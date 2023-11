SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, November 6, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 7, 2023, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

THEFT CLASS C: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC FTA: 1

MISC VPTA: 1

NO DL: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

(GO OFF BOND) AGG ROBBERY: 1

MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

ASAULT FV-BY CONTACT: 1

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

*COMM* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY-SUBSEQUENT: 1

MISC VPTAX3: 1

Jason Ahola SO Number: 60857 Booking Number: 448151 Booking Date: 11-07-2023 4:28 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION WALKING WITH TRAFFIC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTA MISC VPTA Bond: $2898.00 Mario Salazar SO Number: 107275 Booking Number: 448150 Booking Date: 11-07-2023 1:50 am Charges: NO DL Bond: $464.00 Melissa Stone SO Number: 107306 Booking Number: 448149 Booking Date: 11-07-2023 1:29 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Kevin Hale SO Number: 99944 Booking Number: 448148 Booking Date: 11-06-2023 11:35 pm Charges: *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE THEFT CLASS C POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2 MISC FTA X2 Bond: $8072.00 Chris Scott SO Number: 40545 Booking Number: 448147 Booking Date: 11-06-2023 10:39 pm Charges: *GOB*AGG ROBBERY MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Jose Wilborn SO Number: 63063 Booking Number: 448146 Booking Date: 11-06-2023 9:53 pm Charges: *GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Felicia Avila SO Number: 82463 Booking Number: 448145 Booking Date: 11-06-2023 8:52 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1546.00 Steven Ausmus SO Number: 56704 Booking Number: 448144 Booking Date: 11-06-2023 8:36 pm Charges: ASAULT FV-BY CONTACT INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond: $1012.00 Chadwick Hicks SO Number: 105340 Booking Number: 448143 Booking Date: 11-06-2023 6:23 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Johnny Rodriguez SO Number: 94231 Booking Number: 448142 Booking Date: 11-06-2023 4:50 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: $500.00 Domingo Rodriguez-vidales SO Number: 102342 Booking Number: 448141 Booking Date: 11-06-2023 4:21 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Kara Bailey SO Number: 107305 Booking Number: 448140 Booking Date: 11-06-2023 4:03 pm Charges: DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 Bond: $500.00 Kenneth Henderson SO Number: 99080 Booking Number: 448139 Booking Date: 11-06-2023 3:00 pm Charges: *MTR* TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD Bond: $5000.00 Monica Powell SO Number: 61126 Booking Number: 448138 Booking Date: 11-06-2023 11:56 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: $1000.00 Paul Enriquez SO Number: 70927 Booking Number: 448137 Booking Date: 11-06-2023 10:19 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Julia Pedroza SO Number: 70122 Booking Number: 448136 Booking Date: 11-06-2023 9:56 am Charges: *COMM* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Jeremy Allen SO Number: 52879 Booking Number: 448135 Booking Date: 11-06-2023 9:34 am Charges: EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY-SUBSEQUENT MISC VPTAX3 Bond: $4304.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

