Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* UNL CARRYING WEAPON ON ALCOHOL PREMISES: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 X3: 1
- EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X3: 1
- FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/ PERSON OR VEHICLE: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3
- FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1
- LICENSE PLATE- OPERATING VEHICLE W/ WRONG LICENSE PLATES: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X3: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
- UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 1
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
MISC VTPA X 1
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X3
54999999 LICENSE PLATE- OPERATING VEHICLE W/ WRONG LICENSE PLATES
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X3
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X7
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
