022 – 7:14 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond $5000.00 CASTRO, LOUIS Booking #: 442311 Booking Date: 11-07-2022 – 7:04 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond No Bond MOWREY, MICHAEL Booking #: 442310 Release Date: 11-07-2022 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 11-07-2022 – 6:35 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 SPARKS, JUSTIN Booking #: 442309 Booking Date: 11-07-2022 – 5:44 pm Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 X3

54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X3

54999999 LICENSE PLATE- OPERATING VEHICLE W/ WRONG LICENSE PLATES

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X3

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTA X7 Bond: Bond $13758.00 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 X354999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X354999999 LICENSE PLATE- OPERATING VEHICLE W/ WRONG LICENSE PLATES54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X3MISC FTA X1MISC VPTA X7 BLAKENEY, LEI Booking #: 442308 Booking Date: 11-07-2022 – 4:28 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond GARZA, SIMON Booking #: 442307 Release Date: 11-07-2022 – 1:13 pm Booking Date: 11-07-2022 – 11:41 am Charges: MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: Bond $237.00 HOLMES, JORDON Booking #: 442306 Booking Date: 11-07-2022 – 11:19 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: Bond $1000.00 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597