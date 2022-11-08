Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* UNL CARRYING WEAPON ON ALCOHOL PREMISES: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 X3: 1
  • EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X3: 1
  • FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/ PERSON OR VEHICLE: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3
  • FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1
  • LICENSE PLATE- OPERATING VEHICLE W/ WRONG LICENSE PLATES: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X3: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
  • UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2
MERMELLA, BRANDEN
Booking #:
442318
Booking Date:
11-08-2022 – 3:43 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
ANDERSON, ZACHARIAH
Booking #:
442317
Booking Date:
11-08-2022 – 3:34 am
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/ PERSON OR VEHICLE
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 1
Bond:
Bond
$1172.00
BAUCHAM, JAMES
Booking #:
442316
Booking Date:
11-08-2022 – 2:54 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
CUELLAR, JANET
Booking #:
442315
Booking Date:
11-07-2022 – 11:07 pm
Charges:
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GOLDEN, YVETTE
Booking #:
442314
Booking Date:
11-07-2022 – 9:26 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
MISC VTPA X 1
Bond:
Bond
$1869.00
SMITH, LAMAR
Booking #:
442313
Booking Date:
11-07-2022 – 7:46 pm
Charges:
52990010 *COMM* UNL CARRYING WEAPON ON ALCOHOL PREMISES
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SCOTT, SHEILA
Booking #:
442312
Booking Date:
11-07-2022 – 7:14 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
$5000.00
CASTRO, LOUIS
Booking #:
442311
Booking Date:
11-07-2022 – 7:04 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MOWREY, MICHAEL
Booking #:
442310
Release Date:
11-07-2022 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-07-2022 – 6:35 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
SPARKS, JUSTIN
Booking #:
442309
Booking Date:
11-07-2022 – 5:44 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 X3
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X3
54999999 LICENSE PLATE- OPERATING VEHICLE W/ WRONG LICENSE PLATES
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X3
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X7
Bond:
Bond
$13758.00
BLAKENEY, LEI
Booking #:
442308
Booking Date:
11-07-2022 – 4:28 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GARZA, SIMON
Booking #:
442307
Release Date:
11-07-2022 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-07-2022 – 11:41 am
Charges:
MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR
Bond:
Bond
$237.00
HOLMES, JORDON
Booking #:
442306
Booking Date:
11-07-2022 – 11:19 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00

